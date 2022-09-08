ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin airport back to normal after power outage causes delays, officials say

By Sarah Asch and Hogan Gore, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

Airport officials say Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is back to business as usual — other than a five-minute power outage in the terminal Thursday morning — after three hours without power Wednesday morning caused delays and cancelations during the facility's busiest time of day.

Wednesday's outage was caused when underground equipment malfunctioned at about 4:30 a.m., according to Austin Energy. The utility says workers used fault indicators — devices that light up to indicate a circuit issue — to isolate the cause of the problem.

Crews completed repairs and restored power to the airport about 8 a.m. Airport spokesperson Bailey Grimmett said Austin Energy is still investigating the cause of the outage and next steps will be determined based on their findings.

"AUS teams will work closely with Austin Energy to learn more about the cause of the outage based on the results of their investigation and take any necessary actions to prevent a similar event from happening again," she wrote in an email.

All in, 37 outgoing flights were canceled Wednesday and another 59 flights were delayed. More than half the delayed flights were over two hours behind schedule. Some flights that were scheduled to land in Austin during the outage were rerouted to other airports, including three that landed in San Antonio instead, according to San Antonio airport officials.

Airport spokesperson Sam Haynes said she couldn't estimate how many passengers were affected Wednesday because each airline will tally their own count.

On Wednesday afternoon, Haynes had said it was expected that most passengers flying out of Austin on Thursday could expect a regular travel day. However, she recommended passengers check with their airlines before departing for the terminal in case of unexpected delays. Grimmett said many of the airlines did not reschedule flights that were canceled yesterday and Thursday's flight schedule proceeded as normal.

More: Austin airport loses power; morning outage leads to canceled flights

During the power outage, the terminal was run by two backup generators, which Haynes said had to be manually turned on by airport staff because the power failure was on such a large scale.

“The systems (run by the generators) include ingress and egress lighting to help staff and passengers see through the dark, fire detection and alarm, the overhead PA system and security functions,” she said. “Because this power failure impacted the entire airport campus, the generators had to be manually turned on, which accounts for the time between the lights going out and the auxiliary lights coming back on.”

The power outage also caused traffic on nearby Texas 71 southeast of Austin because, as a precaution, the airport shut down the roads to the terminal to prevent new passengers from arriving at a building with only the minimal power offered by an emergency backup generator.

Roads were reopened about 9:45 a.m. and the ground stop — which halted all flights starting around 5 a.m. — was lifted around the same time, according to the airport .

The delayed flights and traffic left some passengers scrambling to remake travel plans, including Sue Halbert, Jane Wilson and Shelly Peña who came to a standstill on the route to the airport.

“We hit traffic and were like what’s going on? And nobody knew,” Halbert said. “And we sat and we waited and waited and waited.”

The group’s plan had been to fly out of Austin at 8:50 a.m., arrive in Chicago in the early afternoon and finish with a drive up to Kalamazoo, Mich. to visit relatives. Because of the outage, they landed in Chicago at almost 4 p.m. and delayed the drive.

During the outage, passengers who had already cleared security waited in the terminal while those who were waiting in line at a TSA checkpoint remained in line. Restaurants with locations inside the airport, including Salt Lick Barbecue and Taco Deli handed out free food to passengers who were stuck in the terminal.

More: Austin airport evacuated

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, who has been vocal over the past six months about improving the passenger experience at the Austin airport, called the disruption to travelers and drivers on nearby roads Wednesday "truly intolerable."

"With soaring demand, our airport faces many challenges, but the source of this morning's horrible chaos appears to have been an external power cut," he said in a statement. "Following its thorough investigation, Austin Energy must act to ensure a fully functional backup system so that this never reoccurs."

This is the second major disruption at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in the past month.

The airport was evacuated on Aug. 10 after airport officials said a fire alarm went off in the main Barbara Jordan terminal, creating significant delays for passengers who were forced to wait outside the terminal and faced long lines back through the security checkpoints when the airport reopened.

The alarm was triggered by a water line break outside the building where planes park to load and unload passengers, Haynes said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin airport back to normal after power outage causes delays, officials say

Comments / 0

Related
cohaitungchi.com

The Ultimate Austin Winter Bucket List

You’ll find plenty to do in Austin during the wintertime, both indoors and out, thanks to the city's temperate weather. Here you can hike along forest trails, sip seasonal cocktails in a cozy lounge, explore a world-class museum and dine outdoors on a heated patio. Add these ideas to your Austin winter bucket list and go!
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Longstanding Austin Restaurant Parkside Is Closing for Four Months Due to Major Renovations

14-year-old downtown Austin New American restaurant Parkside is closing for several months for a complete renovation of its space, as announced on Instagram. This includes bettering the kitchen, revamping the dining rooms, and making its private events and catering kitchens larger. The renovations will be done by Austin firm Page Paul Architectures. Its last day of service will be on Saturday, September 17, with the goal of reopening in February 2023. Founder and chef Shawn Cirkiel opened the restaurant in 2008, followed by other Parkside Projects restaurants, including next-door pizzeria the Backspace, Olive & June, and Jugo. There’s a Parkside at the Austin airport too.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Austin, TX
Industry
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
KVUE

Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
AUSTIN, TX
myaustinminnesota.com

City of Austin implementing smoke testing program in north-central area of the city starting Monday, September 12th

The City of Austin will be implementing a smoke testing program within the north-central area of the city. The work will be completed from Monday, September 12th through Friday, September 23rd, weather permitting. If you have any questions, you are asked to contact the city’s Engineering Department at 507-437-9950. The city’s Public Works Department stated that they are looking for areas where clean stormwater or rain water is entering the sanitary sewer system. These cross connections can occur at stormwater drains, cracks in the sewer pipes or broken cleanouts in the yard.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Jordan
Person
Lloyd Doggett
fox7austin.com

2-vehicle crash closes S Pace Bend in both directions

AUSTIN, Texas - S Pace Bend Road in Spicewood was closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash on September 11. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Pace Bend Road near the Hill Country Lakes RV Campground. ATCEMS says one adult was declared...
SPICEWOOD, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin will soon be home to the tallest building in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The Capital of Texas is making room for a 1,022 feet skyline that’s to include a public space for eatery, luxury apartments, Class-A office space and the 1 Hotel Austin — with an expectancy of completion in late 2026. Development partners Lincoln Property Company...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Power Outage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Wedne
KVUE

Austin-area is gaining Neuralink, another company from Elon Musk

AUSTIN, Texas — Neuralink, another company from Elon Musk, is reportedly putting roots down in the Austin-area. According to an article from our partners at the Austin-American Statesman, Neuralink is working on a multi-building campus on a 37-acre property in the Del Valle area. The site plans that were...
AUSTIN, TX
invisiblepeople.tv

Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.

This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
AUSTIN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS Austin

Person seriously injured in west Travis County two-vehicle crash airlifted to hospital

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person in serious condition was airlifted by Travis County's Star Flight helicopter following a two-vehicle crash in west Travis County on Sunday. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded around 11:08 a.m. to 102 South Pace Bend Road after reports of a crash that left one person trapped inside their vehicle. Travis County's Star Flight helicopter was also called to the scene and arrived within 5 minutes.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy