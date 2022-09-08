ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

Longboat Key’s Tom Harmer retiring, to be replaced by St. Lucie County leader

By Olivia McKelvey and Anne Snabes, Treasure Coast Newspapers
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02s2FB_0hnWke9F00

Longboat Key Town Manager Tom Harmer announced his retirement in June, and his successor is set to be the current county administrator for St. Lucie County.

Howard Tipton, the St. Lucie administrator, has signed a contract for the town manager post, according to a recent memorandum from Harmer to the Longboat Key Town Commission. The board is expected on Monday to review Tipton's four-year contract, with its $211,500 salary. He would start Jan. 30.

Tipton, who has been St. Lucie County’s county administrator since 2014, could not be reached for comment on Thursday. He earns $207,168 in his current post.

The population of Longboat Key is nearly 7,600 , compared to St. Lucie County's 343,579. On Longboat Key, he would oversee a  $109 million town budget compared to St. Lucie's $615 million county budget.

Tipton, 64, is a graduate of James Madison University and the University of Central Florida.

By the way: Sarasota Schools superintendent addresses gender guidelines, character program at board meeting

Other news: Transgender advocates sue Florida over Medicaid coverage ban of gender-affirming care

Harmer’s departure

Harmer — Longboat Key town manager since December 2017 — earns about $203,000, according to public records. He announced his intention to retire on June 24, according to his memorandum to the commission.

"It just seemed like a great time to finish up my local government career and to do it on Longboat Key," said Harmer, who has spent about 37 1/2 years in the public sector.

His contract term ends on Dec. 10, but he said he may stay until his replacement's start date.

Harmer said that everything he does at Longboat is "the result of a lot of teamwork." During his tenure, the town has worked on a project to move underground all electric and cable lines, which is expected to be substantially complete in December. The town of Longboat Key is also creating a town center, which will be an outdoor venue for town and community events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lsMRc_0hnWke9F00

At the Town Commission’s July 1 meeting, commissioners discussed the various ways to fill the upcoming vacancy and their desired characteristics for the individual, according to Harmer’s memorandum.

“They included a preference for an experienced public administrator with Florida experience, a coastal background, and someone that could continue to advance the relationships with both counties,” Harmer stated.

As part of Harmer’s outreach, he has talked with “a number of individuals” over the past two months and has conducted some tours of the island, he said.

Harmer ultimately chose Tipton.

“He is a very seasoned, well-respected Florida manager that has coastal experience, and strong county experience and relations,” Harmer noted in the memorandum.

Tipton's background

Tipton has 40 years of experience in Florida local government. He was county administrator for Brevard County from 2009-14 after serving as deputy administrator of Orange County and chief administration officer for the Orange County Clerk of Courts.

For St. Lucie County Commission Chairman Sean Mitchell, who said he found out about Tipton’s possible departure only this week, the news was both surprising and sad.

“Howard has done some really marvelous things since I’ve been here in the past four years,” Mitchell told TCPalm Thursday. “He was a steadying force and I have nothing but respect from him.”

The County Commission is expected to discuss a search to replace Tipton at an informal meeting Tuesday, Mitchell said.

In his seven years, Tipton helped create a public/private partnership with Derecktor Ft. Pierce that has seen $17 million of private investment at the Port of Fort Pierce; prepared Treasure Coast International Airport for commercial service while expanding economic activity to 3,000 jobs and more than a $500 million annual economic impact; and held more than 40 news conferences during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep the public safe and informed, according to a biography he provided to Longboat Key.

Olivia McKelvey is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach her at olivia.mckelvey@tcpalm.com, 772-521-4380 and on Twitter @olivia_mckelvey.

Anne Snabes covers city and county government for the Herald-Tribune. You can contact her at asnabes@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @a_snabes.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Longboat Key’s Tom Harmer retiring, to be replaced by St. Lucie County leader

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usf.edu

With election wins and appointments, DeSantis expands his influence over Florida's largest school districts

For months, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been upending the debates happening at local school board meetings. Now he’s helping change who sits on those boards. DeSantis has a lot more power over local education policy after last month’s elections. His allies and appointees have taken seats on the boards of the state’s largest school districts and the new members are well positioned to implement the governor's conservative agenda in public schools.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICS: Just One Tropical Wave East Of Florida As Earl Dies

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Sunday morning brings just one tropical wave east of Florida. Hurricanes Earl and Danielle are now dead, and there is no other activity following a week that brought two hurricanes and at least two tropical waves to the tracking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Saint Lucie County, FL
Government
Longboat Key, FL
Government
City
Longboat Key, FL
State
Florida State
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
Local
Florida Government
cohaitungchi.com

9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast

Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Retirement#County Commission#County Administrator#Longboat Key Town#James Madison University#Medicaid
fox13news.com

Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

DeSantis Activates Florida National Guard to Assist the Department of Corrections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) in an effort to reduce overtime and provide relief for correctional officers on a temporary basis. During the 2022 Legislative Session, Governor Ron DeSantis approved...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.4.22

When it comes to Florida elections, senior citizens could hold the key. To borrow from Notre Dame’s famous fight song, Florida’s one-time powerhouses woke up the echoes last week as college football season ramped up. The Florida Gators knocked off No. 7-ranked Utah before a raucous crowd in...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January

TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida lawmakers back property insurer ratings proposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With one lawmaker likening Florida’s troubled property-insurance market to a "mountain tumbling," a legislative panel Friday approved a proposal to spend $1.5 million to look at alternatives for insurers to get adequate financial ratings. The move came after state officials in July publicly questioned the ratings...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida schools come top and New York and Washington, D.C., at bottom of new ‘educational freedom’ scorecard, which penalizes states with 'woke' teachers’ unions that promote critical race theory

Florida has come top and New York and Washington, D.C., at the bottom of a new scorecard for ‘educational freedom’, which penalizes states with 'woke' teachers' unions and that tolerate lessons on critical race theory. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, on Friday released its first-ever Education...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
FLORIDA STATE
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy