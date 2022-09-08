ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

98.3 The KEY

Pasco K-9 Outwits Suspect Who Tried to Hide between Fences

K-9s are often smarter than the suspects they're chasing. Pasco Police were called Friday night to a home near North Elm and Adelia Ave. about a suspect who was causing a disturbance. 42-year-old Alonso Emilio Rios was allegedly seen yelling, banging on the door of a home, and causing quite the scene.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

4 Year Old Yakima Child Still Missing: Large Hunt Underway

"The child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911" A 4 year old child is still missing after being reported Saturday night from Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima according to news reports. Those reports also say "YPD Chief Matthew Murray posted an update on Facebook late Saturday night saying the child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911."
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Pasco Argument Leads to Man Being Shot in the Face

A 44-year-old Pasco man is in the Franklin County jail after a Tuesday evening shooting. Argument leads to the victim being shot in the face. The victim is lucky the bullet was not a few inches further toward his nose. Around 7:40 PM Tuesday evening, Police were called to the Stop and Go Convenience store at 221 South 10th Ave. for a report of a shooting.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

SCAM- BCSO Commander Cantu is NOT Calling You About Warrants

Commander Lee Cantu is the head of the Investigations Division of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. He is not, however, a phone solicitor. The BCSO is advising citizens about a new round of scammers, who call random people and demand they pay $2500 because they were sent subpoenas, didn't sign them, and now owe money. From the BCSO:
BENTON COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick

#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Missing Cat: Help Tri-Cities Kitty Find Her Feline Boyfriend

This poor little girl kitty misses her boyfriend that has not been seen for almost a week, can you help her?. Roberta describes how sad her kitty is in the post comments. "I made this shareable on my main post and no this is not my kitty, this is my kitties old boyfriend whom she really would have nothing to do with but has been looking at him longingly from the window... Alas perhaps no more."
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Public Encouraged to Pay Respects at 911 Memorial on Sunday

Because of last year's 20th Anniversary event honoring those who were lost in the 911 attacks on America, there will not be a 'formal' event at the Southridge Memorial this Sunday. The public is encouraged to stop by and pay respects. The Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department released this information,...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Community Policy