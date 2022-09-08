Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Central Texas police investigate vehicle fire following crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas police department is investigating a vehicle on fire after the driver lost control in a neighborhood. The Wortham Police Department responded at around 10 p.m. Sept. 10 to a vehicle crash in the intersection of North Fourth Street and FM 27. Upon arrival,...
KBTX.com
DPS troopers investigating two separate fatal crashes along FM 1240
OTTO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating two separate fatal crashes in Falls County Sunday morning. DPS troopers responded at 3 a.m. Sept. 11 to the area of County Road 159 near FM 1240 to a roll over near a bridge. Upon arrival, investigators...
Single-vehicle accident in Gilmer leaves passenger trapped
GILMER, Texas (KETK.) – Gilmer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Saturday just northwest of Gilmer on FM 852. According to Billy Williams, with the Gilmer Fire Department, a vehicle traveling northwest on FM 852 lost control of their vehicle causing them to run off the road and hit a tree. Officials confirm the […]
Garland police make arrest after head-on collision leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland police have made an arrest after a head-on collision Friday evening.At about 5 p.m. Friday, Garland police responded to a crash northbound on Castle Drive near Toler Road. Investigators believe a black Dodge pickup truck, occupied by 30-year-old Jeremy Spencer, was traveling northbound on Castle Drive when it crossed the center median, colliding head-on with a grey SUV that was traveling southbound, then catching on fire.Police said multiple occupants were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. As of Saturday, a 13-year-old has died and a 37-year-old remains in critical condition.Spencer was believed to be impaired. He was arrested then transported to a hospital for his injuries. Spencer has been charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle-serious bodily injury and intoxication manslaughter. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Two men arrested following gunfight in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County’s Sheriff says an ongoing feud between two men in Milano resulted in a gunfight and one of them in the hospital Saturday morning. Deputies received calls about gunshots Saturday at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street. An investigation...
Four Armored Truck Robbery Suspects Captured In Smith County, TX
A brazen and wild scene played out in front of shocked shoppers and onlookers in broad daylight in Carrolton Texas on Thursday. Carrollton police say a group of people tried to rob an armored van at a Bank of America around noon on Thursday, and gunfire erupted. According to Fox...
Man arrested after head-on collision in Garland leaves one dead
Friday, September 9 at about 5:00 pm, Garland Officers responded to a crash northbound on Castle Drive near Toler Road. Multiple occupants were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Traffic Investigators believe a black Dodge pickup truck, occupied by one male driver, was traveling northbound on Castle Drive...
KWTX
East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer district judge has been arrested for driving while intoxicated following an accident. Upshur County deputies and DPS troopers responded to a vehicle accident on Hwy 154 at about 10 p.m. Friday night. After investigation, Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, of Gilmer, was arrested on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Texas DPS troopers identify victim of hit-and-run in Freestone County
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man is the victim of a hit-and-run on Friday afternoon in Freestone County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 9 to an auto-pedestrian crash on IH-45, south of Fairfield. A vehicle crashed into a pedestrian and left the...
East Texas officials investigating after man found murdered in Diana area
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Saturday night. According to the HCSO, on Saturday, around 9 p.m., deputies responded to Hershel McCoy Rd., in the Diana area, regarding an unresponsive man near the roadway. When officials...
KLTV
Woman whose stolen vehicle ran out of gas in Lindale gets 2 years
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who stole a vehicle in Illinois and ran out of gas on I-20 in Lindale has accepted a two-year prison sentence. Chrysoula Chilcott Caragonne, 60, of San Antonio, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s courtroom Friday. Caragonne...
KWTX
Body found after a possible a hit-and-run in Freestone County
DEW, Texas (KWTX) - An investigation is underway after authorities found a body Friday afternoon in rural Central Texas. Shortly before 3 p.m., the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about someone lying on the side of the I-45N lanes. Deputies who arrived at the scene found the body...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Major accident in Wood County shuts down SH 154
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT is reporting a crash on SH 154 just east of FM 14. According to the report, both lanes of SH 154 are blocked with no timeline set for reopening at this time. KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.
KBTX.com
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
East Texas law enforcement searching for woman accused of theft
UPDATE – The male suspect is in custody and the woman has been identified, according to officials. BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is looking for a woman on Thursday who is accused of theft. The Brownsboro Police Department is assisting the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to locate the woman in the pictures […]
Man Accused Of Shooting Out Back Window Of Woman’s Pickup
A 23-year-old Sulphur Springs man remained in Hopkins County jail Friday on an aggravated assault charge for allegedly shooting out the back window of a woman’s pickup earlier this week. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched 10:56 p.m. Sept. 6, 2022, to an active disturbance in northeastern Hopkins...
KWTX
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit on Thursday arrested two men and shuttered an illegal game room operating within the Riesel city limits, the sheriff announced in a Facebook post. The alleged game room employees, Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti,...
UPDATE: Bank robbery, shooting suspects identified
UPDATE: Suspects have been identified as Rayfiel Gill, 40, of Gulfport, MS; Lillie McCoy, 43, of Wiggins, MS; Katron Pittman, 17, of Gautier, MS; and Gary Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, MS. They are now in custody in Carrollton after spending the night in the Smith County Jail where a judge set each of their […]
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Aggravated Robbery And False Report To Officer
A 25-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Thursday of aggravated robbery and giving a false report or statement to an officer, according to arrest reports. Deputies were dispatched to Carter Street in Sulphur Springs to a family violence assault called in on the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 4:57 p.m. Aug. 31, 2022. A criminal trespass warning was issued to at least one inividual for that location. The address was that of by Michael Ratcliff Jr., who was involved in the incident, according to HCSO dispatch records.
KWTX
Central Texas Sam’s Club employee crosses highway, tools in hand, to help stranded driver get back on the road
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A stranded Central Texas driver whose heavy-duty pickup broke down next to a busy highway for hours says he owes a local Sam’s club employee for going above and beyond to get him back on the road. West resident Bill Zahirniak’s truck battery died in...
Comments / 1