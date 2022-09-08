ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearne, TX

KWTX

Central Texas police investigate vehicle fire following crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas police department is investigating a vehicle on fire after the driver lost control in a neighborhood. The Wortham Police Department responded at around 10 p.m. Sept. 10 to a vehicle crash in the intersection of North Fourth Street and FM 27. Upon arrival,...
WORTHAM, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Single-vehicle accident in Gilmer leaves passenger trapped

GILMER, Texas (KETK.) – Gilmer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Saturday just northwest of Gilmer on FM 852. According to Billy Williams, with the Gilmer Fire Department, a vehicle traveling northwest on FM 852 lost control of their vehicle causing them to run off the road and hit a tree. Officials confirm the […]
GILMER, TX
CBS DFW

Garland police make arrest after head-on collision leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland police have made an arrest after a head-on collision Friday evening.At about 5 p.m. Friday, Garland police responded to a crash northbound on Castle Drive near Toler Road. Investigators believe a black Dodge pickup truck, occupied by 30-year-old Jeremy Spencer, was traveling northbound on Castle Drive when it crossed the center median, colliding head-on with a grey SUV that was traveling southbound, then catching on fire.Police said multiple occupants were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. As of Saturday, a 13-year-old has died and a 37-year-old remains in critical condition.Spencer was believed to be impaired. He was arrested then transported to a hospital for his injuries. Spencer has been charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle-serious bodily injury and intoxication manslaughter. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
City
Emory, TX
KBTX.com

Two men arrested following gunfight in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County’s Sheriff says an ongoing feud between two men in Milano resulted in a gunfight and one of them in the hospital Saturday morning. Deputies received calls about gunshots Saturday at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street. An investigation...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer district judge has been arrested for driving while intoxicated following an accident. Upshur County deputies and DPS troopers responded to a vehicle accident on Hwy 154 at about 10 p.m. Friday night. After investigation, Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, of Gilmer, was arrested on...
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Woman whose stolen vehicle ran out of gas in Lindale gets 2 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who stole a vehicle in Illinois and ran out of gas on I-20 in Lindale has accepted a two-year prison sentence. Chrysoula Chilcott Caragonne, 60, of San Antonio, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s courtroom Friday. Caragonne...
LINDALE, TX
KWTX

Body found after a possible a hit-and-run in Freestone County

DEW, Texas (KWTX) - An investigation is underway after authorities found a body Friday afternoon in rural Central Texas. Shortly before 3 p.m., the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about someone lying on the side of the I-45N lanes. Deputies who arrived at the scene found the body...
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit on Thursday arrested two men and shuttered an illegal game room operating within the Riesel city limits, the sheriff announced in a Facebook post. The alleged game room employees, Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti,...
RIESEL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Bank robbery, shooting suspects identified

UPDATE: Suspects have been identified as Rayfiel Gill, 40, of Gulfport, MS; Lillie McCoy, 43, of Wiggins, MS; Katron Pittman, 17, of Gautier, MS; and Gary Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, MS. They are now in custody in Carrollton after spending the night in the Smith County Jail where a judge set each of their […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Aggravated Robbery And False Report To Officer

A 25-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Thursday of aggravated robbery and giving a false report or statement to an officer, according to arrest reports. Deputies were dispatched to Carter Street in Sulphur Springs to a family violence assault called in on the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 4:57 p.m. Aug. 31, 2022. A criminal trespass warning was issued to at least one inividual for that location. The address was that of by Michael Ratcliff Jr., who was involved in the incident, according to HCSO dispatch records.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

