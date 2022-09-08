Read full article on original website
The Commanders were left with injury concerns along the defensive line after Sunday’s game. One of the top young members of the unit will not return in 2022. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that rookie Phidarian Mathis suffered a meniscus tear which will require season-ending surgery (Twitter link).
