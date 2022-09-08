ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

El Dorado deputies arrest man with gun and meth in Mosquito Fire evacuated area

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Deputies arrested a man found overnight with a gun and methamphetamine driving around in an evacuated area of El Dorado County threatened by the Mosquito Fire , sheriff’s officials said.

The arrest occurred in Volcanoville, which was placed under mandatory evacuation orders. Deputies and other law enforcement officials have been patrolling evacuated zones to protect properties “from potential looters,” the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning in a Facebook post.

Deputies, along with El Dorado County probation officers, encountered a man driving at night in Volcanoville in a vehicle with a fake license plate. Sheriff’s officials said the suspicious man had an identification card with an Auburn address in Placer County.

The man had in his possession a gun with no serial numbers, along with an undisclosed amount of meth and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was later arrested. Sheriff’s officials did not include his name in the Facebook post.

“It certainly appeared he was up to no good,” sheriff’s officials said in the Facebook post. “Thanks to these patrols, which will continue, the man was stopped before anyone was victimized.”

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

