Two OhioGuidestone workers will not face charges after boys’ wrestling match ends with broken leg

The hoot and holler reflect a friendly basketball game: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Teen boy fatally shot at his home in Elyria, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio – Police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot to death at his home on Monday. Officers found the boy unresponsive about 5 a.m. The shooting took place at the boy’s home in the 400 block of 3rd Street, near Chestnut Street.
Man shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on the city’s East side. According to Cleveland EMS, a man was shot around midnight in the area of E. 113th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. EMS said the victim...
14-year-old found in Elyria dead from gunshot wound Monday morning, police say
A 14-year-old boy was found dead from a gunshot wound in Elyria Monday morning, Elyria Police officials stated.
‘Emma has been found’: Teen last seen at airport found safe
The Twinsburg City School District issued a statement Sunday announcing that Emma Linek has been safely found.
Body found on Lakewood coastline on Saturday night
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A body washed up on the Lake Erie coastline in Lakewood on Saturday evening, police said. Lakewood authorities responded after the first call came in around 5:41 p.m., according to a police spokesperson. The Lakewood police department is currently investigating the matter. But the spokesperson told cleveland.com...
‘Hoping and praying’: Family speaks out as endangered NE Ohio teen still missing
Eleanor Linek of Twinsburg has been distraught since the disappearance of her daughter Emma Linek.
Cleveland.com Top 25: Riverside shakes area football rankings after ending Chardon’s 31-game win streak
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Riverside sent shockwaves through the Western Reserve Conference and Northeast Ohio by ending Chardon’s 31-game winning streak. In the weeks leading up to the Hilltoppers’ trip to Painesville, coach Mitch Hewitt characterized the Beavers as the best Riverside team he’s seen in 12 years. They lived up to that billing, bouncing back from a one-point loss the previous week at Mentor and putting themselves in the driver’s seat of their conference race.
Cleveland Heights parents react to 12-year-old arrested for shooting 14-year-old
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting another child on Thursday night in Cleveland Heights. According to police, the shooting happened right down the block from Cleveland Heights High School. The victim is just 14 years old. 19 News is told the teen is at UH Rainbow and Babies and Children’s Hospital but is expected to be okay.
Cleveland Police: 2 teenagers shot on Broadway Avenue
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed to 3News that two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. An 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the...
Fairgoer keys car to leave an irate message: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer went to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds regarding a car damage incident. The victim said she was at the fair Aug. 14 and had parked her car in a lot there. When she returned to her car, she noticed a note on her windshield. It stated that she had parked too close to the car in front of her and, in return, she was punished by having her car keyed.
Fights involving friends & thefts erupt outside two apartment buildings in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Berea man, 20, fought a 16-year-old Berea boy at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 outside The Acadian, 21464 Sheldon Road. The boy called police and said he had been visiting the man, a longtime friend, who was living in a car parked outside The Acadian apartments. The two started arguing. The man accused the boy of stealing something from him, although he didn’t say what was stolen.
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of fugitive wanted for rape
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 35-year-old man wanted for rape, gross sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Aaron Jones was last known to be living in the Lorain and Cleveland area. U.S. Marshals said Jones has a history...
Teen hospitalized after Cleveland Heights shooting: Officials
Cleveland Heights police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the stomach Thursday evening.
No charges filed in beer can assault at Ohio football game
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I TEAM has found that no charges will be filed for what happened to a woman at a Cleveland Browns game, an incident that she says left her with a permanent injury. Last December, Stephanie Allen went to a Browns game. Later, she went to the hospital after she […]
Body found washed up on shores of Lake Erie
A body was reportedly found washed up on the shores of Lake Erie Saturday night, Lakewood police confirm.
Joyriders tour campus in security staff golf cart: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Police responded to the Ursuline College campus Sept. 5 on a report of two unidentified males joyriding in a security staff golf cart that they commandeered around 7:30 p.m. The cart was found safe, sound and abandoned by the suspects, who could not be located after they jumped into a car and took off. They are not believed to be students, police noted.
Police: Body that washed up in Lakewood was in water for extended period
A body was spotted washed up along the rocks on Lake Erie in front of Pier W on Saturday afternoon in Lakewood, according to the Lakewood Police Department.
Cleveland police say missing man found
The Cleveland Division of Police sent out a report Saturday of a missing person.
Slate of Week 4 games gives high school football fans trouble: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The 10-game Our Picks, Your Votes high school football slate was not kind to the voters in Week 4. Matt Goul and I both finished 7-3 last week, while the fans finished 5-5. No one foresaw No. 8 Riverside shaking up the cleveland.com top 25 rankings and putting an end to No. 9 Chardon’s 31-game winning streak. The Hilltoppers were selected by 65.42% of voters, but the Beavers had a 21-7 advantage on the scoreboard when the clock hit triple zero.
