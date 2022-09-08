GRANITE CITY - On 09/08/22, at around 12:50 P.M., the Granite City Police Department responded to the 2700 block of East 25th Street for a report of at least one gunshot. When officers arrived on-scene one subject was immediately taken into custody. The officers then located the victim and began rendering aid. Treatment of the victim was later taken over by the Granite City Fire Department’s Paramedics however the victim succumbed to their wounds and did not survive.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO