FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
KMOV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late Sunday night, according to police. St. Louis police said that two undercover officers with the violent crime detail were watching a Shell gas station parking lot at North Florissant Avenue and St. Louis Avenue at around 11:36 p.m. They saw a man with a gun and began approaching him before the man started running away. Shortly after, officers started chasing the man on foot.
advantagenews.com
KSDK
Teen shot inside vehicle while looking for gas in St. Louis
A teenager was shot inside her vehicle while she looked for a gas station Friday evening in St. Louis.
GRANITE CITY - On 09/08/22, at around 12:50 P.M., the Granite City Police Department responded to the 2700 block of East 25th Street for a report of at least one gunshot. When officers arrived on-scene one subject was immediately taken into custody. The officers then located the victim and began rendering aid. Treatment of the victim was later taken over by the Granite City Fire Department’s Paramedics however the victim succumbed to their wounds and did not survive.
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.
advantagenews.com
A 15-year-old driving what is believed to have been a stolen vehicle died in an overnight crash. The call came in to emergency personnel at about 3:45am Saturday. The following is a statement from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a...
Police search for St. Louis carjacking suspect
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a recent carjacking. He was wearing a very distinctive shirt and investigators believe that may identify him. The brand name of the suspect’s shirt is likely referred to as “Vlone.” A 27-year-old woman was carjacked in […]
1 dead in wrong-way crash on I-44 in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning in St. Louis. The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of I-44 and Walnut Street near the Gateway Arch grounds, according to St. Louis Metro police. Three vehicles were involved in the...
Missouri man accused of beating, fatally stabbing wife
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A Missouri man is accused of beating and stomping his wife before fatally stabbing her at a suburban St. Louis residence, authorities said. Gregory Smith III, 40, of Hazelwood, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child, KMOV-TV reported.
KOMU
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — An Oklahoma man has been charged with stealing $12,000 in Pokémon cards Saturday morning. According to the Crestwood Police Department on October 10, 2021, a Yeti Gaming store in the 8900 block of Watson Road was stolen from. Windows and display cases were shattered and about $12,000 in Pokémon cards and merchandise were taken. Repairs for the store were over $2,000.
KMOV
Woman shot multiple times, killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman is dead after a shooting in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Thursday, police said. Felecia Conners, 40, of Florissant, was shot in the chest multiple times in the alley of 2800 block of Grand. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at...
Loved ones pay tribute to 23-year-old St. Louis man shot, killed inside market
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On a sunny, blue sky evening his family and friends should have been enjoying the summer night, but they weren't. Instead, those whose eyes filled with tears packed the parking lot outside Beverly Hills Supermarket near Natural Bridge Road and Avondale Avenue in north St. Louis county.
Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial enters day 5
Testimonies resume Monday, September 12 in Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire trial.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Father-son duo among first suspects in marijuana smash-and-grabs
ST. LOUIS — Byers' Beat is a weekly column written by the I-Team's Christine Byers, who has covered public safety in St. Louis for 15 years. It is intended to offer context and analysis to the week's biggest crime stories and public safety issues. Police and federal authorities are...
KMOV
advantagenews.com
Two fires reported late Thursday
Crews from the Alton and East Alton Fire Departments were called out on two separate incidents on Thursday night in Alton, one at a vacant home the other at an apartment. One fire was reported just before 11pm at the vacant home in the 2600 block of Amelia Street, the other at the apartment in the 500 block of Ridge Street.
