Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Fall Fun Activities at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South StreetMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Chef Derek Davis Introducing ‘Bagels, Bialys & Benedicts Brunch’ at LibertineMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles
Commanders RB J.D. McKissic voiced confidence in QB Carson Wentz given he was once an MVP candidate with the Eagles. “I’m trying to remind guys that he was an MVP candidate,” McKissic said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “So, we’re excited about him. He looks great and he’s doing great.”
NBC Sports
Eagles snap counts: Why didn’t Jordan Davis play more in opener?
DETROIT — The Eagles were gashed in the run game on Sunday afternoon in their 38-35 win. The Lions had 181 yards on the ground and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. D’Andre Swift had 144 yards and averaged 9.6. If only the Eagles traded up in the first...
Eagles vs. Lions: NFL experts make Week 1 picks
The Eagles and Lions will open the season at Ford Field, the site of last season’s 44-6 road when for Philadelphia that helps catapult the team to a postseason appearance. The Birds developed their run-first mentality that afternoon after Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each had two touchdowns on the ground, helping Philadelphia amass 236 total yards rushing.
NBC Sports
Week 1 Eagles grades by position after tight win over Lions
DETROIT — The Eagles got a win in Week 1 but it wasn’t the prettiest performance. They took down the Lions 38-35 in a game that really was closer at the end than it should have been, especially after pulling ahead by 17 in the third quarter. Here’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stephen Jones on that Cowboys/Bucs nightmare: Panicking "isn't an option"
There’s plenty of panic going around Cowboys Nation after their Opening Night flop, but EVP Stephen Jones says that’s not an option for the team. He talks to K&C about the poor performance, Dak & other’s injuries, Cooper Rush and more.
NFL・
Forde-Yard Dash: The Post–Scott Frost Hot Seat List
Plus, our latest picks for the College Football Playoff.
NBC Sports
What Eagles gained and lost by Jurgens getting so many 1st team reps
Because Jason Kelce missed a few weeks in training camp after a minor elbow surgery, rookie Cam Jurgens got a ton of chances with the Eagles’ first-team offense in training camp. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland called those reps “irreplaceable.”. But it did slow down Jurgens’ development in...
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Singleton, Penn State freshman, explodes 70 yards for first career TD
Nick Singleton – a true freshman for Penn State – got his first career touchdown on Saturday after exploding for a 70-yard run score. Singleton went outside and past a few defenders, danced along the sideline, somehow avoiding the Ohio defenders, and then cruised 40 yards untouched to score. His vision on the long run was particularly impressive for such a young player.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Eagles players roast offensive line with hilarious fictitious band names
The Eagles' offensive line is nothing short of terrifying. They're gigantic, burly behemoths, and when they're not busy going to Pro Bowls and dominating opposing linemen, they can look like some pretty scary dudes with their enormous beards and tank-like physiques. The Birds' hype video (which you can watch here)...
Underclassmen carry the load as surprising Hammonton squad improves to 3-0
HAMMONTON – You could say there's a youth movement going on, among members of the Hammonton High School football team. The Blue Devils gave the ball to sophomore Kenny Smith, junior Lucas Goehringer and freshman Nakeem Powell Friday night – and man could they move. Hammonton rolled up...
NBC Sports
The Eagles finally have a returner for opener vs. Lions
Return specialist Britain Covey’s first priority when he joined the Eagles wasn’t to show off his explosiveness or try to break off some electrifying returns. Catch the ball. And worry about the rest later. “That’s kind of what it was in college,” Covey said. “The first thing I...
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
120K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0