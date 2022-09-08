ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders RB J.D. McKissic voiced confidence in QB Carson Wentz given he was once an MVP candidate with the Eagles. “I’m trying to remind guys that he was an MVP candidate,” McKissic said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “So, we’re excited about him. He looks great and he’s doing great.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles vs. Lions: NFL experts make Week 1 picks

The Eagles and Lions will open the season at Ford Field, the site of last season’s 44-6 road when for Philadelphia that helps catapult the team to a postseason appearance. The Birds developed their run-first mentality that afternoon after Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each had two touchdowns on the ground, helping Philadelphia amass 236 total yards rushing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Sports

What Eagles gained and lost by Jurgens getting so many 1st team reps

Because Jason Kelce missed a few weeks in training camp after a minor elbow surgery, rookie Cam Jurgens got a ton of chances with the Eagles’ first-team offense in training camp. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland called those reps “irreplaceable.”. But it did slow down Jurgens’ development in...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Singleton, Penn State freshman, explodes 70 yards for first career TD

Nick Singleton – a true freshman for Penn State – got his first career touchdown on Saturday after exploding for a 70-yard run score. Singleton went outside and past a few defenders, danced along the sideline, somehow avoiding the Ohio defenders, and then cruised 40 yards untouched to score. His vision on the long run was particularly impressive for such a young player.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Franklin
Person
Jason Kelce
NBC Sports

Eagles players roast offensive line with hilarious fictitious band names

The Eagles' offensive line is nothing short of terrifying. They're gigantic, burly behemoths, and when they're not busy going to Pro Bowls and dominating opposing linemen, they can look like some pretty scary dudes with their enormous beards and tank-like physiques. The Birds' hype video (which you can watch here)...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

The Eagles finally have a returner for opener vs. Lions

Return specialist Britain Covey’s first priority when he joined the Eagles wasn’t to show off his explosiveness or try to break off some electrifying returns. Catch the ball. And worry about the rest later. “That’s kind of what it was in college,” Covey said. “The first thing I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
209K+
Followers
120K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy