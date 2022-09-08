Mike and the Mad Dog podcast reunion: Francesa, Russo debate slumping Yankees and Mets, Aaron Judge chasing Barry Bonds

Read full article on original website
Yankees plotting potential Oswaldo Cabrera role change is worrying
There isn’t a New York Yankees fan out there who disagrees with the team’s decision to promote prospect Oswaldo Cabrera. While the 23-year-old is still getting acclimated to MLB pitching, he’s delivered several clutch hits and he’s quickly established himself as one of the game’s premier right fielders.
3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023
The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
What can Yankees fans make of Derek Jeter’s comments?
Hold the phone! On Derek Jeter Hall of Fame night at Yankee Stadium on Friday, the captain returned to the Bronx for the first time in what felt like forever. Of course the Yankees fumbled spectacularly and lost to the Rays on the special evening … but Jeter raised some eyebrows with his comments when speaking to the crowd and then the media.
Jackson Frazier torches Yankees writer, claims to reveal burner account
Highly-touted outfielder Jackson Frazier did not leave the New York Yankees quietly this offseason, shining a flashlight on some uncomfortable corners of the organization before he changed his name and tried to restart his career in Chicago. Among Frazier’s reveals were the unfortunate manner in which concussions derailed his Yankee...
Gleyber Torres’ offensive struggles can’t be blamed on Yankees moving him to SS
Gleyber Torres’ recent struggles have made it easy to forget the player he once was for the New York Yankees. In his debut season, he hit 24 home runs, which was an impressive total for a middle infielder, let alone for a 21-year-old rookie. A year later he hit 38, which was an impressive total for anyone.
