It’s actually feeling like September now
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The first seven days of September made it feel like we had put July back up after June instead of moving on. In those days the Wasatch Front averaged over 103 degrees as a high temperature (normal is closer to 86) and our average overall temp was over 87 (normal […]
ksl.com
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here's why that's a problem
SALT LAKE CITY — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don't illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
ksl.com
US housing slump is here to stay. What does that mean for Utah, the West?
SALT LAKE CITY — As the Federal Reserve continues to wage its war on record high inflation rates, it appears higher interest rates are likely here to stay for at least the next year or even longer — which means the U.S. housing market slump isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
What’s The Biggest House In Utah?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
Elko Daily Free Press
Wildfire near Wildhorse; wet weather on its way
ELKO – Firefighters responded to a new blaze Saturday southwest of Wildhorse Reservoir. The Deep Creek Fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. and burned nearly 60 acres as it was still being brought under control by nightfall. Other wildfires this month have burned 456 acres west of Tuscarora and...
kslnewsradio.com
Cooler temperatures are on the way Utah, but get used to the heat domes
SALT LAKE CITY — After a week of record-breaking Utah heat, including a 107 degree scorcher today, KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson has good news for those itching for sweater weather. “A desperately needed pattern change that we’ve been waiting for. It’s more ‘fall like,'” Johnson told KSL NewsRadio....
What Lies Beneath: The Terrifying Legend of the Bear Lake Monster in Utah
Bear Lake, the second largest freshwater lake in Utah, is 20 miles long and 8 miles wide. It is well known as an outdoor destination on account of its sandy beaches, blue waters, and a variety of water-related activities that tourists can partake in.
Economic implications around a shrinking Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake is shrinking and impacting the ecology and economics of Utah. The Wall Street Journal, looks into the industries effected, the toll, and […]
utahstories.com
Utah Beer Best in Nation Thanks to LDS Church?
What began as a fun hobby for two twenty-somethings blossomed into a thriving brewpub that as of this summer serves up its own award-winning craft beer. “We just started home brewing with little extract kits like most people do,” Ross Metzger said of the pastime he and business partner Cody McKendrick enjoyed more than a decade ago.
county17.com
Wyoming sees 1st snow after heat wave; cooler temps prevail in Gillette today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Jack Frost has yet to be nipping noses in Campbell County, today’s much cooler weather is a welcome relief from a week of record heat. Also welcome is some much-needed precipitation, and chances are high Gillette will see more of it today. The forecast calls for an 80% chance falling to a 50% chance of rain throughout the day. Patchy fog also may be present for much of the morning.
kuer.org
University of Utah study finds 5 El Niño events per century is a tipping point for coastal ecosystems
As the climate warms, scientists say it’s likely the Earth will see more El Niño/Southern Oscillation weather events, marked by warmer surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific and heavy precipitation. Now, a team of University of Utah researchers has released a study that found that once the Earth hits five El Niño events in a century, coastal ecosystems will see dramatic impacts.
ksl.com
How Utah played a major role in Chick-fil-A's 1st new milkshake flavor in 4 years
SALT LAKE CITY — The national fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it is rolling out a new seasonal milkshake flavor and you can thank Utah for that. The Atlanta-based chain plans to debut a new autumn spice milkshake nationwide beginning on Monday, its first new milkshake flavor in four years. It follows the "success" of a limited test in the Salt Lake City area last year, said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.
Wildfire sending smoke into Nevada continues to grow; cooler temps, possible rain on the way
The California wildfire sending smoke into Northern Nevada quadrupled in size overnight Thursday and is still uncontained Friday. The Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in El Dorado and Placer counties was estimated around 6,870 acres as of 10:30 Thursday morning. By 10 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire estimated it at more than 23,000 acres. ...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 11, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Don’t keep thinking about it, your new best friend is waiting for you. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north...
wyo4news.com
Body of Utah man discovered in Flaming Gorge
September 11, 2022 – According to KSL News/Radio, the body of a Utah man has been discovered in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The body was discovered around 11 P.M. yesterday, September 10. Dagget County Sheriff Erik Bailey says the man is a white male in his 30s, from Midvale,...
utahstories.com
5 Heavenly Burgers under $10 in Salt Lake
The Rules: must be locally owned and the burger must be less than $10. On a quest to find that state’s best bargain burgers under $10, we begin a trip back in time to some of Utah’s favorite hamburger drive-ins and dine-ins for the best quality-to-cost ratio with a dash of history.
kslnewsradio.com
Relief at the gas pump? A drop in temperatures brings a drop in gas prices
SALT LAKE CITY — The price at the pump is expected to drop even more for Utahns as we head into colder months. With the cost of gas in Utah topping $5.20 in recent months, the price drop will be a welcome change for Utah motorists. John Treanor with...
ABC 4
Utah author publishes book on the best parts of the state
No matter how long a stay in Utah, whether you’ve been in Utah for life or just for a quick visit, Parker Wheeler’s new book is a must have, unlocking all of Utah’s secrets. Utah The Secret Is Out reveals Utah as the hidden gem it is. Wheeler explains that with the presence of social media many of Utah’s secrets have been revealed, and his book reveals the known and unknown scenes and insider knowledge.
jacobbarlow.com
The Rebirth of a River
Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
‘You’d feel better,’ says Utah’s top cop if the public knew all the ways Utah is battling terrorism
When the subject is protection from terrorism, Jess Anderson, director of the Utah Department of Public Safety, is the state’s watchdog. He says coordination between state and federal law enforcement agencies has improved efforts to prevent terrorism.
