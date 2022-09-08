Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange. More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
Family-run Italian deli Colombo's Delicatessen headed to San Francisco's SoMa
The family's ties to making delicious sandwiches date back more than 70 years.
Bay Area widower of 9/11 Flight 93 passenger reveals difficult healing process in new book
Grandcolas hopes his book, which details his difficult journey, will help others deal with a sudden loss, such as those who have lost a loved one to COVID. He hopes it will also help others to deal with a generation lost because of an unexpected death.
SFist
Lady Gaga Sets SF Ablaze With Three-Hour Chromatica Ball Extravaganza, Complete With Many Fire Cannons
The most anticipated concert tour of 2022 fired up SF Thursday night, as Lady Gaga delivered three hours of glorious pop delirium, more than a half-dozen outfits, and gigantic blazing cannons shooting humongous flames across Oracle Park. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour was supposed to have already happened two years...
Bay Area residents recall the 9/11 attacks and those who lived and died
MENO PARK -- A survivor and two retired Menlo Park firefighters who helped with the search and rescue efforts at Ground Zero reflected Sunday on the 21st anniversary of 9/11 and toll the terrorist attacks took. Michael Hingson, who is blind, turned his story of survival into a New York Times bestselling book -- "Thunder Dog".He and his guide dog Roselle walked down 78 flights of stairs that morning to safety after the attack on the Twin Towers."There were a lot of people on the stairs," Hingson recalled. "We walked down the stairs safely. We didn't run and we didn't...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Opera Set to Kick Off 100th Season This Weekend
The curtain rises on a new season for the San Francisco Opera this weekend. It’s the opera’s 100th anniversary. And, the woman helping to lead this centennial has made history herself. Eun Sun Kim is the first Asian woman to ever serve as music director to one of...
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord residents show off their smiles at being named happiest city in America
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 11, 2022) — Last month, news outlets in the Bay Area and around California carried the story that Concord had been declared the happiest city in America. Researchers at housefresh.com made the declaration after using Microsoft’s facial recognition API, Azure, to analyze a database of Instagram selfies from every state and the 100 largest U.S. cities.
SFist
Photos: Thousands Turn Out to Celebrate BART's 50th Birthday
On Saturday, fans of the rapid transit agency thronged its Lake Merritt Station to attend a big birthday bash for BART's 50th birthday. It was a day filled with themed cakes, a time capsule unveiling, and a "downright disturbing" train replica with a human-like face. When service began on BART...
NBC Bay Area
Paddle Boarders Rescued From San Francisco Bay
A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco's Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of Chase Center, when they became caught in the current of Central Basin where it meets with San Francisco Bay waters.
This parking spot in San Francisco can be yours for $90,000 -- a discount from its previous price
It's listed at $90,000. However, that's actually $10,000 less than what it was previously priced.
NBC Bay Area
Fiestas Patrias in San Jose
Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 at El Comité de Fiestas Patrias de San José, a family friendly event dedicated to preserving the cultural, historic and artistic traditions that strengthen the identity of the communities of Mexican origin in the Bay Area. The celebration commemorates Mexico's Independence Day and highlights the economic, social and cultural contributions of the immigrant community in the U.S.
Hurricane Kay downgraded to Tropical Storm, how will it impact Bay Area?
(KRON) — Hurricane Kay has been downgraded to Tropical Storm Kay and it may bring rain to the southernmost part of California this weekend. While the storm is expected to turn slightly west and possibly further out into the Pacific, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the outer bands of the storm could […]
Tropical Storm Kay remnants bring slight rain chances to Bay Area
Tropical Storm Kay remnants delivered light rain to areas just south of the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday morning.
SFist
A San Francisco Parking Spot Is On Sale In South Beach For $90,000
SF’s latest cost-of-living outrage comes in the form of a standard parking space one block from Oracle Park, as a parking space that currently costs $300 a month has had its listing jacked up to $90,000 for permanent ownership of the space. Whenever there’s a big event at Oracle...
SFist
Saturday Links: Bay Area Heatwave Causes Dozens of Hospitalizations
While temperatures are expected to finally cool down soon, the extremely hot weather this week led to many people ending up in Bay Area hospitals for health problems related to the heat. Most of those admitted were suffering from heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration; John Muir Medical Center in Contra Costa County saw at least 13 people treated in the emergency room for heat exhaustion or heatstroke, and 41 others for dehydration due to heat exposure. [Chronicle]
indybay.org
WW CNA Kaiser Nurses/Patients In Danger. PG&E Newsom Leg Corruption & UPS Oven In Trucks
WorkWeek covers the protest rally of NNU CNA nurses who were protesting at the San Francisco Kaiser on September 1st. Their contract has expired and they charged that the health and safety of their patients and themselves are in jeopardy. Next we cover a protest at the office of Democratic...
Air filters in high demand as smoky skies move into the Bay Area after extended heat wave
The smoky haze spreading across the Bay Area Friday is bringing back memories of the heavy, orange smoke that shrouded the area two years ago to the day because of massive wildfires.
pctonline.com
Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California
SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
Bay Area Celebrates the Moon Festival
(KRON) — The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is one of the biggest holidays celebrated by many of Asian descent. KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sat down with Jenny Chan, San Francisco Chinatown’s Assistant Director of the Moon Festival, to talk about the customs and celebrations. The We Fly High Lion Dance Group […]
