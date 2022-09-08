ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange.  More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
Palo Alto, CA
Bay Area residents recall the 9/11 attacks and those who lived and died

MENO PARK -- A survivor and two retired Menlo Park firefighters who helped with the search and rescue efforts at Ground Zero reflected Sunday on the 21st anniversary of 9/11 and toll the terrorist attacks took.  Michael Hingson, who is blind, turned his story of survival into a New York Times bestselling book -- "Thunder Dog".He and his guide dog Roselle walked down 78 flights of stairs that morning to safety after the attack on the Twin Towers."There were a lot of people on the stairs,"  Hingson recalled. "We walked down the stairs safely.  We didn't run and we didn't...
Concord residents show off their smiles at being named happiest city in America

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 11, 2022) — Last month, news outlets in the Bay Area and around California carried the story that Concord had been declared the happiest city in America. Researchers at housefresh.com made the declaration after using Microsoft’s facial recognition API, Azure, to analyze a database of Instagram selfies from every state and the 100 largest U.S. cities.
Photos: Thousands Turn Out to Celebrate BART's 50th Birthday

On Saturday, fans of the rapid transit agency thronged its Lake Merritt Station to attend a big birthday bash for BART's 50th birthday. It was a day filled with themed cakes, a time capsule unveiling, and a "downright disturbing" train replica with a human-like face. When service began on BART...
Paddle Boarders Rescued From San Francisco Bay

A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco's Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of Chase Center, when they became caught in the current of Central Basin where it meets with San Francisco Bay waters.
Fiestas Patrias in San Jose

Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 at El Comité de Fiestas Patrias de San José, a family friendly event dedicated to preserving the cultural, historic and artistic traditions that strengthen the identity of the communities of Mexican origin in the Bay Area. The celebration commemorates Mexico's Independence Day and highlights the economic, social and cultural contributions of the immigrant community in the U.S.
Saturday Links: Bay Area Heatwave Causes Dozens of Hospitalizations

While temperatures are expected to finally cool down soon, the extremely hot weather this week led to many people ending up in Bay Area hospitals for health problems related to the heat. Most of those admitted were suffering from heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration; John Muir Medical Center in Contra Costa County saw at least 13 people treated in the emergency room for heat exhaustion or heatstroke, and 41 others for dehydration due to heat exposure. [Chronicle]
Bay Area Celebrates the Moon Festival

(KRON) — The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is one of the biggest holidays celebrated by many of Asian descent. KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sat down with Jenny Chan, San Francisco Chinatown’s Assistant Director of the Moon Festival, to talk about the customs and celebrations. The We Fly High Lion Dance Group […]
