MENO PARK -- A survivor and two retired Menlo Park firefighters who helped with the search and rescue efforts at Ground Zero reflected Sunday on the 21st anniversary of 9/11 and toll the terrorist attacks took. Michael Hingson, who is blind, turned his story of survival into a New York Times bestselling book -- "Thunder Dog".He and his guide dog Roselle walked down 78 flights of stairs that morning to safety after the attack on the Twin Towers."There were a lot of people on the stairs," Hingson recalled. "We walked down the stairs safely. We didn't run and we didn't...

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO