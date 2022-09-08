Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Family member arrested in Texas after allegedly taking vehicle for grocery store run in Louisiana
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to look into a case involving a local family earlier this year. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Kandra Dawn White, 33, of Texas. The investigation into an unauthorized use complaint started on...
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish sheriff searching for suspects sought in Houma car thefts
HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a group of people sought in connection with car thefts across a westside Houma neighborhood. Sheriff Tim Soignet said on Monday deputies received multiple reports of vehicles that were broken into in the...
Louisiana Man Cited Alleged Oyster and License Violations, Five Sacks of Oysters Seized
Louisiana Man Cited Alleged Oyster and License Violations, Five Sacks of Oysters Seized. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 9, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Theriot, Louisiana man for alleged oyster offenses on September 7 in Terrebonne Parish. Abelardo Carbajal, 59, of Theriot, Louisiana was...
Louisiana daycare worker arrested, accused of cruelty to a juvenile
According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, 50-year-old Dionne Gasery Warren was accused of cruelty to a juvenile.
WDSU
Slidell police believe carjacking in drive-thru linked to other crimes in New Orleans, Jefferson Parish
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police said they believe a carjacking that happened earlier this week in a drive-thru in the city could be linked to carjackings in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish. Police said on Tuesday night that a person was carjacked at gunpoint in a fast food line...
WDSU
Maintenance coordinator at Riverside Academy accused of planting cameras in girls bathroom released on bond
A maintenance coordinator at Riverside Academy in Reserve who was arrested after being accused of video voyeurism is now out on bond. According to the St. John's Sheriff's Office, Blake Kreuger, 35, has been accused of planting a view-only plumbing camera in a girl's bathroom in the athletic facility. Kreuger...
houmatimes.com
TPSO Investigating Group of Individuals in Broadmoor Burglary Cases
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of individuals who are being investigated for multiple car burglaries and attempted car burglary cases in a westside Houma neighborhood. On September 5, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of vehicles...
stmarynow.com
Theft, bank fraud charges among Thursday arrests
Theft and bank fraud were among the crimes alleged in arrests by local authorities on Friday. Two of the suspects, Jeffry Gross and Lisa Fontenot, were booked into parish and Morgan City custody after being charged by Berwick police in an alleged check fraud case earlier in the week. St....
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish sheriff's office investigating report of 'large cat' on the loose
HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a 'large cat' on the loose in Houma. The sheriff confirmed only one person reported Thursday night what they believed to be was a large cat, possibly a tiger, on the loose on Hollywood Road. The...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police Department investigates tonight’s shooting
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place in the 1700 block of S. Barbier Avenue shortly before 6:00 p.m. tonight. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital where his condition remains unknown.
houmatimes.com
Investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization leads to multiple arrests
Since April 2022, LPSO narcotics agents worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration – DEA New Orleans Field Division Task Force Group 3, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Houma Police Department on an investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other drugs. In August, the task force obtained search warrants for four locations in Raceland and Houma. Those arrested included Keyron Simmons, 21, Marquarius Nealy, 21, and Travelle Stewart, 34, as well as Terrance Stewart, 31 – the leader of the organization. They were charged with multiple offenses. The task force also seized approximately $150,000 in U.S. currency, approximately 3,800 fentanyl pills, marijuana, and two handguns. On September 1, a federal grand jury in New Orleans returned a one-count indictment charging a man with violating the Federal Controlled Substance Act. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. If convicted, Stewart faces up to 40 years in prison with a mandatory sentence of 5 years and a fine of up to $5 million.
Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines
NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
Exonerated Louisiana man seeks compensation for wrongful imprisonment
The conviction of a Louisiana man imprisoned for nearly four decades for rape was thrown out by DNA evidence in 2018, he is now seeking to be compensated for being wrongfully convicted.
A tiger loose in Houma? Louisiana police respond to reports
Officials in Louisiana’s Terrebonne Parish are investigating reports of a ‘large cat’ on the loose. A spokesperson for Houma police told Fox 8 they have received multiple calls about an apparent tiger on the loose but that officers have not “laid eyes” on the exotic animal themselves.
NOLA.com
Deputies shoot 16-year-old carjacking suspect who fired at officers, NOPD and JPSO leaders say
A 16-year-old carjacking suspect who fired at officers in Algiers late Thursday was shot in the leg when deputies returned fire, authorities said. Update: JPSO asked NOPD for help 'taking this vehicle down,' chief says. Can't see the video below? Click here. Authorities said the carjacking occurred at about 6:30...
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in Marrero overnight was father of 18-year-old killed in January
Seven months after 18-year-old high school senior Lawrence Francois Jr. was gunned down in Marrero, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the shooting death of his father. Lawrence Francois, 37, was fatally shot Wednesday night in 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard in Marrero (map), according to the Jefferson Parish...
WDSU
Raceland man killed in overnight shooting
RACELAND, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly Raceland shooting that left one dead on Wednesday night. According to deputies, Dwaynette Folse, 27, was shot and killed at the 600 block of St. Louis Street around 9 p.m. Folse was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot multiple times.
Man shot dead in Raceland
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. “The shooting occurred this evening (September 7, 2022) in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland,” according to a news release.
houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Victim Identified in Raceland Shooting Death
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the victim who passed away in an overnight shooting incident has been identified as Dwaynette Folse, 27, of Raceland. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing. Just before 9 p.m. on September 7, 2022, deputies responded to a call of...
