Terrebonne Parish, LA

houmatimes.com

TPSO Investigating Group of Individuals in Broadmoor Burglary Cases

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of individuals who are being investigated for multiple car burglaries and attempted car burglary cases in a westside Houma neighborhood. On September 5, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of vehicles...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft, bank fraud charges among Thursday arrests

Theft and bank fraud were among the crimes alleged in arrests by local authorities on Friday. Two of the suspects, Jeffry Gross and Lisa Fontenot, were booked into parish and Morgan City custody after being charged by Berwick police in an alleged check fraud case earlier in the week. St....
MORGAN CITY, LA
#Day Care Center#Violent Crime
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Department investigates tonight’s shooting

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place in the 1700 block of S. Barbier Avenue shortly before 6:00 p.m. tonight. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital where his condition remains unknown.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization leads to multiple arrests

Since April 2022, LPSO narcotics agents worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration – DEA New Orleans Field Division Task Force Group 3, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Houma Police Department on an investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other drugs. In August, the task force obtained search warrants for four locations in Raceland and Houma. Those arrested included Keyron Simmons, 21, Marquarius Nealy, 21, and Travelle Stewart, 34, as well as Terrance Stewart, 31 – the leader of the organization. They were charged with multiple offenses. The task force also seized approximately $150,000 in U.S. currency, approximately 3,800 fentanyl pills, marijuana, and two handguns. On September 1, a federal grand jury in New Orleans returned a one-count indictment charging a man with violating the Federal Controlled Substance Act. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. If convicted, Stewart faces up to 40 years in prison with a mandatory sentence of 5 years and a fine of up to $5 million.
HOUMA, LA
WWL

Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines

NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Man fatally shot in Marrero overnight was father of 18-year-old killed in January

Seven months after 18-year-old high school senior Lawrence Francois Jr. was gunned down in Marrero, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the shooting death of his father. Lawrence Francois, 37, was fatally shot Wednesday night in 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard in Marrero (map), according to the Jefferson Parish...
MARRERO, LA
WDSU

Raceland man killed in overnight shooting

RACELAND, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly Raceland shooting that left one dead on Wednesday night. According to deputies, Dwaynette Folse, 27, was shot and killed at the 600 block of St. Louis Street around 9 p.m. Folse was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot multiple times.
RACELAND, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man shot dead in Raceland

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. “The shooting occurred this evening (September 7, 2022) in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland,” according to a news release.
RACELAND, LA
houmatimes.com

UPDATE: Victim Identified in Raceland Shooting Death

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the victim who passed away in an overnight shooting incident has been identified as Dwaynette Folse, 27, of Raceland. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing. Just before 9 p.m. on September 7, 2022, deputies responded to a call of...
RACELAND, LA

