Urbana, OH

peakofohio.com

Balloon Fest brings out the fans

The Champaign Balloon Fest was held Friday and Saturday at Grimes Field in Urbana. Nine balloonists were invited to the event. Friday night was perfect weather as they were able to launch and offer tethered balloon rides. At dusk, the balloons lifted off and did a balloon glow that lit...
URBANA, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek’s Popcorn Festival returns for its 34th year

The city of Beavercreek welcomed thousands of festival-goers this weekend for the return of the 34th annual Popcorn Festival. This year’s festival hosted more than 250 vendors and attendance is expected to top out at nearly 40,000, according to event volunteer Nancy Hadley. The Popcorn Festival began in the...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WHIO Dayton

Veterans to be honored at motorcycle ride and car show tomorrow

DAYTON — Two events are taking place this weekend to honor veterans and raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery, according to a news release. The seventh annual motorcycle ride will take place starting at the Xenia Harley Davidson tomorrow morning at the 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. Registration...
DAYTON, OH
Urbana, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Urbana, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Grist Provisions announces dinner menu, hours

When Centerville chefs Casey and Patrick Van Voorhis relocated their restaurant and specialty pasta shop Grist Provisions from the edge of the Oregon District to 46 W. Fifth St. downtown in early 2021 the idea was to expand their business. The husband and wife dream team that has consistently delivered...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Pop-up concert Tuesday celebrates recovery from addiction

Declare Dayton, Montgomery County ADAMHS, and Levitt Pavilion announced a pop-up concert and community event to celebrate September as Recovery Month. The Hope Changes Everything concert will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Levitt Pavilion. The event will feature two bands and multiple speakers who will talk about overcoming addiction.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Keyboardist, John ‘Papa’ Gros, is global music ambassador

New Orleans native will perform at The Brightside Wednesday. You don’t get four decades into a career as a working musician like John “Papa” Gros without being able to roll with the changes. The New Orleans-based keyboardist and singer, performing at The Brightside in Dayton on Wednesday, Sept. 14, has been forced into even more adapting over the past several years.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

PorchFest returns to Troy

Troy-based rock band Rusted Reserve performs during 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest at Upper Valley Hearing and Balance on South Market Street Saturday afternoon. The music festival, held on Sept. 10, features 40 bands on 40 porches in Troy’s southwest historic district. Rocky Creek Band plays at Dungan & LeFever...
TROY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

After three years, Garden Party returns to Węgerzyn Gardens

DAYTON, Ohio — For the past three years, Dayton has had its resiliency on display. The city survived the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, mourned a mass shooting in the Oregon District and like cities across the country, shuttered and rebuilt its economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite facing many...
DAYTON, OH
roadtirement.com

A lovely site for a picnic

On our trip the other day to visit family in Ohio we were looking for covered bridges. In Greene County (east of Dayton) we came across this lovely pull off and saw a large information sign. That was our cue to stop. The signage explained that this was one of...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Yellow Springs Street Fair returns next month

One of the most iconic events in Yellow Springs is returning next month after several cancelations due to COVID concerns. The Yellow Springs Street Fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Music & Beer Fest from noon to 7 p.m. “Bringing it back...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
dayton.com

Boston Stoker Coffee Company to celebrate 49 years with ‘biggest sale of year’

Boston Stoker Coffee Company is celebrating their 49th Anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with giveaways and their biggest sale of the year. “We are so excited to celebrate 49 years in business” Henry Dean, President of Boston Stoker Coffee Co. said, “It is because of everyone’s continued support we are able to stick around for so many years, and many more to come!”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays

A tidal wave-sized blend of food, live entertainment and activities will come ashore to Champaign County for the next three consecutive Saturdays. The 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana, highlighting seafood and other foods and tons of activities for all ages with a slew of bands all in one area.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

COCOA Music promotes collaboration over competition

As president of the Composers of Ohio Collaborative Organization for Acoustic Music, Moira Levant is using her experiences as a musician, composer and educator to promote hometown creativity. COCOA Music’s next concert is at Dayton Society of Artists on Sunday, Sept. 11. The program features chamber music pieces by Levant and fellow area composers Christian Berg, Gwen Brubaker, Franklin Cox, Aster Kanke, Adam Rook and Madeline Smith.
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

Kitchen fire temporarily closes Elida Rd. Wendy’s

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP — Lunch hour at Wendy’s on Elida Road featured an unwelcome surprise on Sunday afternoon. Shortly after 1 p.m., a fire in the kitchen caused employees and diners to evacuate the building at 2339 Elida Rd., Lima. American Township Fire Department responded with 2 fire engines and an ambulance, although no injuries were reported and the fire was contained with fire extinguishers and water from inside the building.
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
Urbana Citizen

PET OF THE WEEK

I am a big girl, about 3 years old, with a medium length brown chocolate coat. I am spayed and vaccinated. I get along great with kids, other dogs and cats! I was recently adopted to be a mascot at a nursing home. I loved the people there and would visit the residents in their rooms. I would sleep near some of them and knew when they needed me. I would put my head in the laps of people who were in their wheelchairs and so often they would give me treats! The administration had a change and they have returned me to Barely Used Pets. So now I am starting over to find a new forever home. I am a great girl and I love to be with people. If you give me your lap, I promise I will put my head in it. You can tell me anything and I’ll be a great listener. You can even tell me over and over … I’m so good with that! Just pet me a little on my head and I will never leave your side. I just need someone to sit with and talk with. Won’t you please come and see me so I can come home with you?
URBANA, OH
sciotopost.com

Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here

PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
OHIO STATE

