Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
peakofohio.com
Balloon Fest brings out the fans
The Champaign Balloon Fest was held Friday and Saturday at Grimes Field in Urbana. Nine balloonists were invited to the event. Friday night was perfect weather as they were able to launch and offer tethered balloon rides. At dusk, the balloons lifted off and did a balloon glow that lit...
dayton.com
Beavercreek’s Popcorn Festival returns for its 34th year
The city of Beavercreek welcomed thousands of festival-goers this weekend for the return of the 34th annual Popcorn Festival. This year’s festival hosted more than 250 vendors and attendance is expected to top out at nearly 40,000, according to event volunteer Nancy Hadley. The Popcorn Festival began in the...
Springfield festival celebrates black-owned businesses
Local black-owned businesses set up, along with entertainment and performers throughout the day, with the goal to keep the money spent today in the community.
Veterans to be honored at motorcycle ride and car show tomorrow
DAYTON — Two events are taking place this weekend to honor veterans and raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery, according to a news release. The seventh annual motorcycle ride will take place starting at the Xenia Harley Davidson tomorrow morning at the 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. Registration...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Grist Provisions announces dinner menu, hours
When Centerville chefs Casey and Patrick Van Voorhis relocated their restaurant and specialty pasta shop Grist Provisions from the edge of the Oregon District to 46 W. Fifth St. downtown in early 2021 the idea was to expand their business. The husband and wife dream team that has consistently delivered...
dayton.com
Pop-up concert Tuesday celebrates recovery from addiction
Declare Dayton, Montgomery County ADAMHS, and Levitt Pavilion announced a pop-up concert and community event to celebrate September as Recovery Month. The Hope Changes Everything concert will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Levitt Pavilion. The event will feature two bands and multiple speakers who will talk about overcoming addiction.
dayton.com
Keyboardist, John ‘Papa’ Gros, is global music ambassador
New Orleans native will perform at The Brightside Wednesday. You don’t get four decades into a career as a working musician like John “Papa” Gros without being able to roll with the changes. The New Orleans-based keyboardist and singer, performing at The Brightside in Dayton on Wednesday, Sept. 14, has been forced into even more adapting over the past several years.
miamivalleytoday.com
PorchFest returns to Troy
Troy-based rock band Rusted Reserve performs during 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest at Upper Valley Hearing and Balance on South Market Street Saturday afternoon. The music festival, held on Sept. 10, features 40 bands on 40 porches in Troy’s southwest historic district. Rocky Creek Band plays at Dungan & LeFever...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
After three years, Garden Party returns to Węgerzyn Gardens
DAYTON, Ohio — For the past three years, Dayton has had its resiliency on display. The city survived the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, mourned a mass shooting in the Oregon District and like cities across the country, shuttered and rebuilt its economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite facing many...
roadtirement.com
A lovely site for a picnic
On our trip the other day to visit family in Ohio we were looking for covered bridges. In Greene County (east of Dayton) we came across this lovely pull off and saw a large information sign. That was our cue to stop. The signage explained that this was one of...
dayton.com
Yellow Springs Street Fair returns next month
One of the most iconic events in Yellow Springs is returning next month after several cancelations due to COVID concerns. The Yellow Springs Street Fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Music & Beer Fest from noon to 7 p.m. “Bringing it back...
dayton.com
Boston Stoker Coffee Company to celebrate 49 years with ‘biggest sale of year’
Boston Stoker Coffee Company is celebrating their 49th Anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with giveaways and their biggest sale of the year. “We are so excited to celebrate 49 years in business” Henry Dean, President of Boston Stoker Coffee Co. said, “It is because of everyone’s continued support we are able to stick around for so many years, and many more to come!”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton.com
Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays
A tidal wave-sized blend of food, live entertainment and activities will come ashore to Champaign County for the next three consecutive Saturdays. The 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana, highlighting seafood and other foods and tons of activities for all ages with a slew of bands all in one area.
dayton.com
COCOA Music promotes collaboration over competition
As president of the Composers of Ohio Collaborative Organization for Acoustic Music, Moira Levant is using her experiences as a musician, composer and educator to promote hometown creativity. COCOA Music’s next concert is at Dayton Society of Artists on Sunday, Sept. 11. The program features chamber music pieces by Levant and fellow area composers Christian Berg, Gwen Brubaker, Franklin Cox, Aster Kanke, Adam Rook and Madeline Smith.
Lima News
Kitchen fire temporarily closes Elida Rd. Wendy’s
AMERICAN TOWNSHIP — Lunch hour at Wendy’s on Elida Road featured an unwelcome surprise on Sunday afternoon. Shortly after 1 p.m., a fire in the kitchen caused employees and diners to evacuate the building at 2339 Elida Rd., Lima. American Township Fire Department responded with 2 fire engines and an ambulance, although no injuries were reported and the fire was contained with fire extinguishers and water from inside the building.
Fall festivals and events in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
Urbana Citizen
PET OF THE WEEK
I am a big girl, about 3 years old, with a medium length brown chocolate coat. I am spayed and vaccinated. I get along great with kids, other dogs and cats! I was recently adopted to be a mascot at a nursing home. I loved the people there and would visit the residents in their rooms. I would sleep near some of them and knew when they needed me. I would put my head in the laps of people who were in their wheelchairs and so often they would give me treats! The administration had a change and they have returned me to Barely Used Pets. So now I am starting over to find a new forever home. I am a great girl and I love to be with people. If you give me your lap, I promise I will put my head in it. You can tell me anything and I’ll be a great listener. You can even tell me over and over … I’m so good with that! Just pet me a little on my head and I will never leave your side. I just need someone to sit with and talk with. Won’t you please come and see me so I can come home with you?
dayton.com
New sports bar to open in former location of Fountain on Main in Springfield
A new family-friendly sports bar is opening in the former space of The Fountain on Main in Springfield. Sandy Hamilton and her husband, Mark, who previously owned The Ole Brick Tavern on Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield for nearly eight years, are aiming to open The Bullpen Sports Bar on Oct. 1.
sciotopost.com
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here
PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
Comments / 0