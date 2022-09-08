Read full article on original website
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game Against Wyoming
PROVO, Utah – The old-school rivalry between BYU football and Wyoming will renew during the 2022 season. BYU will host the former Rocky Mountain Conference, WAC, Mountain West rival on Saturday, September 24, at LaVell Edwards Stadium. On Monday, TV info and a kickoff time were announced for the game.
BYU Football Earning New Year’s Six Bowl Projections After Baylor Win
PROVO, Utah – After defeating then No. 9 Baylor last Saturday, BYU football is one of the hot teams in college football. The Cougars are 2-0 overall on the year and are now No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll. BYU’s fast start has some media outlets looking...
BYU Kicker Thanks Fans, Teammates For Support After Missed FGs
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU football place kicker Jake Oldroyd thanked fans for their “love and support” after he missed a pair of kicks during the Cougars’ win over the Baylor Bears. The No. 21 Cougars hosted the No. 9 Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium on...
Utah Little League Team Honored At BYU-Baylor Game
PROVO – It’s a night to celebrate in Provo as BYU gets a taste of the Big 12 era in their matchup against Baylor. But BYU took the time to honor another team from the state made some noise this summer. The Snow Canyon baseball team, who earned Utah’s first berth in the Little League World Series in August, were given a rousing applause from Cougar fans in attendance Saturday night during the second quarter.
BYU Scores TD Against Baylor On ‘Philly Special’ Play
PROVO – BYU broke out some trickery and scored a touchdown against the Baylor Bears on a “Philly Special” play in the second half. The No. 21 Cougars hosted the No. 9 Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 10. With 1:28 left in the third...
BYU’s Hall Drops Dime, Roberts Snags First Career TD Reception
PROVO – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall threw a beautiful pass to Chase Roberts, who touched his toes to the end zone turf for his first career touchdown during BYU’s game against the Baylor Bears. The No. 21 Cougars hosted the No. 9 Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium on...
Local Teams Remember 21st Anniversary Of September 11, 2001
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Locals sports teams remembered the 21st anniversary of September 11, 2001, when thousands of people lost their lives after multiple terror attacks on the United States. On the 21st anniversary of the attacks, local teams remembered those who lost their lives. #NeverForget. Utah Jazz.
Utah State Needs Defense To Provide More Big Plays Against Weber State
LOGAN, UT – After a blowout loss to No. 1 Alabama last weekend, it’s time for Utah State’s defense to create big plays against the Weber State Wildcats. The Aggies (1-1) host Weber State (1-0) at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MST).
Weber State Pick-Six Gives Wildcats Commanding Lead In Logan
LOGAN, UT – Weber State safety Desmond Williams returned Logan Bonner’s third INT of the day to the endzone, giving WSU a 28-7 third quarter lead. The Aggies (1-1) are hosting Weber State (1-0) at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT on Saturday, September 10. Utah State quarterback Bonner...
Baylor Alum, Jazz Guard Attends BYU Game To Watch Bears, Cougars
PROVO – A Baylor alum and current Utah Jazz guard showed up in Provo with one of his teammates to watch his former school play against the BYU Cougars. The No. 21 Cougars hosted the No. 9 Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 10. Second-year Jazzman and...
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Double Overtime Win Over Baylor
PROVO, Utah – No. 21 BYU football takes down No. 9 Baylor in double overtime, 26-20. The victory gives BYU its first win over a top 10 opponent in Provo since the win over No. 1 Miami in 1990. Here are some instant takeaways from BYU’s victory. BYU’s...
Dalton Kincaid Catches Touchdowns On Consecutive Drives To End First Half
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes standout tight end Dalton Kincaid caught two touchdown passes on consecutive drives in the second quarter against Southern Utah. The first score was an easy touchdown for Dalton Kincaid as Cam Rising found the Las Vegas native for a 37-yard strike to give Utah a 38-7 lead with 1:08 remaining in the first half.
No. 21 BYU Holds On Defense For 2OT Win Over No. 9 Baylor
PROVO – After multiple missed field goals on offense, the BYU defense held off the Baylor Bears for an upset victory by the Cougars. The No. 21 Cougars hosted the No. 9 Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 10. BYU beat Baylor, 26-20, after two overtime periods.
Whittingham, Utes Will Watch Tape To Determine Improvement
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes put together a lopsided win, 73-7, against Southern Utah University after coming up just short of a win the week before in Gainesville. While the beatdown was impressive and Utah looked virtually flawless on both sides of the ball, head coach Kyle Whittingham cautioned jumping to the conclusion that all is fixed with his team.
Social Media Reacts To Missed Field Goals By Baylor, BYU
PROVO – During the final minute of regulation and the first overtime period, the BYU Cougars and Baylor Bears combined to miss multiple field goals, and social media reacted to the mistakes. The No. 21 Cougars hosted the No. 9 Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 10.
BYU Soars While Utah Drops In Latest AP Poll After Weekend Of Upsets
SALT LAKE CITY- BYU made a spectacular jump while Utah dropped the latest AP Poll after a crazy weekend for the college football AP Top 10. #6 Texas A & M fell to Appalachian State, #8 Notre Dame was taken out by Marshall, #9 Baylor lost to #21 BYU in double overtime, and #1 Alabama barely pulled off a win against an unranked Texas.
No. 16 Weber State, Utah State Set To Face Off In Logan
LOGAN, UT – The No. 16 Weber State Wildcats take their show on the road where they face an in-state rival in the Utah State Aggies. The Aggies (1-1) host Weber State (1-0) at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MST).
Terrell Vaughn Makes House Call To Put Utah State In Front
LOGAN, UT – In his first chance at a return this season, Aggie kick returner Terrell Vaughn took the ball 100-yards to give USU a 7-3 lead. The Aggies (1-1) are hosting Weber State (1-0) at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT on Saturday, September 10. Vaughn fielded the kick...
PK: Utah, Southern Utah Each Accomplished Objectives In Utes’ 73-7 Victory
SALT LAKE CITY – All basically went as planned several months ago when Utah’s football schedule was released for the 2022 season. The Utes got in a nice workout and broke a sweat in dispatching physically and athletically inferior Southern Utah 73-7 on a smoky, sun-filled Saturday afternoon at Rice-Eccles Stadium. At no point, going back several years, was this game ever going to be competitive.
Utah State ‘Searching’ For Identity After Loss To Weber State
LOGAN, UT – The Utah State Aggies came up empty in a 35-7 beatdown at the hands of the FCS No. 16 Weber State Wildcats on Saturday night. Coming off of a difficult but not unexpected 55-0 loss to No. 1 Alabama, Utah State hoped that a date with Weber State would afford them a chance to bounce back.
