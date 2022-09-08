PROVO – It’s a night to celebrate in Provo as BYU gets a taste of the Big 12 era in their matchup against Baylor. But BYU took the time to honor another team from the state made some noise this summer. The Snow Canyon baseball team, who earned Utah’s first berth in the Little League World Series in August, were given a rousing applause from Cougar fans in attendance Saturday night during the second quarter.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO