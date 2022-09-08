Read full article on original website
Engadget
Meta is spinning off the Pytorch framework into its own AI research foundation
In 2016, Meta (then but a simple country Facebook) launched its open-source AI research library, the Pytorch framework. Six years and 150,000 projects from 2,400 contributors later, Meta announced on Monday that the Pytorch project will soon spin out from the company’s direct control to become its own entity, the Pytorch Foundation, a subsidiary within the larger Linux Foundation nonprofit hegemony.
TechCrunch
Don’t leave your Meta Quest Pro prototype in your hotel room
Meta hasn’t offered much concrete news yet when it comes to its next piece of hardware. The name Meta Quest Pro hasn’t even been confirmed by the company, though developer Steve Moser told Bloomberg that he found the name “Quest Pro” in the code of Meta’s Oculus mobile app.
Engadget
Leak appears to show Meta's Quest Pro headset a month ahead of launch
Meta's Quest Pro headset is due to arrive next month, but a leaked video appears to show it in full. It was originally posted on Facebook by Ramiro Cardenas, who said that multiple devices (labeled "engineering samples") were left in a hotel room. In the video (tweeted by security expert...
Meta developing artificial intelligence that can 'hear' brainwaves
Facebook's parent company, Meta, has begun investing in and developing tools to allow computers to "hear" what another person is hearing by reading their brainwaves, a monumental step forward for neuroscience's ability to interpret thoughts.
Google has one of Big Tech’s most aggressive sustainability plans. Here’s its 3-step playbook for helping the planet
From working towards being carbon-free to enabling sustainable action through its data and products, Google is helping set the global climate agenda for Big Tech.
Study reveals striking differences in brains of modern humans and Neanderthals
Results believed to be first compelling evidence that modern humans were cognitively better than Neanderthals
AI creator warns of ‘apocalyptic’ artificial intelligence that will replace need for humans
ROBOTS could one day overthrow humans in an 'apocalyptic' takeover, a tech expert has predicted. Aidan Meller, the creator of the Ai-Da robot, believes that within three years artificial intelligence (AI) could overtake humanity, per The Daily Star. He also backs Elon Musk's belief that advances in AI could impact...
Business Insider
The midlife crisis is real — and it's coming soon for millennials about to experience 'intense job strain' during their peak earning years
Geriatric millennials should prepare for a "crisis of midlife." It peaks at age 45, and can include depression and alcohol abuse, says an NBER study.
Singaporean Textile Giant Invests in Closed-Loop Recycling
Royal Golden Eagle (RGE), a global group of resource-based manufacturing companies that includes viscose fiber producers Sateri and Asia Pacific Rayon, is developing urban-fit, closed-loop textile-to-textile recycling solutions through the newly formed RGE-NTU Sustainable Textile Research Center (RGE-NTU SusTex). This is a five-year research collaboration between RGE and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore to accelerate innovation in textile recycling that can be deployed in urban settings. The research center will develop new technologies to recycle textile waste into fiber and create next-generation eco-friendly and sustainable textiles. The move comes amid the tightening of waste import bans in countries such as China, India and...
IGN
Scientists Create Remote Controlled Cyborg Cockroaches
Scientists have created a remote controllable cybernetic cockroach that could one day help rescue workers search for survivors in the wake of a disaster. A team of scientists, led by researchers from the Japanese RIKEN research institute are attempting to harness the natural strengths of the humble Madagascar hissing cockroach to aide in search and rescue operations and environmental monitoring missions.
Fast Company
AI tools like DALL-E 2 and Midjourney are helping architects—and their clients—design new buildings
With just a few words, stunning visual worlds can be conjured from the ether. Through an emerging and fast evolving genre of artificial intelligence known as text-to-image generation, tools including DALL-E 2 and Midjourney have opened up the doors to a cornucopia of visual creations. With neural networks trained on billions of images and their text descriptions, these tools can take simple phrases or word jumbles and offer up their interpretation in the form of highly detailed and surprisingly beautiful visuals, within seconds.
Engadget
Learn how to manage Windows and Azure services for $60
FDA schedules meeting on OTC birth control pill application
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has scheduled a joint meeting to discuss pharmaceutical company Perrigo’s application for what could be the first over-the-counter (OTC) daily birth control pill available in the U.S., the company announced Monday. The joint meeting will be held on Nov. 18 with the FDA’s...
TechCrunch
Use DORA metrics to support the next generation of remote-work models
The remote revolution is here to stay. More than three-quarters of engineers want the option to work from home, and some countries are considering introducing remote work into law. Before that happens, CEOs and CHROs need to get back on the same page to support their tech teams and business outcomes.
Editorial: Responsibly Harnessing the Power of AI
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- The following is an opinion editorial by Lama Nachman, Intel Fellow and director of the Intelligent Systems Research Lab at Intel Labs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005229/en/ Lama Nachman is an Intel Fellow and director of the Intelligent Systems Research Lab at Intel Labs. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
protocol.com
The US doesn’t know where its critical minerals are. AI could help find them.
The energy transition requires critical minerals. Though the U.S. has plentiful resources of its own, the country has largely relied on foreign sources. That’s in part because one major roadblock to accessing American critical mineral deposits is that they remain largely unmapped. That may be about to change, though.
Discovery reveals humans change the chemistry of the air around us
Air pollution is a massive problem. Outdoors, though, the sun, falling rain, and even oxidation that happens naturally help clear the air. But, when you’re indoors, many of those factors aren’t at play. Instead, a new study says that humans may be the dominant changer of air chemistry indoors, a discovery many weren’t expecting.
Phys.org
Political research benefits from AI methodology
How can AI assist the work of social scientists when studying our elected politicians? AI experts are developing methodologies to support the political research, in collaboration with researchers from the social science field. The methods are suitable when addressing issues like the politicians matters of the heart, integrity, and consistency with their standpoints. They can even identify hate speech.
investing.com
Quantum Blockchain Technologies could help transform the digital economy as we know it
Quantum Blockchain Technologies could help transform the digital economy as we know it. Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC (LON:QBT) recently changed its name from Clear Leisure, which was more than a cosmetic alteration. “Our investment programme is focused on selecting the most innovative and out-of-the-box start-ups in the blockchain and cryptocurrencies sector, with whom we will work alongside to develop exciting synergies,” it said.
Engadget
Twitter's $7 million whistleblower payout violates purchase deal, Musk's lawyers argue
A judge recently ruled that Elon Musk can use the allegations made by Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko as part of the arguments in his countersuit against the company. As it turns out, Musk intends to use not just Zatko's claims to win his case, but also the fact that the former Twitter executive received a settlement to get out of the $44 billion acquisition deal he made with the social network. As The Washington Post reports, Musk's lawyers sent a letter to Twitter, telling the company that the severance payment worth $7.75 million that it made to Zatko in June violated a provision in their sales agreement.
