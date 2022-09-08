ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Downtown becoming regular target for bat removal

This spring, on a night like any other, Hollyhocks owner Gloria Herriott was fast asleep in her loft apartment above her downtown store when she felt something smack her in the head. She lifted the covers to find a bat hanging from the ceiling fan. That’s when Herriott decided enough...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Gardening with Eric Lampkin

Talk to WCBI’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Candidate qualifies for LCSD board seat just before deadline

A candidate qualified for the District 2 Lowndes County School Board seat just before Friday’s deadline. Brad Fleming, vice president of Southeastern Lumber in Columbus, is the sole qualifier for the District 2 seat and will replace Brian Clark, who opted not to seek re-election. Fleming has three children...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Sunny, dry beginning to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Expect a lot of clear, sunny sky conditions this week. Drier air moves in overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. A gradual temperature increase occurs during the week. MONDAY: Temperatures are at their coolest today, in the lower 80s. Rain chance is very slight at 10%. MONDAY NIGHT:...
COLUMBUS, MS
Lowndes Funeral Home host condolence book for the Queen of England

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’d like to remember the Queen and let the royal family know you’re thinking of them, you can stop by Lowndes Funeral Home. They’ve laid out a condolence book for people to sign as a sign of respect and acknowledgment of her long life on the throne, just stop by and sign your name.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Transformer shortage impacting local utility companies

On a gray gravel lot on the north outskirts of Starkville, more than a dozen old, out-of-service electrical transformers sit idle, at least for now. In normal times, Starkville Utilities Department would phase out the antiquated equipment for new as funds allow. A nationwide transformer shortage has made new equipment hard to come by, SUD General Manager Edward Kemp said, so the old transformers will soon be picking up the slack.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Scattered showers Sunday, quick fall feel early next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers stay possible Sunday before some drier moves in early next week. SUNDAY: Ahead of a cold front, scattered showers and warm, muggy weather will prevail through the day. Highs should reach the middle 80s. MONDAY: The first signs of a brief hint of...
COLUMBUS, MS
Jackson Free Press

Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office makes water donation to Jackson

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is making a special delivery to Jackson. For a little more than a week, deputies have been collecting bottled water in response to the shortage in Jackson. The drive began with a call from the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Fire Chief takes part in multi agency review of stolen plane incident

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Fire chief says a multi-agency review has taken place regarding the stolen plane incident that gripped the region this past Saturday. As the plane circled west Tupelo Saturday morning, the Tupelo Fire Department was the lead agency in the emergency response. Fire Chief Kelly Elliott says there was a lot of coordination among many agencies, during a very fluid situation.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Friday’s prep football scores (Sept. 9)

WP — Kahnen Daniels 4 run (Quinterion Tillman-Evans kick), clock 8:11. WP — Keshawn Henley 1 run (Tillman-Evans kick), clock 0:49. NC — Ledareoun Mosley 59 pass from Ekamryn Smith (Mosley pass from Smith), clock 11:35. Fourth quarter. WP — Daniels 4 run (Tillman-Evans kick), clock 10:43...
wtva.com

Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police are investigating evening shooting in Lee Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Lee Acres. Around 6 PM officers were notified about a shooting at a home on Fillmore Drive. According to police, the homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Both men were armed, and investigators say...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Professionals in the area give tips on how to protect yourself

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – No matter where you are, you should always be aware of your surroundings and know how to defend and protect yourself. Safety should always be your number one priority. Whether it be in an area that you are familiar with or a new location you...
WEST POINT, MS
95.3 The Bear

Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites

*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
wcbi.com

Tupelo Community gives thoughts after man threatens to crash plane

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Patterson’s flight over north Mississippi was erratic and scary for folks on the ground. The plane flew low and businesses were evacuated. “Some customers left their groceries in their cart and just left,” said Ethridge. As this twin-engine plane flew over Tupelo, it...
TUPELO, MS

