Commercial Dispatch
Downtown becoming regular target for bat removal
This spring, on a night like any other, Hollyhocks owner Gloria Herriott was fast asleep in her loft apartment above her downtown store when she felt something smack her in the head. She lifted the covers to find a bat hanging from the ceiling fan. That’s when Herriott decided enough...
wcbi.com
Gardening with Eric Lampkin
Commercial Dispatch
Candidate qualifies for LCSD board seat just before deadline
A candidate qualified for the District 2 Lowndes County School Board seat just before Friday’s deadline. Brad Fleming, vice president of Southeastern Lumber in Columbus, is the sole qualifier for the District 2 seat and will replace Brian Clark, who opted not to seek re-election. Fleming has three children...
wcbi.com
Sunny, dry beginning to the week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Expect a lot of clear, sunny sky conditions this week. Drier air moves in overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. A gradual temperature increase occurs during the week. MONDAY: Temperatures are at their coolest today, in the lower 80s. Rain chance is very slight at 10%. MONDAY NIGHT:...
wcbi.com
Lowndes Funeral Home host condolence book for the Queen of England
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’d like to remember the Queen and let the royal family know you’re thinking of them, you can stop by Lowndes Funeral Home. They’ve laid out a condolence book for people to sign as a sign of respect and acknowledgment of her long life on the throne, just stop by and sign your name.
wtva.com
Fletcher death leading many women to learn self defense; Fulton offering classes
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Fulton announced on Friday it’ll offer self-defense classes beginning Sept. 12. Open this link to learn more about the classes. This comes in the wake of the murder of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee. She was abducted while jogging and was found...
Commercial Dispatch
Transformer shortage impacting local utility companies
On a gray gravel lot on the north outskirts of Starkville, more than a dozen old, out-of-service electrical transformers sit idle, at least for now. In normal times, Starkville Utilities Department would phase out the antiquated equipment for new as funds allow. A nationwide transformer shortage has made new equipment hard to come by, SUD General Manager Edward Kemp said, so the old transformers will soon be picking up the slack.
wcbi.com
Scattered showers Sunday, quick fall feel early next week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers stay possible Sunday before some drier moves in early next week. SUNDAY: Ahead of a cold front, scattered showers and warm, muggy weather will prevail through the day. Highs should reach the middle 80s. MONDAY: The first signs of a brief hint of...
Jackson Free Press
Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
wcbi.com
Contact Helpline hosting memory walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Saturday, Contact Helpline is hosting a memory walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention. The purpose is to remember those impacted by suicide, raise awareness, and focus on treatment efforts. The 5-k race and memory walk starts at 8 at the Columbus Soccer Complex. A...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office makes water donation to Jackson
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is making a special delivery to Jackson. For a little more than a week, deputies have been collecting bottled water in response to the shortage in Jackson. The drive began with a call from the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association...
wtva.com
UPDATE: Clerk dead, one arrested following robbery of Tupelo convenience store
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
Mississippi State Receives Votes in AP Top 25 Poll After Week 2
Mississippi State football received votes in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll with Week 3 action on the horizon.
wcbi.com
Tupelo Fire Chief takes part in multi agency review of stolen plane incident
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Fire chief says a multi-agency review has taken place regarding the stolen plane incident that gripped the region this past Saturday. As the plane circled west Tupelo Saturday morning, the Tupelo Fire Department was the lead agency in the emergency response. Fire Chief Kelly Elliott says there was a lot of coordination among many agencies, during a very fluid situation.
Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Sept. 9)
WP — Kahnen Daniels 4 run (Quinterion Tillman-Evans kick), clock 8:11. WP — Keshawn Henley 1 run (Tillman-Evans kick), clock 0:49. NC — Ledareoun Mosley 59 pass from Ekamryn Smith (Mosley pass from Smith), clock 11:35. Fourth quarter. WP — Daniels 4 run (Tillman-Evans kick), clock 10:43...
wtva.com
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police are investigating evening shooting in Lee Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Lee Acres. Around 6 PM officers were notified about a shooting at a home on Fillmore Drive. According to police, the homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Both men were armed, and investigators say...
wcbi.com
Professionals in the area give tips on how to protect yourself
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – No matter where you are, you should always be aware of your surroundings and know how to defend and protect yourself. Safety should always be your number one priority. Whether it be in an area that you are familiar with or a new location you...
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
wcbi.com
Tupelo Community gives thoughts after man threatens to crash plane
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Patterson’s flight over north Mississippi was erratic and scary for folks on the ground. The plane flew low and businesses were evacuated. “Some customers left their groceries in their cart and just left,” said Ethridge. As this twin-engine plane flew over Tupelo, it...
