Panthers coach Matt Rhule says the Browns got away with a penalty on the play before their game-winning field goal today. With the clock running and seconds ticking off, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett spiked the ball to stop the clock. But Brissett appeared to be briefly considering a fake spike, and he briefly looked up to see if he had a receiver open before stepping back and spiking the ball. By rule, spikes to stop the clock have to be immediate, or else they’re intentional grounding, and an official threw a flag for that. But the official who threw the flag was overruled for reasons Rhule said after the game that he didn’t understand.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO