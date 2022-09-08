Read full article on original website
Scott Frost fired as Nebraska coach following 1-2 start
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska fired Scott Frost, the situation so dire in the once-proud football program that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before the coach’s contract buyout would have been cut in half. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown...
AP Top 25: UGA reclaims No. 1; Kentucky, Arkansas in Top 10
Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country. The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions...
This stat puts Patriots' Week 1 offensive performance in startling perspective
The New England Patriots have had plenty of issues playing against the Miami Dolphins on the road in recent seasons, but it's been a long time since their offense performed as bad as it did Sunday. The Patriots could only generate one touchdown in a 20-7 loss to the Dolphins...
Late heroics from Carson Wentz, Jahan Dotson save Washington
There are crazy rides, there are wild rides, and then there's what happened with the Washington Commanders on Sunday. On consecutive passes, new quarterback Carson Wentz threw two fourth-quarter interceptions and basically gift-wrapped a win for the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. But then Carson Wentz threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns...
Patriots-Dolphins Takeaways: Not much to show from a week in Miami
The 2022 NFL season started the same way the previous campaign did for the New England Patriots: with a loss to the rival Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, which was the second-largest deficit a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team has faced in a season opener since the 31-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2003. The second half didn't go much better for the Patriots as the Dolphins cruised to a 20-7 win in the hot Miami sun at Hard Rock Stadium.
NFL insiders cast doubt on new Washington Commanders stadium by 2027
The Washington Commanders play in the worst NFL stadium with FedEx Field seemingly falling apart every week. While a new
Mac Jones suffered a back injury in loss to Dolphins
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones couldn’t lead the team to a win in Miami on Sunday and he didn’t emerge from the loss unscathed. Reporters in Miami for Sunday’s game noted that Jones was seen going for x-rays after the 20-7 loss was in the book. There was no word on what body part doctors were looking at and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had no update on Jones’ status during his postgame press conference.
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Buccaneers vs Cowboys
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Patriots appear to bench Cole Strange in first half vs. Dolphins
Cole Strange may want to forget his first half of NFL football. The Patriots' 2022 first-round draft pick got the start at left guard for New England in its season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But after just two offensive drives, Strange was replaced by backup offensive lineman James Ferentz, who played the rest of the first half at left guard.
Eagles snap counts: Why didn’t Jordan Davis play more in opener?
DETROIT — The Eagles were gashed in the run game on Sunday afternoon in their 38-35 win. The Lions had 181 yards on the ground and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. D’Andre Swift had 144 yards and averaged 9.6. If only the Eagles traded up in the first...
Matt Rhule: Browns should have been penalized on spike before winning field goal
Panthers coach Matt Rhule says the Browns got away with a penalty on the play before their game-winning field goal today. With the clock running and seconds ticking off, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett spiked the ball to stop the clock. But Brissett appeared to be briefly considering a fake spike, and he briefly looked up to see if he had a receiver open before stepping back and spiking the ball. By rule, spikes to stop the clock have to be immediate, or else they’re intentional grounding, and an official threw a flag for that. But the official who threw the flag was overruled for reasons Rhule said after the game that he didn’t understand.
The Eagles finally have a returner for opener vs. Lions
Return specialist Britain Covey’s first priority when he joined the Eagles wasn’t to show off his explosiveness or try to break off some electrifying returns. Catch the ball. And worry about the rest later. “That’s kind of what it was in college,” Covey said. “The first thing I...
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties
The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
Lance faced pressure from Bears defense despite lack of blitz
The 49ers’ 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field wasn’t the start Trey Lance had hoped for to kick off his tenure as the starter. Lance went 13-for-28 on pass attempts for 164 yards against Chicago, and the rainy weather limited the 22-year-old’s ability to throw the ball.
Sunday Cup race at Kansas: Start time, TV info, weather
After a wild playoff opener at Darlington that jumbled the standings, Cup drivers are at Kansas Speedway for the second race in the opening round. Daniel Suarez holds the final transfer spot to the second round. He leads Austin Cindric by two points, Austin Dillon by four points, Chase Briscoe by 10 points and Kevin Harvick by 13 points.
A.J. Brown runs wild as Eagles beat Lions
In his first game as an Eagle, A.J. Brown was exactly who Philadelphia hoped he would be. Brown, the star wide receiver who arrived in Philadelphia via a draft-night trade with the Titans, was spectacular in his first game with the Eagles, catching 10 passes for 155 yards and leading Philadelphia to a 38-35 win in Detroit.
Commanders’ Twitter claps back at Jaguars for trolling Wentz
The NFL is back, and of course with that comes social media hilarity. The Washington Commanders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-23 on Sunday, as QB Carson Wentz overcame two costly interceptions to throw for four touchdowns in the victory. Wentz has a history of playing against the Jags, as his...
The Eagles’ drive that saved a win and prevented a meltdown
DETROIT — A lot went wrong for the Eagles at Ford Field on Sunday in their opener. They had too many penalties and mistakes. Their defense got leaky. They nearly blew a 17-point lead in the second half. But when it mattered most, the Eagles did what they needed...
Ja’Marr Chase non-touchdown would have been a touchdown, if challenged
Late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game in Cincinnati, with the Bengals down by six points, quarterback Joe Burrow connected with receiver Ja'Marr Chase for a 12-yard gain that could have, should have, and would have been a 13-yard gain and a touchdown. It appeared that Chase had...
Kevin Harvick finishes last at Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Former Cup champion Kevin Harvick will face a must-win situation next weekend at Bristol to advance to the second round of the Cup playoffs after a crash Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Harvick, who entered the race last in the playoff standings, finished last in the...
