NBC Sports

Scott Frost fired as Nebraska coach following 1-2 start

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska fired Scott Frost, the situation so dire in the once-proud football program that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before the coach’s contract buyout would have been cut in half. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown...
LINCOLN, NE
NBC Sports

AP Top 25: UGA reclaims No. 1; Kentucky, Arkansas in Top 10

Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country. The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Late heroics from Carson Wentz, Jahan Dotson save Washington

There are crazy rides, there are wild rides, and then there's what happened with the Washington Commanders on Sunday. On consecutive passes, new quarterback Carson Wentz threw two fourth-quarter interceptions and basically gift-wrapped a win for the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. But then Carson Wentz threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Patriots-Dolphins Takeaways: Not much to show from a week in Miami

The 2022 NFL season started the same way the previous campaign did for the New England Patriots: with a loss to the rival Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, which was the second-largest deficit a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team has faced in a season opener since the 31-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2003. The second half didn't go much better for the Patriots as the Dolphins cruised to a 20-7 win in the hot Miami sun at Hard Rock Stadium.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Mac Jones suffered a back injury in loss to Dolphins

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones couldn’t lead the team to a win in Miami on Sunday and he didn’t emerge from the loss unscathed. Reporters in Miami for Sunday’s game noted that Jones was seen going for x-rays after the 20-7 loss was in the book. There was no word on what body part doctors were looking at and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had no update on Jones’ status during his postgame press conference.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots appear to bench Cole Strange in first half vs. Dolphins

Cole Strange may want to forget his first half of NFL football. The Patriots' 2022 first-round draft pick got the start at left guard for New England in its season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But after just two offensive drives, Strange was replaced by backup offensive lineman James Ferentz, who played the rest of the first half at left guard.
NFL
NBC Sports

Matt Rhule: Browns should have been penalized on spike before winning field goal

Panthers coach Matt Rhule says the Browns got away with a penalty on the play before their game-winning field goal today. With the clock running and seconds ticking off, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett spiked the ball to stop the clock. But Brissett appeared to be briefly considering a fake spike, and he briefly looked up to see if he had a receiver open before stepping back and spiking the ball. By rule, spikes to stop the clock have to be immediate, or else they’re intentional grounding, and an official threw a flag for that. But the official who threw the flag was overruled for reasons Rhule said after the game that he didn’t understand.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

The Eagles finally have a returner for opener vs. Lions

Return specialist Britain Covey’s first priority when he joined the Eagles wasn’t to show off his explosiveness or try to break off some electrifying returns. Catch the ball. And worry about the rest later. “That’s kind of what it was in college,” Covey said. “The first thing I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties

The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Lance faced pressure from Bears defense despite lack of blitz

The 49ers’ 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field wasn’t the start Trey Lance had hoped for to kick off his tenure as the starter. Lance went 13-for-28 on pass attempts for 164 yards against Chicago, and the rainy weather limited the 22-year-old’s ability to throw the ball.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Sunday Cup race at Kansas: Start time, TV info, weather

After a wild playoff opener at Darlington that jumbled the standings, Cup drivers are at Kansas Speedway for the second race in the opening round. Daniel Suarez holds the final transfer spot to the second round. He leads Austin Cindric by two points, Austin Dillon by four points, Chase Briscoe by 10 points and Kevin Harvick by 13 points.
LAWRENCE, KS
NBC Sports

A.J. Brown runs wild as Eagles beat Lions

In his first game as an Eagle, A.J. Brown was exactly who Philadelphia hoped he would be. Brown, the star wide receiver who arrived in Philadelphia via a draft-night trade with the Titans, was spectacular in his first game with the Eagles, catching 10 passes for 155 yards and leading Philadelphia to a 38-35 win in Detroit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Commanders’ Twitter claps back at Jaguars for trolling Wentz

The NFL is back, and of course with that comes social media hilarity. The Washington Commanders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-23 on Sunday, as QB Carson Wentz overcame two costly interceptions to throw for four touchdowns in the victory. Wentz has a history of playing against the Jags, as his...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Kevin Harvick finishes last at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Former Cup champion Kevin Harvick will face a must-win situation next weekend at Bristol to advance to the second round of the Cup playoffs after a crash Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Harvick, who entered the race last in the playoff standings, finished last in the...
KANSAS CITY, KS

