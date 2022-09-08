ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
NBC Sports

LeVeon Bell TKOs Adrian Peterson in boxing match

A pair of former NFL running backs met in a different arena on Saturday night and Le’Veon Bell came out on top of Adrian Peterson. Bell and Peterson were initially scheduled to box one another in July, but the fight was postponed until this weekend in Los Angeles. Peterson knocked Bell down early in the fight, but there was not much other action until the fifth round.
NBC Sports

Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late

The Buccaneers looked like the Buccaneers. The Cowboys looked like they are headed for another season without a trip to the Super Bowl, especially if Dak Prescott seriously injured his hand. Tom Brady and Tampa Bay took care of business with a 19-3 opening-day win at AT&T Stadium. Brady went...
NBC Sports

Patriots-Dolphins Takeaways: Not much to show from a week in Miami

The 2022 NFL season started the same way the previous campaign did for the New England Patriots: with a loss to the rival Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, which was the second-largest deficit a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team has faced in a season opener since the 31-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2003. The second half didn't go much better for the Patriots as the Dolphins cruised to a 20-7 win in the hot Miami sun at Hard Rock Stadium.
NBC Sports

Report: Dak Prescott will miss 6-8 weeks

So much of the preseason analysis regarding NFL teams operates under the assumption that all key players will remain healthy, all season long. We know that injuries are inevitable, and that some of them will change everything. We just have no idea when they’ll happen and to whom they’ll happen and how long they’ll happen to be out.
NBC Sports

Dak Prescott: It’s very disappointing, but injuries happen

Dak Prescott started the first 64 games of his career and played nearly every offensive snap. But in Week 5 of the 2020 season the Cowboys quarterback had a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle that ended his season. In 2021, he had a shoulder injury that kept him out of part of training camp and a calf injury that kept him out a game.
NBC Sports

Shanahan disappointed in 49ers' 'silly mistakes' vs. Bears

The analysis of Trey Lance's performance will dominate the conversation surrounding the 49ers' 19-10 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but San Francisco didn't give much aid to the second-year quarterback with a flurry of mistakes. "Not to take anything away from them, but I'm disappointed about some...
NBC Sports

What we learned as Lance struggles in 49ers' brutal loss

CHICAGO — The first game of the 49ers' Trey Lance Era was not exactly a masterpiece. Obviously, there were always going to be ups and downs as the 49ers makes the transition to a new quarterback. And that is exactly what occurred Sunday on a dreary day along the shore of Lake Michigan.
NBC Sports

Twitter reacts to Prescott injury with Jimmy G trade speculation

When the 49ers opted to keep veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, they did so with perhaps the intention of a trade surfacing in the middle of the 2022 NFL season. Garoppolo is proven in the league, taking the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV and the 2022 NFC Championship Game. As a result, any team that sees their starting quarterback go down could give San Francisco a call.
NBC Sports

Matt Rhule’s complaint regarding Jacoby Brissett spike misses the mark

I love the smell of a head coach napalming officials in the morning, However, when the coach’s complaints miss the mark, it’s not very satisfying at all. (And it could get expensive for the coach.) On Sunday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule groused after the loss to the Browns...
