Banquete's Nate Herrera voted Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week

Making an impact on offense and defense last week, Banquete football player Nate Herrera has been voted the Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week.

Herrera topped the century mark on the ground, finishing with 112 yards and one touchdown while adding 10 tackles, including four for loss in the Badgers' win against Santa Gertrudis Academy.

Herrera received 18,600 of the 52,842 votes cast for 35.2% of the votes.

The Mathis offensive line (senior Zavion Rodriguez, junior Steve Medrano, junior Joseph Barrera, junior Ramon Sandoval and senior Zach Rivas) was second with 10,863 votes.

Students can only be named Athlete of the Week one time per season, per sport.

Nominations are due each Monday by 5 p.m. and can be submitted through email at ctsports@caller.com, by messaging the Caller-Times through its Facebook page, or on Twitter @CallerSports.

Please include statistics from the week's games and any pertinent information or honors.

Voting runs Tuesday through Thursday each week.

FINAL RESULTS

* Top four finishers listed

Nate Herrera, Banquete football — 18,600 votes

Mathis offensive line, Mathis football — 10,863

MaKenzie Uribe, Moody volleyball — 7,531

Edward Brako, Beeville football — 5,344