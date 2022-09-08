Read full article on original website
Star Trek: Picard final season trailer finds Jean-Luc boarding the U.S.S. Titan and running into some old friends
Paramount Plus debuted a special treat for fans on Star Trek Day, unveiling the first trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Picard. The new footage was first introduced on stage by series star Patrick Stewart himself during the globally live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration on Thursday. It was...
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser Trailer Brings Back USS Titan With a Surprising New Commander
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has revealed a new teaser trailer in celebration of Star Trek Day 2022 – and you can watch it above! In addition to the new teaser, the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere date was revealed to be in February 2023 on Paramount+. As you can see below, the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 gives us bigger hints in the way of backstory about what sends Jean-Luc Picard back out into the cosmos, and has him gather up his old Enterprise crew.
'Data' In 'Star Trek' 'Memba Him?!
American actor Brent Spiner was 38 years old when he was first cast as "Data" -- the mindful and lively male android who served as an officer as he embarked on a Federation starship -- in the 1987-1994 series "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Spiner shared the space with Patrick...
Carol Kane Joins ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 as an Experienced Engineer Who ‘Suffers No Fools’ (Photo)
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is about to get a little more delightful — Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) has joined the cast for Season 2 of the “Trek” series it was announced at Thursday at the Star Trek Day Celebration. The Oscar-nominated (“Hester...
Tom Hanks was desperate to be in one of the best Star Trek movies
Tom Hanks would have loved to be in Star Trek: First Contact. The multi-award winning actor shut down the rumour that he was offered the role of the eccentric genius scientist Zefram Cochrane, who plays a pivotal role in the TNG-era science fiction movie First Contact. Despite having an almost...
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles
If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie
When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49
Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
‘Gunsmoke’: Dennis Weaver’s Limp Fans Hated Came From Drunken Night Out
Actor Dennis Weaver had a limp while playing Chester Goode in 'Gunsmoke,' which came as a result of a drunken night out.
Most ‘Gunsmoke’ Viewer Complaints Were About James Arness’ Horse
Actor James Arness earned the most amount of 'Gunsmoke' viewer complaints because of the logistics involving his horse on the popular Western television series.
‘NCIS’ Star Cote De Pablo Recalled the Biggest Challenge of Reprising Her Role
In 2013, Cote De Pablo walked away from NCIS only to reprise her character six years later. And doing so posed a very specific challenge, but it had nothing to do with Ziva David’s persona. When De Pablo originally exited the series, her character had supposedly died in a...
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Former Costar Brendan Fraser’s Emotional Ovation Moment
Dwayne Johnson was ecstatic for his Mummy Returns costar Brendan Fraser, who received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. On Sunday, fans of Fraser were delighted to learn that the actor had received a lengthy standing ovation at the prestigious Venice Film Festival for his performance in director Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. Among those pleased admirers was Johnson, who made his debut movie appearance in 2001’s Fraser-starring The Mummy Returns. Johnson shared his delight for Fraser on his Twitter.
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
One Piece: Red Cosplay Shows Off Nami's Movie Makeover
Nami remains the map maker for the Straw Hat Pirates within One Piece's history, joining Luffy's crew earlier than many other crew members that reside inside the Thousand Sunny. With the movies within the Shonen franchise often taking the opportunity to imagine the Straw Hats wearing different outfits from what we usually see the anime character slap on, Nami is no different this time around as she has attire that makes her look far more like a pirate than ever before.
