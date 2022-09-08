ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 7

Related
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser Trailer Brings Back USS Titan With a Surprising New Commander

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has revealed a new teaser trailer in celebration of Star Trek Day 2022 – and you can watch it above! In addition to the new teaser, the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere date was revealed to be in February 2023 on Paramount+. As you can see below, the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 gives us bigger hints in the way of backstory about what sends Jean-Luc Picard back out into the cosmos, and has him gather up his old Enterprise crew.
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

'Data' In 'Star Trek' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Brent Spiner was 38 years old when he was first cast as "Data" -- the mindful and lively male android who served as an officer as he embarked on a Federation starship -- in the 1987-1994 series "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Spiner shared the space with Patrick...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Masterson
Person
Wil Wheaton
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Hanks was desperate to be in one of the best Star Trek movies

Tom Hanks would have loved to be in Star Trek: First Contact. The multi-award winning actor shut down the rumour that he was offered the role of the eccentric genius scientist Zefram Cochrane, who plays a pivotal role in the TNG-era science fiction movie First Contact. Despite having an almost...
MOVIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Star Trek Online#Video Game#Mmorpg#Mirror Universe#Paramount
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49

Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page  on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Former Costar Brendan Fraser’s Emotional Ovation Moment

Dwayne Johnson was ecstatic for his Mummy Returns costar Brendan Fraser, who received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. On Sunday, fans of Fraser were delighted to learn that the actor had received a lengthy standing ovation at the prestigious Venice Film Festival for his performance in director Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. Among those pleased admirers was Johnson, who made his debut movie appearance in 2001’s Fraser-starring The Mummy Returns. Johnson shared his delight for Fraser on his Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

One Piece: Red Cosplay Shows Off Nami's Movie Makeover

Nami remains the map maker for the Straw Hat Pirates within One Piece's history, joining Luffy's crew earlier than many other crew members that reside inside the Thousand Sunny. With the movies within the Shonen franchise often taking the opportunity to imagine the Straw Hats wearing different outfits from what we usually see the anime character slap on, Nami is no different this time around as she has attire that makes her look far more like a pirate than ever before.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy