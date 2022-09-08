ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Burlington Fire Department hosting 9/11 memorial ceremony Sunday morning

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gE0Rb_0hnWgPHk00

The Burlington Fire Department is inviting the public to attend its 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday.

The ceremony will begin at 7:46 a.m. with the ringing of the station bell at the Central Fire Station, located at 418 Valley St.

Area fire departments, law enforcement, first responders and EMS personnel will be in attendance.

The bell-ringing is meant to reflect the moment when the first of the four hijacked planes crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City at 7:46 a.m. CST on Sept. 11, 2001.

Church bells in the downtown area are invited to join in and ring for two minutes.

The ceremony will also feature the posting of the colors by the Burlington Police Department Honor Guard, keynote address by Burlington Fire Chief Matt Trexel, the playing of "Taps" by the Iowa Army National Guard, closing prayer by Burlington police and fire Chaplain Simeon Counterman, and "Amazing Grace" sang by retired Burlington Fire Deputy Chief Gene Wilkerson.

The event is scheduled to last approximately 15 minutes and will also be streamed on the Burlington Fire Department Facebook page.

The Burlington Fire Department Auxiliary to Local 301 will also be providing snacks, drinks, and coffee provided by Dunn Brothers Coffee.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KCJJ

Two hospitalized at UIHC after Washington County tractor accident

Two people have been transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a tractor accident in Washington County. According to Washington County dispatch records, deputies reported a tractor rollover on 310th Street northwest of Brighton just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Two victims were transported to the UIHC. Their conditions have not been released.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Muscatine animal control, humane society rescue 23 cats from home

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine animal control, humane society, and police department rescued 23 cats from a home Thursday. A Muscatine Animal Control Officer responded Thursday to a complaint regarding multiple cats in a home, according to a media release. According to police, after an investigation, officers determined a...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 5:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of West River Drive for a report of a semi-crash, according to the department. Police said a 44-year-old man was driving, he had minor injuries but was not taken to the hotipital. This is a...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
Burlington, IA
Government
City
Burlington, IA
ourquadcities.com

Authorities rescue 23 cats from Muscatine home

Twenty-three cats were rescued from a Muscatine residence September 8. On Thursday, September 8, a Muscatine Animal Control Officer (ACO) responded to a complaint regarding multiple cats in a residence. Investigation determined there was a large number of cats at the home on Abrams Dr. living in unsanitary conditions, which was putting their health at risk. A search warrant for the property was obtained, and members of the Muscatine Animal Control, Muscatine Humane Society and Muscatine Police Department assisted in the operation. A total of thirteen live cats were rescued from both inside and outside the residence, and an additional ten cats were turned over by a neighbor who had been capturing the animals for safekeeping. One dead cat was located on the property.
MUSCATINE, IA
KBUR

Six teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Muscatine school

Muscatine, IA- The Muscatine Police Department has announced the arrests of six teens in connection with vandalism at a local elementary school. According to a news release, on August 5th, the Muscatine Police and Fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1829 1st Ave., for a fire alarm. Arriving officers observed thousands of dollars of damage, inside the school, due to vandalism.
MUSCATINE, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record - Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

09/08/22 - 1:00 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited Candace Jade Guihan, 36, of West Burlington in the 2000 block of Avenue E on a charge of driving under suspension. 09/08/22 - 1:20 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Stanley Joe Davis, 32 of Fort Madison in the 600 block of 10th Street on an active warrant. He was taken to Lee County Jail and held.
FORT MADISON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#9 11 Memorial#Central Fire#New York City#The Central Fire Station#Ems#The World Trade Center#Dunn Brothers Coffee
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect on probation shot at least 8 times at car

A 34-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he shot at least eight times at an occupied vehicle. Darnell Hodges Sr. faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, going armed with intent and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Trooper: Driver drove more than 120 mph with marijuana in car

An 18-year-old Moline man faces a felony charge after Iowa State Police say he drove more than 120 mph as he eluded law enforcement. Davion Hicks, faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.
MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KBUR

Ft. Madison prison inmate dies

Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
FORT MADISON, IA
KWQC

Moline police asking for help identifying man from Hungry Hobo burglary

Rock Island Co. Health Dept. offers new booster for COVID-19 starting Friday. You can get vaccinated with the new bivalent (Omicron) Pfizer booster. Troopers say teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80 Updated: 2 hours ago. Troopers say a teen was killed in a crash Tuesday night...
MOLINE, IL
KCJJ

IC Police: Drunk driving suspect chased down hit-and-run driver and started altercation

Iowa City Police say a drunk driving suspect chased down a hit-and-run driver who hit her car, then started a physical altercation with the suspect. According to arrest records, a 2019 Kia Forte being driven by 22-year-old Savannah Swanson of Burlington was sideswiped by a red Toyota Corolla around 2:30 Saturday morning on the 200 block of East Iowa Avenue. The Corolla fled the scene, prompting Swanson to reportedly follow the vehicle for two blocks until it stopped. She then allegedly initiated a physical altercation with the other driver.
IOWA CITY, IA
Pen City Current

It's who ya know.... and who you don't

I don't know what's more amazing, the number of people I know when I walk Avenue G during the Rodeo Parade... Or the number of people I don't. I live about three blocks from the parade route so I use my scanner to judge when police start to roll down the route, give myself a little time, and then head down 6th Street to Avenue G to throngs down the hill.
FORT MADISON, IA
earnthenecklace.com

KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?

For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
DAVENPORT, IA
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy