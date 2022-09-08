Burlington Fire Department hosting 9/11 memorial ceremony Sunday morning

The Burlington Fire Department is inviting the public to attend its 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday.

The ceremony will begin at 7:46 a.m. with the ringing of the station bell at the Central Fire Station, located at 418 Valley St.

Area fire departments, law enforcement, first responders and EMS personnel will be in attendance.

The bell-ringing is meant to reflect the moment when the first of the four hijacked planes crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City at 7:46 a.m. CST on Sept. 11, 2001.

Church bells in the downtown area are invited to join in and ring for two minutes.

The ceremony will also feature the posting of the colors by the Burlington Police Department Honor Guard, keynote address by Burlington Fire Chief Matt Trexel, the playing of "Taps" by the Iowa Army National Guard, closing prayer by Burlington police and fire Chaplain Simeon Counterman, and "Amazing Grace" sang by retired Burlington Fire Deputy Chief Gene Wilkerson.

The event is scheduled to last approximately 15 minutes and will also be streamed on the Burlington Fire Department Facebook page.

The Burlington Fire Department Auxiliary to Local 301 will also be providing snacks, drinks, and coffee provided by Dunn Brothers Coffee.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.