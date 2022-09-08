Read full article on original website
Paper Girls Cancelled at Amazon Prime Video After One Season
Paper Girls, the long in-development adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Image Comics series, has officially been cancelled by Amazon Prime Video. The sci-fi series may well live to see another day though with Deadline bringing word that production company Legendary is seeking a new home for the show's potential next batch of episodes. The trade notes that Legendary will hope to find a new home that can "tap into the popularity of series like to Euphoria and Sex Lives of College Girl." Despite premiering at the end of July to strong ratings from critics, it debuted with a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series was overshadowed in the ratings department.
Maggie Cancelled by Hulu After One Season
The future looks bleak for Hulu's Maggie. On Friday, Variety confirmed that the streaming service has cancelled Maggie after only one season. This comes just over two months since the romantic comedy's debut on the platform on July 6th. The series starred The Mindy Project's Rebecca Rittenhouse as Maggie, a young woman tries to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. She can see everyone's futures, but her present is a mess. The series, which was based on Tim Curcio's short film of the same name, was originally created for ABC in early 2021 before ultimately moving to Hulu in January of 2022.
Thor: Love and Thunder Originally Planned a Cameo by Jesus
Marvel Studio has finally released Thor: Love and Thunder on the Disney+ streaming service and the film was fairly different than most projects that came before it. Love and Thunder features Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who gets cursed by the blade and goes on a mission to kill every single god in the universe. The film takes us to Eternity, where all of the gods congregate including the oldest god Zeus (Russell Crowe). It even featured Black Panther goddess Bastet. It turns out that the film almost featured one of the most talked about gods in history. During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, director Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson reveal that Jesus Christ almost appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder.
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Trailer Sets Up Another Bloody Game of Thrones Wedding
There's another bloody wedding making its way to the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon isn't going to have a devastating Red Wedding situation on its hands, but there is trouble brewing for some characters as they try to celebrate an upcoming wedding. The trailer for the show's fifth episode was released on Sunday, following the debut of episode four, and it teases another wedding gone wrong.
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Shares Emotional Message for Production Wrap
One Piece's new live-action series has officially wrapped its production as it gets ready for its full launch with Netflix, and the head writer behind the series has shared quite the heavy message bidding goodbye to their time to the series! The live-action series has been in the midst of development ever since it was first announced to be in the works several years ago, and fans have been very curious to see how it all shakes out. Those involved with the series have been showing nothing but love for the production too, and it's especially true as it all wraps up.
‘HSMTMTS’ Finale Preview: Carlos Tackles A ‘Frozen’ Classic As Nini Watches On
Summer may be coming to an end, but not for Olaf! Carlos takes on the role of the lovable snowman in Shallow Lake’s production of Frozen in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series finale, airing September 14. Carlos, donning the adorable Olaf...
Mufasa: The Lion King Announced as Disney's Live-Action Sequel
We now know the first details surrounding Disney's computer-generated "live-action" sequel to The Lion King. During Walt Disney Studios' panel at D23 Expo on Friday, director Barry Jenkins revealed that the film will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King, and is expected to debut in theaters in 2024. The film will reportedly be told in two different time frames, as Timon, Pumbaa, Rafiki, and tell the origin story of Mufasa to a new cub, whilst we see Mufasa rise to royalty. Those attending the panel were also treated to a brief teaser trailer of footage, and while it doesn't look like it will be released online anytime soon, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak provided an exclusive description of what it entails.
Ironheart Debuts First Footage and New Logo for Marvel's Disney+ Series
Ironheart confirmed a bunch of casting news today and showed off some footage at D23 Expo. Marvel Studios has been on a roll this weekend, confirming reports and giving fans new glimpses at their favorite heroes. Dominique Thorne actually appears as RiRi Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first, but her big adventure on Disney+ has been building quite the buzz. In the clip released to the public, her studies at MIT come into focus. She's testing technology and confidently says "I'm an engineer." Anthony Ramos' The Hood also plays a big role and actually came out to say a few words to the crowd. He says that his character is "a bit good and a bit bad." He also joked that he kicks a lot of butt. (Feige should have busted out a "LANGUAGE!" but played along.
Titans Season 4 Casts Bosch Star Titus Welliver as Iconic DC Villain
Titus Welliver, the Bosch and Deadwood star who has also appeared on Marvel's Agents of SHIELD and Castlevania, has been cast in the role of Lex Luthor on Titans. The actor, according to the EW story, is actually a big DC fan, who has been waiting for a call like this for years. This is as good a time as any for him to play the role, considering that the series' upcoming fourth season will deal with the revelation that Superboy was cloned in part from Luthor's DNA, a twist introduced in the comics from by writer Geoff Johns.
Netflix Reportedly Abandoning Binge Model for Weekly Releases
Netflix is reportedly beginning to buckle on the one element that first distinguished its business: the binge-watching model. A new industry analyst report claims that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is finally starting to pivot from his longstanding refusal to abandon binge-watch release models for Netflix Original content. While nothing concrete is suggested in the way of a new release model, Puck News notes that Hastings "has seemed unwilling to pivot off the binge model because he hasn't needed or wanted to. Now, it appears, he does."
Rings of Power Has Revealed the Series Antagonist, And It's Not Sauron
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! Considering the title of the series, fans have been expecting Sauron to be the antagonist of Amazon Prime's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in a big way. So far that hasn't been the case. Though the presence of the character has been felt throughout the first three episodes, Sauron hasn't actually had much screen presence beyond a brief sequence in a montage. This week's episode of the series however introduced a major player to the series without even making a big deal out of it, and frankly it's a character that will be just as much of an antagonist for the entire series as Sauron.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals First Look at Sabine Wren at D23 Expo
The newest look at Star Wars: Ahsoka was released at today's D23 Expo. During Lucasfilm's portion of the panel on Saturday, a behind-the-scenes look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action version of Sabine Wren was revealed to the audience. Sabine originated in Star Wars: Rebels, and the photo of Bordizzo in character shows her glancing at a mural of her and her Rebels crewmates in the show's art style.
Why Marvel's New Fantastic Four Cast Wasn't Announced At D23
Following the massive San Diego Comic-Con panel that Marvel had, many were hoping the beloved company would reveal the cast for Fantastic Four at D23 Expo. D23 is, in some ways, Comic-Con 2.0. It's a Disney-centric event that allows the entertainment giant to dump news, trailers, and other goodies about its upcoming projects on to the public and basically dominate the internet for an entire day. Many had high hopes for this event as Marvel dropped nonstop bombshells at San Diego Comic-Con and it was heavily rumored that D23 would sustain that momentum, but it wasn't quite as big. That's not to say D23 wasn't filled with great announcements and trailers, but it wasn't mindblowing.
Captain America: New World Order Reveals Updated Logo
Captain America: New World Order has a brand new logo after a reveal at D23 Expo. During a sizzle reel for the Marvel Studios properties, Sam Wilson's next adventure got some fancy new graphics (via @MsMarvelNews). All of this comes on the heels of New World Order's big announcement at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. Captain America 4 had been reportedly in the works since The Falcon and The Winter Soldier wrapped up. But, Marvel fans had been waiting for an update since then. Now, there's a brand new logo and a May 2024 release date. Marvel also recently confirmed that Julius Onah would be the man behind the camera for the big Phase 5 movie. Not a ton is known about what the movie will entail. In fact, fans haven't seen Wilson's Captain America on-screen since the conclusion of the Disney+ series. As the months go on, it seems like a safe bet that he'll be a bigger presence in Phase 5 and the road to Secret Wars. Check out the new logo down below:
Fantastic Four Director Confirmed
During Marvel Studios' D23 Expo presentation, it was confirmed that Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot will be directed by Matt Shakman. Today's announcement begins to pay off years of speculation about who could take on the reigns of the beloved characters, with speculation starting back when The Walt Disney Company acquired the rights to the characters during their purchase of 20th Century Fox. Rivaling the X-Men and that roster of beloved mutants, the members of the Fantastic Four are arguably the characters that Marvel fans have most been looking forward to seeing join the MCU.
The Marvels Footage Revealed at D23 Expo
The Marvels revealed some epic footage at D23 Expo 2022 – and you can get our full description of it below! The Marvels brings together the Captain Marvel movie franchise with the recent Ms. Marvel TV series – with WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) completing the trifecta of cosmic-powered superheroines. The film is being directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) with a script by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision).
Disney's The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Calls Trailer Response Overwhelming
D23 Expo brought a look at one of Disney's most highly-anticipated upcoming movies, thanks to a teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid. The live-action film, which has been in the works for several years now, will be led by Halle Bailey as Ariel, and the first trailer put the spotlight on her in a pretty epic way. The footage showed her in costume singing a portion of the iconic song "Part of Your World", and quickly prompted an array of positive emotions from fans on social media. In a tweet on Friday night, which you can check out below, Bailey says that the fan response has been "so overwhelming and incredible", and that she's "so happy you're getting to see a peek of everything."
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One
Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.
Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford Gets Emotional Introducing Trailer at D23 Expo
The hype for the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 has been high for some time, especially after a tease was released at Star Wars Celebration and the first music debuted in an unlikely location. Straight from Disney's D23 Expo and the Studio Showcase panel comes the first official footage from the film. The new teaser trailer played exclusively for fans in attendance at the D23 showcase. Star Harrison Ford got emotional introducing the footage. "I'm very proud to say this one is fantastic," Ford said, getting choked up. "We have a very human story to tell."
National Treasure: Edge of History Trailer Released by Disney+
Straight from D23 Expo 2022 comes the first official trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History, the upcoming Disney+ series spinoff of the fan-favorite action franchise. Though set in the same continuity as the two feature films that starred Nicolas Cage, the actor will seemingly not be returning to reprise his role for the TV series. Disney+ also confirmed a release date for the new series, revealing that the show's first two episodes will premiere on the streaming service on December 14tth. Check out the first official footage from the upcoming series below!
