2023 big man Kachi Nzeh commits to Xavier Musketeers

Xavier's men's basketball team was looking for a frontcourt player to round out its 2023 recruiting class, and on Thursday afternoon the Musketeers received a commitment from 6-foot-9 center Kachi Nzeh, an unranked three-star prospect in the 2023 class out of Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Nzeh picked Xavier over Saint Louis, Iowa and VCU.

Nzeh joins Trey Green, Reid Ducharme and Dailyn Swain as 2023 classmates joining the Musketeers.

Prior to Nzeh's commitment, Xavier's 2023 recruiting class ranked 10th nationally, according to 247Sports.

