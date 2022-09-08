ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-County Humane Society annual fundraiser walk is this Saturday

By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
On Saturday, the Tri-County Humane Society will host its 34th annual Companion Walk for Animals at Wilson Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All funds raised at the event will go to TCHS.

This year's them is "Space Walk".

The walk will be five kilometers, or a little over three miles, and it is dog friendly so long as the participant's dog is friendly to other dogs. But dogs are not even needed for walkers since the goal of the whole event is to raise $50,000 for TCHS.

There will be kids' activities, a silent auction, TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe and Re-Tail Revisited stores and a free dog microchip clinic. Food and drinks will also be sold in the event. Emily Prodinsky, fund development manager for TCHS, also told the Times there will be face painting, too.

There is also an online silent auction that's running through 8 p.m. Saturday at 32auctions.com/spacewalk2022.

For those who help raise funds, there are prizes for the amount raised:

  • Raise $50: Space Walk T-shirt
  • Raise $100: T-shirt and a silicone phone wallet
  • Raise $250: T-shirt, phone wallet, and soft-sided cooler
  • Raise $500: T-shirt, phone wallet, cooler, and a dog or cat prize pack featuring 5-6 items for your pet
  • Raise $1,000: T-shirt, phone wallet, cooler, dog or cat pack, and a certificate for Santa Paws (picture with Santa at TCHS Nov. 17-20)

For every $50 raised, walkers will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a cat, dog or family themed basket.

Every walker who raises $350 or more will receive one entry into the Grand Prize drawing for a chance to win a 1-hour scenic flight for up to three people in a Cessna 172 aircraft from St. Cloud Aviation and a $100 Jules' Bistro gift card.

