West Holmes FFA has opening meeting

On Monday, Aug. 29, the West Holmes FFA held their annual parent and member year-opening meeting at the Ogi pond.

Before the meeting members had hot dogs, chips, and pop. They played corn hole, water games, volleyball, swam and fished.

The meeting was brought to order by President Becca Schuch. After conducting opening ceremonies, and officer reports, they went onto new business.

The following items were approved by members.