West Holmes FFA has opening meeting

By The Daily Record
 3 days ago
On Monday, Aug. 29, the West Holmes FFA held their annual parent and member year-opening meeting at the Ogi pond.

Before the meeting members had hot dogs, chips, and pop. They played corn hole, water games, volleyball, swam and fished.

The meeting was brought to order by President Becca Schuch. After conducting opening ceremonies, and officer reports, they went onto new business.

The following items were approved by members.

  • Ava Eberhard moved and Emily Harrower seconded to pay for the jacket of the first member to recite the creed in each freshman class. Motion passed.
  • Garrett Houin moved and Alysa Pringle seconded to send members to Greenhand camp. Motion passed.
  • Haylee Conner moved and Garrett Houin seconded to send juniors, seniors, and officers to the fifth-grade farm tour on Sept. 27 and pay for supplies. Motion passed.
  • Jess Miller moved and Hayden Smith seconded to allow any new member that sells $200 worth of barbecue sauce to get their FFA jacket or Greenhand camp for free or $350 for both. Motion passed.
  • Wyatt Myers moved and Quentin Vehrs seconded to sponsor farm safety poster contest for the fifth-grade farm tour and award first place with a $25 gift card, second with a $15, and third place with $10. Motion passed.
  • Maison Carter moved and Wyatt Myers seconded to purchase a $50 gift card to give to the top salesman of the fall sale. Motion passed.
  • Emily Harrower moved and Garrett Houin seconded to conduct the fall barbecue sauce, tins and nuts, and apparel sale starting Sept. 1 and have all money due by Sept. 30. Motion passed.
  • Jenna Sheldon moved and Madison Pearce-Laferty seconded to create T-shirt and sweatshirt designs to purchase for members. Motion passed.
  • Jenna Sheldon moved and Quentin Vehrs seconded to refer to the Earnings and Saving committee. Motion passed.
  • Quentin Vehrs moved and Maria Steiner seconded to participate in the Paint a Plow projects and pay for supplies. Motion passed.
  • Casey Ogi moved and Dyllan Bender seconded to have September meeting at the Walnut Creek Farm on Sept. 26 and have each member pay $10. Motion passed.
  • Wyatt Schlauch moved and Tyler Zimmerly seconded to pay and participate in all contests for this year. Motion passed.
  • Dakotah Ringwalt moved and Hayden Smith seconded to set the National Convention deposit at $600 per person. Motion passed.
  • Gabby Yates moved and Alysa Pringle seconded to conduct various community service projects throughout the year. Motion passed.
  • Gabby Yates moved and Garrett Houin seconded to refer to the Community Service committee. Motion passed.
  • Laina Croskey moved Olivia Gerber seconded to pay for the tent for the August meeting and give Ogis $50 for bathroom rental. Motion passed.
  • Alexa Tate moved and Ava Eberhard seconded to participate in Harvest Glow and pay for supplies if needed. Motion passed.
  • Maria Steiner moved and Dyllan Bender seconded to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed.
  • Meeting adjourned at 7:50 p.m.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

