2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Makes Amazing Sounds Lapping Laguna Seca

Just looking at the specs is enough to suggest the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an absolute monster on the track. Seeing it lap Laguna Seca drives this point home even more, though. In this video, the Speed Phenom YouTube channel gets the special opportunity to ride shotgun with Ron Fellows as he takes the new Z06 on some hot laps around the circuit.
1965 Chevy Corvette 327 Belongs In Your Classic Sports Car Collection

This convertible sports car is the perfect weekend cruiser. The early generations of the Chevrolet Corvette were made with a personality you can't find with virtually any other car. It honestly could be said that if the original designers could have filled the engines up with liquid competitiveness instead of oil, they would have. But, of course, if you know the history of the American performance legend, you'll also know it was initially made to beat similarly priced European sports cars in the performance department. This particular Corvette on Bring A Trailer is an excellent example of how Chevy pushed brands like BMW and Mercedes to their breaking points in the American automotive market.
Rendering: This C8 Corvette E-Ray Electrifies the Winds of Change

There has been talk about an electric Corvette to some extent since the C7 was released. Now though, with the rise of electric cars, it is looking more likely than ever before. In part because we know just how capable EVs can be. Before an electric Corvette happens, however, Chevy is going to launch a hybrid model that’s geared toward performance. This is what it could look like.
'Corvette 70 Years: The One and Only' Is an Insider's Look at Chevy's Sports Car

Veteran automotive writer and photographer Richard Prince has just released his latest book, Corvette 70 Years: The One and Only (Motorbooks/Quarto $60.00), and it is a lavish love letter to a model Prince has cherished since he was a boy. “My connection to Corvette goes back to early childhood,” he told Car and Driver, recalling the time he first saw a mid-year C2. “I was smitten because it was, in my opinion, among the most beautiful cars ever produced. It was the car I wanted when I got my license.”
Pushy C8 Corvette Driver Gets His Just Deserts

Commuting through stop-and-go, bumper-to-bumper rush hour traffic is something nobody likes doing. If you deal with it on the daily as you go to and from work, the monotonous grind can really wear on you. That’s especially the case if you own a vehicle which is highly capable and you really want to stretch its legs and just drive. Despite all that, most decent people realize everybody around them isn’t trying to annoy them but instead those other drivers are just trying to get where they’re going too. Then there’s this C8 Corvette driver who appears to think he’s the only one who has anywhere important to be.
All-New Ford Mustang GT3 Possibly Teased Ahead Of S650 Debut: Video

The Blue Oval has been releasing some enticing teasers for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang recently, giving us a glimpse at the GT’s trunk and rear badge, as well as a sound clip of the car’s V8 in action. The S650 is scheduled to debut very soon – September 14th, 2022, at a special event called “The Stampede,” which will take place on Woodward Avenue – but it may not just be the road-going version of the new pony car that is unveiled, judging by this new teaser that was just tweeted out by Ford Performance that may just preview the glorious sound of the previously-teased Ford Mustang GT3 racer.
Is This The Fix For Electric Car Charger Speed Stress?

One of the greatest challenges that electric vehicle makers face is the availability of a robust charging infrastructure to reap the benefits of sustainable mobility. But the problems don't end there. Blame it on lack of standardization on an industrial scale or poor consumer education about EVs, but electric car owners are often left scratching their heads about the peak charging wattage at a station, plug compatibility, and payment, among others. Electrify America, which aims to have no less than 1,800 charging stations under its belt by 2026, has a solution.
