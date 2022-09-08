Read full article on original website
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Three women arrested on plethora of drug charges in Lancaster County: deputies
The incident happened on Memorial Park Road near Lancaster Memorial Park.
WBTV
Three inmates overdose after pills brought into York County Detention Center, others facing charges, authorities say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – An investigation continues after three inmates overdosed in one housing unit at the York County Detention Center, authorities say. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the three inmates were found unresponsive in their cells between 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 and 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 8.
WBTV
Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted on walking trail in Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a walking trail in Matthews on Sunday morning. According to the Matthews Police Department, the incident happened in the early morning hours on Crestdale Heritage Trail in the area of Club View Lane.
Man dies in single-car crash in Catawba County, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man died after his car ran off the road and rolled several times south of Hickory on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Tyoun Jason Martise Shuford, 25, of Newton, was driving a 2017 Dodge Charger south on...
Five inmates charged after three inmates overdosed at York County Detention Center, officials say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Officers are investigating after three inmates overdosed in a housing unit at the York County Detention Center. Officers said around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, an inmate was found unresponsive. As a precaution, staff increased inmate well-being checks from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes.
3 people arrested after man found dead in Chesterfield County, officials say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Three men have been charged in the killing of a man found in Chesterfield County on Wednesday, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office. John Wesley White was reported missing from his home in Patrick, South Carolina by his father on Sept. 7, deputies said....
Parent arrested after deputies break up school bus fight between students
According to officials, the incident happened Friday afternoon on a Chester Middle School bus.
wach.com
Deputies arrest accused killer hours after apartment shooting
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County deputies have arrested a man in a deadly Friday evening shooting. Deputies say they arrested Trevor Samuel, 36, just before 11pm Friday. Authorities say he shot and killed a man at Hallmark Apartments in Lugoff just before 5pm Friday. Shortly after the...
Two SC detention center officers fired, charged
Two Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday after they were accused of assaulting an inmate.
fox46.com
Missing Chesterfield County man found dead, 3 people charged: Sheriff
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead on Thursday and three people are now in custody, the sheriff’s office confirms with QCN. John Wesley White, 32, was reported missing by his father on Wednesday, Sept. 7....
Man dies after car flips several times in Catawba County crash, Highway Patrol says
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 25-year-old man was killed when his car left the roadway and overturned several times in Catawba County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on September 9 on Startown Road near Settlemyre Bridge Road. A Dodge Charger […]
Fight involving parents, students on Chester County school bus leads to arrest, officials say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A fight involving parents and students on a school bus has led to an arrest, according to law enforcement in Chester County. Deputies said two students began fighting on a Chester Middle School bus Friday afternoon. The school bus arrived at a stop shortly after the fight began, and the parent of one of the students involved in the fight stepped onto the bus.
New details emerge on 'big time' drug trafficker caught in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff has released new details on the arrest of a "big time player" in drug trafficking to WCNC Charlotte. Muhammad Abdur-Rahim was arrested on Monday, Aug. 29, after deputies said he assaulted them and resisted arrest. Deputies said they eventually apprehended Abdur-Rahim...
4 killed, 2 hurt I-77 crash caused by wrong-way driver in Chester County, authorities say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Four people were killed and two others were hurt in a multi-car crash caused by a wrong-way driver at the Chester County/York County line, the Richburg fire department said. In a Facebook post, the fire department said the crash happened on Interstate 77 South at...
WLTX.com
All lanes I-77 southbound reopen in York, Chester County after deadly crash, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A deadly crash involving multiple cars closed I-77 southbound near the York/Chester County line for several miles on Sunday morning, according to the York County Sheriff's Office. South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed four people died as a result of the crash. According to deputies, all...
WBTV
Gaston County Police Department launches new cold case unit
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Closing the books on unsolved homicides is an urgent undertaking for the Gaston County Police Department. Captain Billy Downey heads up the department’s newly established cold case unit. “We have 10 cases, I would say probably half of the cold cases that we know,...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman 'brutally' attacked man with baseball bat wrapped in razor wire, solicitor says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A Cherokee County, South Carolina, woman is headed to prison for brutally attacking a man with a baseball bat, Solicitor Barry Barnett announced Thursday. Kristina Paige Barnett, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature at the...
fox46.com
‘Will not be tolerated’: Investigation underway after messages written inside Fort Mill HS bathroom
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after school officials said messages that could be interpreted as a threat were written inside the Fort Mill High School bathroom. School officials tell Queen City News that someone wrote messages on a bathroom wall and stall at...
WBTV
CMPD: Man turns himself in for July homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Dallas Brand Jr. turned himself in Sept. 8, weeks after the first suspect was arrested. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old]. Brand was...
fox46.com
‘Intense and complicated.’ Firefighter crawls 50 feet to rescue 8-year-old trapped in Lancaster County cave
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster County officials plan to recognize a local firefighter next week after they say he rescued an 8-year-old boy trapped inside a cave this summer. Officials said on August 13, 2022, emergency crews with the Flat Creek Fire Department responded to a...
