WCJB
Man riding a scooter accused of trying to shoot and kill another man in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of attempted murder after Gainesville Police Department officers say while on a scooter, he shot at another man. Officers arrested Bobby Gordon, 46, on Wednesday night on charges of attempted murder, grand theft, drug possession, possession of a weapon by a felon, and resisting an officer.
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man who allegedly struck victim with car in Dollar General parking lot
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of intentionally striking a victim with his car in the parking lot of a Dollar General store. On July 24, 2022, the man (pictured below) was yelling at the victim...
WCJB
Traffic stop for littering leads to meth arrest in Levy County
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A tossed cigarette led to an arrest of a man in Levy County. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Yandry Guillen of Gainesville after a traffic stop. They stopped him after they saw Guillen toss a lit cigarette from his car which is against the law in Florida. Deputies...
Former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels found not guilty in evidence-tampering case
Former Clay County sheriff Darryl Daniels remained emotionless as the verdict of not guilty was read Thursday.News4Jax Livestream. Former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels was found not guilty Thursday on all seven charges involving evidence tampering and making false statements to law enforcement. Daniels showed no emotion as the verdict was read.
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’
Randy Bowman, Orange Park Mall General Manger response: “The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We take a holistic approach to safety with our industry best practices and programs, which include our own security force 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on foot and in vehicles, plus camera surveillance and other modern security procedures.”
wuft.org
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph, UF student tells trooper he didn’t want to be late for class
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph on a crowded stretch of Interstate 75 in this college town, a University of Florida student told the trooper the reason for his fast driving: He didn’t want to be late for class on the first day of the fall semester. Just his luck,...
Darryl Daniels trial: Court listens to Daniels’ interview with FDLE investigator
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Daniels is charged with two felonies including tampering with evidence and attempted tampering with evidence. He’s also charged with five counts of giving false information to a law enforcement officer, all misdemeanors....
mycbs4.com
GPD K9 handler warned officers to stay away from K9
Over two months ago, a local man ended with him losing an his eye during a traffic stop involving a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) K-9 apprehension. Terrell Bradley claims he was "attacked." Terrell Bradley says GPD let the canine officer "eat on me" CBS4 News thoroughly reviewed over an hours...
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for threatening city commissioners
Gainesville, FL — Gainesville City Mayor says how people communicate matters. Last week Gainesville police said Terry Martin-Back sent an email to commissioners saying in part: "I hope I'm first in line and my combat emotional stress kicks in and I can take all out on your face." The...
WCJB
Wanted man tries to lead Gainesville Police on a chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested after fleeing from law enforcement on multiple occasions. Roderick Mabry, 37, had an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office warrant for robbery, felony battery, and drug trafficking. Gainesville police officers spotted Mabry on Southwest 13th Street driving a silver Dodge...
WCJB
Man charged with murder after fentanyl overdose death in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man already behind bars on drug charges is now being charged with murder in connection to an overdose death. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Ke’Andre Darvay Stokes, 28, of Lady Lake, was indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree murder charge for causing a death by dealing fentanyl.
Miami New Times
Rosewood Update: Suspect Charged in Alleged Assault on Miami Black Historian
One week after Florida International University professor Marvin Dunn was allegedly attacked near a property he owns in Rosewood, Florida, police have arrested the man whom Dunn claims shouted racist slurs at him and nearly ran over his son. The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested David Allen Emanuel,...
WCJB
Wards Supermarket safe after Gainesville Police responded to a false alarm about a shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers responded to a false alarm about a shooting Monday. Officers say they received a call that there were multiple gunshot victims inside Wards Supermarket on NW 23rd Ave. GPD officials say they confirmed the report was false and the store was safe.
Deputies: Drug deal turned robbery led to fatal shooting near Marion County walking trail
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man was arrested Tuesday on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting along a popular walking trail Monday evening. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal on second-degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Cameron Dalzell.
Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray dies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray has died, the Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media pages Tuesday night. Bray served as sheriff for the county from 1989 to 1992. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Prior to that, he was chief of police...
WCJB
GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city. Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard. They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. A man was killed...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Plane goes down south of Hampton
A pilot made an emergency landing on Thursday morning along Country Road 325 south of Hampton near the Alachua and Bradford County border. According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) social media post, the pilot landed his plane where Country Road 325 becomes County Road 1471 when entering Alachua County around 8:30 a.m.
villages-news.com
Nighttime bicyclist arrested after found with syringes and methamphetamine
A nighttime bicyclist was arrested after she was found to be in possession of syringes and methamphetamine. Brittany Nicole Adams, 24, of Lady Lake, was riding with a male companion Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed that the bicycles did not have the proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
One dead and one behind bars after drug deal gone wrong
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A drug deal turned into a robbery then, into a murder at Greenway trail located off of Banyan and Almond roads on Monday. Marion County Sheriffs Deputies said they were called to the scene where they found 18-year old Cameron Cole Dalzell dead from gunshot wounds.
