WCJB

Traffic stop for littering leads to meth arrest in Levy County

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A tossed cigarette led to an arrest of a man in Levy County. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Yandry Guillen of Gainesville after a traffic stop. They stopped him after they saw Guillen toss a lit cigarette from his car which is against the law in Florida. Deputies...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Julie Morgan

Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’

Randy Bowman, Orange Park Mall General Manger response: “The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We take a holistic approach to safety with our industry best practices and programs, which include our own security force 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on foot and in vehicles, plus camera surveillance and other modern security procedures.”
ORANGE PARK, FL
mycbs4.com

GPD K9 handler warned officers to stay away from K9

Over two months ago, a local man ended with him losing an his eye during a traffic stop involving a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) K-9 apprehension. Terrell Bradley claims he was "attacked." Terrell Bradley says GPD let the canine officer "eat on me" CBS4 News thoroughly reviewed over an hours...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for threatening city commissioners

Gainesville, FL — Gainesville City Mayor says how people communicate matters. Last week Gainesville police said Terry Martin-Back sent an email to commissioners saying in part: "I hope I'm first in line and my combat emotional stress kicks in and I can take all out on your face." The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Wanted man tries to lead Gainesville Police on a chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested after fleeing from law enforcement on multiple occasions. Roderick Mabry, 37, had an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office warrant for robbery, felony battery, and drug trafficking. Gainesville police officers spotted Mabry on Southwest 13th Street driving a silver Dodge...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man charged with murder after fentanyl overdose death in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man already behind bars on drug charges is now being charged with murder in connection to an overdose death. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Ke’Andre Darvay Stokes, 28, of Lady Lake, was indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree murder charge for causing a death by dealing fentanyl.
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray has died, the Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media pages Tuesday night. Bray served as sheriff for the county from 1989 to 1992. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Prior to that, he was chief of police...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city. Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard. They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. A man was killed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Plane goes down south of Hampton

A pilot made an emergency landing on Thursday morning along Country Road 325 south of Hampton near the Alachua and Bradford County border. According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) social media post, the pilot landed his plane where Country Road 325 becomes County Road 1471 when entering Alachua County around 8:30 a.m.
HAMPTON, FL
villages-news.com

Nighttime bicyclist arrested after found with syringes and methamphetamine

A nighttime bicyclist was arrested after she was found to be in possession of syringes and methamphetamine. Brittany Nicole Adams, 24, of Lady Lake, was riding with a male companion Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed that the bicycles did not have the proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

One dead and one behind bars after drug deal gone wrong

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A drug deal turned into a robbery then, into a murder at Greenway trail located off of Banyan and Almond roads on Monday. Marion County Sheriffs Deputies said they were called to the scene where they found 18-year old Cameron Cole Dalzell dead from gunshot wounds.
MARION COUNTY, FL

