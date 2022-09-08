ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Collider

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 First Image Shows Michael Burnham on a Strange New World

Star Trek Day celebrations are off to a spectacular start, with news and updates on the incredible five shows currently in production giving fans a lot to look forward to in the coming months. In addition to an absolutely delightful set tour from Wilson Cruz who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount has also released our first official look at Season 5.
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
wegotthiscovered.com

How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?

A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory

The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books

Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
Variety

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Emotional Harrison Ford Shows New Footage at D23

The king of adventure is back once again. “Indiana Jones 5” showed its first trailer on Saturday during the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us,” he said, looking quite emotional. “I’m very proud to say to say that this one is fantastic. [Points at Waller-Bridge] And this is one of the reasons.” “‘Indiana Jones’ movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart,” he continued. “We have...
