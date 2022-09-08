Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
'Star Trek' Day: 'Pioneer' Nichelle Nichols Remembered by Peers and Fans in Moving Memorial
This year's Star Trek Day shared glimpses of all the upcoming treats awaiting fans from every corner of the Starfleet universe and allowed fans and peers a moment to pay tribute to the late, great Nichelle Nichols. The Los Angeles-based event, which was live-streamed for fans globally on various Star...
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
Star Trek: Picard final season trailer finds Jean-Luc boarding the U.S.S. Titan and running into some old friends
Paramount Plus debuted a special treat for fans on Star Trek Day, unveiling the first trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Picard. The new footage was first introduced on stage by series star Patrick Stewart himself during the globally live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration on Thursday. It was...
Collider
'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 First Image Shows Michael Burnham on a Strange New World
Star Trek Day celebrations are off to a spectacular start, with news and updates on the incredible five shows currently in production giving fans a lot to look forward to in the coming months. In addition to an absolutely delightful set tour from Wilson Cruz who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount has also released our first official look at Season 5.
Carol Kane Joins ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 as an Experienced Engineer Who ‘Suffers No Fools’ (Photo)
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is about to get a little more delightful — Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) has joined the cast for Season 2 of the “Trek” series it was announced at Thursday at the Star Trek Day Celebration. The Oscar-nominated (“Hester...
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
After Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan Has Landed His Next Big TV Series
Two years after CBS' Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its ten season run, star Scott Caan has landed his next big role on the small screen.
‘Criminal Minds’: New Photo Seemingly Confirms Matthew Gray Gubler’s Absence From Revival
It’s official—Despite all hopes that he was planning a surprise appearance, Matthew Gray Gubler is not returning to Criminal Minds. The FBI crime drama is coming back to the TV screen after a two-year hiatus. And filming has kicked off with several of the original cast members. Paget...
Netflix's new number 1 show has everyone asking a lot of questions
Limited series Echoes is currently in the streamer's top spot
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
wegotthiscovered.com
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
digitalspy.com
Why everyone quit NCIS
NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles
If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory
The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Emotional Harrison Ford Shows New Footage at D23
The king of adventure is back once again. “Indiana Jones 5” showed its first trailer on Saturday during the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us,” he said, looking quite emotional. “I’m very proud to say to say that this one is fantastic. [Points at Waller-Bridge] And this is one of the reasons.” “‘Indiana Jones’ movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart,” he continued. “We have...
CNET
Harrison Ford Shares First 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer, Says Film 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford returns as legendary explorer Indiana Jones on June 30, 2023, and at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday, Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years. The trailer hasn't yet appeared online, but...
