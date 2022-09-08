CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne South and Kelly Walsh were both given the chance to dash the zero in their win columns, but only one would manage to do it. The Trojans had the homefield advantage, which ended up helping in their eventual victory over the Bison. Brant Blocker delivered the play of the night with a big run that set KW up for a field goal, the first score of their 17-7 victory.

