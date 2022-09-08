Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv
WATCH: Friday Night Frenzy - 2022 Week Two
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne South and Kelly Walsh were both given the chance to dash the zero in their win columns, but only one would manage to do it. The Trojans had the homefield advantage, which ended up helping in their eventual victory over the Bison. Brant Blocker delivered the play of the night with a big run that set KW up for a field goal, the first score of their 17-7 victory.
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Ryan Landmann for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
oilcity.news
With Cowboys playing at home Saturday, WYDOT shares game day road construction report
CASPER, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Cowboys will play at home on Saturday against the Northern Colorado Bears at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday. People traveling to Laramie for the game may want to be aware of construction projects, the Wyoming...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Denson; Hiebert
June Harmony Denson: Nov. 20, 2020 – Sept. 3, 2022. June Harmony Denson returned to her Heavenly Father on September 3, 2022, at 21 months old after battling various health complications. June was born in Casper, Wyoming on November 20, 2020, to her parents Randall and Rebecca Denson. June...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/25/22–9/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Steer Clear Of South Casper If You Are In A Hurry
It happened to me twice this week and multiple times all summer long. Casper streets have been going under a much needed overhaul, but I keep getting caught in the construction zone trap. It hasn't been that big of a deal for me yet, but if you're running late it...
Mills Vehicle Crash will Delay Work on the South Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper
According to a press release from WYDOT, a one-vehicle crash on Thrusday night will delay work on the south Salt Creek Highway bridge in Casper. According to a Mills Police Department report, at about 11:15 p.m., a driver of a Dodge pickup headed south on Salt. Creek Highway (WYO 254),...
oilcity.news
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
National gas price average falls for 13th week; Natrona County average up 2 cents
CASPER, Wyo. — Although the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell for the 13th consecutive week, the average price in Natrona County rose slightly from last week. Despite the 2-cent increase, the county’s average remains far below the national average, according to price trackers GasBuddy and AAA.
oilcity.news
Thunderstorms likely in Casper Friday; ‘significant snow’ possible in Bighorn Mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see rain on Thursday with thunderstorms then likely on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. As a strong cold front moves into the region on Friday, the Bighorn Mountains could see “significant snow” at elevations above 9,000 feet, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. A freeze is possible at lower elevations in western Wyoming on Friday night.
PHOTOS: Season of the Witch Starts Now For Casper Family Decorating for Halloween
The time has almost drawn nigh. The air is cooling (like, sort of). The sun sets earlier, the night comes sooner. The moonlight beckons all who surrender to it. It is autumn. It is Halloween. It is the season of the witch. Or, at least, it is for one Casper...
oilcity.news
Showers likely in Casper on Friday, with as much as a quarter-inch of rain possible
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers are likely on Friday and possible on Friday night, with potential for as much as a quarter-inch of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. There is a 60% chance of showers during the day, most likely before 3 p.m. Friday. The high...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Boomtown Blast’ Is Now Open Inside the Sunrise Shopping Center
Casper has a new location for fun for all ages. Located inside the Sunrise Shopping Center, at the former Sunrise Lanes location, Boomtown Blast is now open. The official Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page shared photos of the ribbon cutting ceremony along with a caption that read:. What...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Woman cited but uninjured after crashing through bridge construction in Mills
CASPER, Wyo. — A woman received two citations but was uninjured after her pickup crashed through the new metal decking of the under-construction Casper Creek Bridge in Mills on Thursday night, according to city officials. The call for the crash came in around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. The woman had...
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Shawn Johnson for Natrona County Commission
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to each candidate seeking a seat on the Natrona County Commission. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. Below, get to know Shawn Johnson, who is running for a four-year seat on the Natrona County Commission:
oilcity.news
City worker reports theft of prized Chevelle on his birthday
CASPER, Wyo. — The reported theft of a beloved muscle car has thrown a wrench in an annual tradition for City of Casper Water Distribution Manager Willie Gonzales. Gonzales told Oil City he was alerted to the theft of the 1972 Chevelle from his storage unit on Tuesday, Sept. 6, which was also his birthday.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Mastermind of Monkey opens for MESSER in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — One of Casper’s favorite hometown bands, Mastermind of Monkey, opened for MESSER on Friday for a concert in Casper. According to the event page, “messer” means “knife” in German, and the Dallas, Texas, band cut a memorable swath through the rock world in 2018, starting with its debut single, “Make This Life,” and following it with a second, “Save Myself.” Both songs reached the top 20 Billboard “Mainstream Rock” charts.
Fairfield Sun Times
Groups Challenge Massive Wyoming Drilling, Fracking Project on Behalf of Wildlife and Communities
5,000-well project to harm air quality, sage grouse, raptor populations. Conservation groups have filed a legal challenge targeting the Converse County Oil & Gas Project in the southern Powder River Basin of Wyoming. The massive 5,000 oil well project , approved under the Trump administration, is projected to have a major impact in air quality locally and regionally, including in treasured landscapes of neighboring national parks. The Delaware-sized industrial project will also create irreversible negative impacts to wildlife through special exemptions from traditional habitat protection measures. Overall, the project threatens the survival of sage grouse and birds of prey throughout the project area.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
Casper hometown hero, Kory Suba, sadly passed away
United States Army veteran Kory Suba died in his sleep on Friday, August 26th. Suba was born in 1990. He attended High School at Natrona County where he was in JRROTC. He joined the Army as an Airborne Infantryman in 2008. After graduating Basic training, AIT, and Jump School, he was assigned to C38 Long Range Surveillance Company (LRS).
Comments / 0