Police attempted a traffic stop and the driver reportedly took of running across the river - the hard way - and now faces multiple felonies for doing so... A routine traffic stop turned into an endurance race for a Hallettsville police officer when the man he pulled over dove out of his vehicle and took off running just as the sun began to set last week. The officer was headed for the police station when he popped on his overheads to begin the traffic stop in the 100-block of West Fairwinds Street (U.S. 90 Alternate) at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. …

HALLETTSVILLE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO