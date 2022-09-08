Read full article on original website
2 kilos of cocaine found during traffic stop in Fayette County
During a traffic stop Tuesday, a Drug Interdiction Investigator with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office “detected several criminal indicators associated with Drug Trafficking.”
KWTX
Two men arrested in gun fight
Milam County (KWTX) - On Saturday September 10th at approximately 1:45 a.m. the Milam County Sheriff’s office received calls of gunshots in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street, Milano, Milam County, Texas. Authorities say Kelly Joe Cain of Milano drove by Dillion Ray Little of Milano’s house...
KBTX.com
Milam Co. Sheriff’s investigating shooting
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting. The sheriff’s office says it happened in Milano. One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A person of interest has been detained. We will continue...
Former detective charged in Austin triple murder could take plea deal next week
A former Travis County Sheriff's Office detective who allegedly shot and killed three people near the Arboretum Oak Apartments before leading police on a nearly 24-hour search could soon take a plea deal, according to court documents.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE ARREST TWO THURSDAY
Two people were arrested Thursday in separate incidents by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:15, Cpl. Jimmy Ha responded to the 800 block of South Market Street in reference to a call of unwanted solicitors on the property. Contact was made with Rodessa Marie Vidal, 55 of Washington, as well as two others subjects who were all checked through Communications. Vidal showed to have an active warrant for her arrest for Criminal Trespass and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
12-year-old arrested after threat at Lockhart Junior High
Investigators said the girl "confessed" and she is now facing terroristic threat charges, which Lockhart Police said is a felony.
Navasota Examiner
Three arrested following pursuit
At approximately 5:40 p.m., Grimes County Constable Wes Male reported that a male driving a white colored vehicle at the 500 block of Laredo Street was displaying a firearm and threatening citizens. Navasota Police Officers searched the area and spotted the vehicle traveling at the 800 block of Laredo Street....
KBTX.com
High speed chase in Navasota leads to 3 arrests
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Three men were arrested Tuesday evening after leading Navasota police on a high speed chase. Grimes County Constable, Wes Male, told Navasota police that a man waving a gun and threatening people from inside a vehicle. Police found the vehicle in the 800 block of Laredo Street and tried to pull the it over, but the vehicle sped away from officers.
CBS Austin
Person seriously injured in west Travis County two-vehicle crash airlifted to hospital
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person in serious condition was airlifted by Travis County's Star Flight helicopter following a two-vehicle crash in west Travis County on Sunday. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded around 11:08 a.m. to 102 South Pace Bend Road after reports of a crash that left one person trapped inside their vehicle. Travis County's Star Flight helicopter was also called to the scene and arrived within 5 minutes.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 17
Seventeen people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 48-year-old Kasondra Kaye Goodman and 56-year-old Steven Edward Irvin, both indicted for Burglary of a Habitation. 21-year-old Dawson Anthony Hartley, for Theft of Property Between $2,500 and $30,000 and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. 50-year-old Michelle Lil McDorman,...
fox7austin.com
East Travis County rollover crash leaves 2 kids, 3 adults hospitalized
AUSTIN, Texas - Five people, including two children, are hospitalized after a serious crash in East Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash occurred around 4:49 p.m. on September 11 on Loyola Lane and Decker Lake Road near the Travis County Expo Center. First responders arrived and found one...
KVUE
Austin man takes 15-year plea deal for murder after fatal 2020 shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man took a 15-year plea deal on Wednesday for a first-degree murder charge relating to a fatal shooting in 2020, according to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Andre Lashon Ross, 46, admitted to being guilty of killing Marc Allen...
Navasota Examiner
Multiple arrested in Navasota pursuit
Two people are in custody after a vehicle was observed waving a gun and making threatening remarks on Laredo Street in Navasota. Navasota Police received a call Tuesday, Sept. 6, at approximately 5:40 p.m. of a white vehicle traveling on the 500 block of Laredo Street. The person inside the vehicle was waving a gun out of the window and making threats. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle, occupied by multiple people, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued for an extended amount of time until the vehicle crashed into two parked cars at the 600 block of West Virginia Street in Navasota.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Make Burglary Arrests
A 30 year old Hearne man’s 17th trip to the Brazos County jail in 13 years, accuses him of entering the College Station Game Stop store Monday at 5:30 in the morning. A College Station police officer responding to an alarm found Jalen Bloom crawling through a broken window. The officer also observed according to the arrest report that it looked like the storefront was rammed by a vehicle. Bloom told the officer that someone else broke the window. Bloom, who is awaiting a trial on Brazos County charges of DWI, evading arrest, and drug possession, is out of jail after posting bonds from his latest arrest totaling $8,000 dollars.
kwhi.com
FOUR PEOPLE ARRSTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS
Four people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after traffic stops. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 1:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop near the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for failing to maintain a single line and driving on an improved shoulder. Contact was made with the driver, Mariano Alberto Ardon Amador, 39 of Humble, who had visible open alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle. Cpl. Ha had Amador perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container. Amador was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
lavacacountytoday.com
Fugitive jailed after river runaway attempt
Police attempted a traffic stop and the driver reportedly took of running across the river - the hard way - and now faces multiple felonies for doing so... A routine traffic stop turned into an endurance race for a Hallettsville police officer when the man he pulled over dove out of his vehicle and took off running just as the sun began to set last week. The officer was headed for the police station when he popped on his overheads to begin the traffic stop in the 100-block of West Fairwinds Street (U.S. 90 Alternate) at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. …
KTRE
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
wtaw.com
Names Released In A Bryan Double Homicide
Bryan police have identified the two victims of what is being investigated as a double homicide on Sunday night. 25 year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia of Austin and 24 year-old Theron Daniel of College Station died from apparent gunshot wounds. Bryan police also report a juvenile, whose name and gender were...
Man arrested in fatal Labor Day crash in Taylor
Two people died and another was arrested after a four-vehicle crash in Taylor Monday evening.
Travis County inmate dies after being taken to Austin hospital
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Victor Gonzalez, 37, told medical staff members that he began "experiencing medical symptoms" on the morning of Sept. 3. About 20 minutes later, TCSO said workers began performing CPR on him after he became unresponsive.
