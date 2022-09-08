ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Data' In 'Star Trek' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Brent Spiner was 38 years old when he was first cast as "Data" -- the mindful and lively male android who served as an officer as he embarked on a Federation starship -- in the 1987-1994 series "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Spiner shared the space with Patrick...
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Daily Mail

'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre

Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
Deadline

Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49

Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page  on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
The List

Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock

"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
