Read full article on original website
Related
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
Star Trek: Picard final season trailer finds Jean-Luc boarding the U.S.S. Titan and running into some old friends
Paramount Plus debuted a special treat for fans on Star Trek Day, unveiling the first trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Picard. The new footage was first introduced on stage by series star Patrick Stewart himself during the globally live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration on Thursday. It was...
TMZ.com
'Data' In 'Star Trek' 'Memba Him?!
American actor Brent Spiner was 38 years old when he was first cast as "Data" -- the mindful and lively male android who served as an officer as he embarked on a Federation starship -- in the 1987-1994 series "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Spiner shared the space with Patrick...
Carol Kane Joins ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 as an Experienced Engineer Who ‘Suffers No Fools’ (Photo)
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is about to get a little more delightful — Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) has joined the cast for Season 2 of the “Trek” series it was announced at Thursday at the Star Trek Day Celebration. The Oscar-nominated (“Hester...
RELATED PEOPLE
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre
Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49
Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock
"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie
When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
‘Criminal Minds’: New Photo Seemingly Confirms Matthew Gray Gubler’s Absence From Revival
It’s official—Despite all hopes that he was planning a surprise appearance, Matthew Gray Gubler is not returning to Criminal Minds. The FBI crime drama is coming back to the TV screen after a two-year hiatus. And filming has kicked off with several of the original cast members. Paget...
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘NCIS’ Star Cote De Pablo Recalled the Biggest Challenge of Reprising Her Role
In 2013, Cote De Pablo walked away from NCIS only to reprise her character six years later. And doing so posed a very specific challenge, but it had nothing to do with Ziva David’s persona. When De Pablo originally exited the series, her character had supposedly died in a...
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles
If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Yellowstone’ star who skipped a year is confirmed to be returning for season five
Yellowstone is bringing the thunder (some pun intended) in season 5 with the revival of a character we didn’t see in season four of Paramount’s number-one television series. Attorney Angela Blue Thunder, played by Q’orianka Kilcher, is back for more. While her character has only appeared in a...
digitalspy.com
Why everyone quit NCIS
NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
Comments / 1