Punta Gorda, FL

Punta Gorda man sentenced to 29 years in prison for sexually abusing minor

By Tyler Watkins
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Punta Gorda man was sentenced to 29 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor.

Robert Sanchez, 36, was arrested on December 11, 2020 after the victim, who was under the age of 12, reported him for sexual abusing them.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the abuse happened in multiple locations for several years.

When investigators searched his home, they uncovered digital images of child erotic and child pornography. They also found several videos of Sanchez recording himself sexually abusing the child.

He was later indicted on February 10, 2021 for the production of child pornography, according to the press release.

Sanchez was sentenced to a 29 years with the Federal Bureau of Prison which will be followed by a lifetime supervised release.

No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments in this story.

NBC2 Fort Myers

