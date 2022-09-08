ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Martin Braithwaite claims former team-mate Ousmane Dembele 'provides MORE' for Barcelona than Robert Lewandowski after his two assists in their opening Champions League game

Former Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite thinks Ousmane Dembele deserves greater recognition for his performance against Viktoria Plzen and claims the 25-year-old provides more than Robert Lewandowski. The Catalan giants secured a 5-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in their opening match of the Champions League, setting the tone in their group,...
Yardbarker

Chelsea star rejects new contract offer and looks set to leave next summer

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has rejected a new contract and looks set to leave on a free transfer next summer. Kante’s contract at Chelsea currently expires at the end of the season. The French international has played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s success over recent years, and their performances whilst he’s been injured this season show how important he is to the team.
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta 'to allow Marquinhos to leave on loan in January if the club are able to sign another winger' despite the Arsenal starlet scoring against FC Zurich on his senior debut for the club

Arsenal are considering allowing summer signing Marquinhos to leave the club on loan in January. The 19-year-old made the move to north London this summer, but Mikel Arteta is said to be interested in allowing him to leave on loan if the club can secure another winger in the January window.
Daily Mail

'The worst' Everton loanee Moise Kean labelled 'lazy and irritating' after being replaced at half-time during Juventus' 2-2 draw with Salernitana which sparked on-pitch brawl and four red cards

Everton loanee Moise Kean has come under fire from sections of the Italian media for his display in Juventus' draw with Salernitana on Sunday night. Kean was labelled 'the worst' for his performance and was sarcastically applauded when substituted at the start of the second half for Arkadiusz Milik. The...
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Liverpool to move for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Liverpool to move for...
90min

90min

