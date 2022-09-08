Read full article on original website
Martin Braithwaite claims former team-mate Ousmane Dembele 'provides MORE' for Barcelona than Robert Lewandowski after his two assists in their opening Champions League game
Former Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite thinks Ousmane Dembele deserves greater recognition for his performance against Viktoria Plzen and claims the 25-year-old provides more than Robert Lewandowski. The Catalan giants secured a 5-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in their opening match of the Champions League, setting the tone in their group,...
Chelsea star rejects new contract offer and looks set to leave next summer
Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has rejected a new contract and looks set to leave on a free transfer next summer. Kante’s contract at Chelsea currently expires at the end of the season. The French international has played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s success over recent years, and their performances whilst he’s been injured this season show how important he is to the team.
Report: Former Chelsea Forward Diego Costa Returns To The Premier League
Spanish forward Diego Costa joins Wolves until the end of the season.
Wolves announce Diego Costa signing on free transfer with incredible video of ex-Chelsea star and real pack of wolves
TERRIFIED Diego Costa admitted his free transfer to Wolves left him quaking in his boots - after handling a real pack of live WOLVES for his announcement video. The former Chelsea striker left Atletico Mineiro in January and was without a club. But Bruno Lage was desperate to bolster his...
Transfer rumours: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong
Transfer rumour: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing January exit; Messi delaying contract talks
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, N'Golo Kante, Rafael Leao, Harry Kane & more.
Mikel Arteta 'to allow Marquinhos to leave on loan in January if the club are able to sign another winger' despite the Arsenal starlet scoring against FC Zurich on his senior debut for the club
Arsenal are considering allowing summer signing Marquinhos to leave the club on loan in January. The 19-year-old made the move to north London this summer, but Mikel Arteta is said to be interested in allowing him to leave on loan if the club can secure another winger in the January window.
'The worst' Everton loanee Moise Kean labelled 'lazy and irritating' after being replaced at half-time during Juventus' 2-2 draw with Salernitana which sparked on-pitch brawl and four red cards
Everton loanee Moise Kean has come under fire from sections of the Italian media for his display in Juventus' draw with Salernitana on Sunday night. Kean was labelled 'the worst' for his performance and was sarcastically applauded when substituted at the start of the second half for Arkadiusz Milik. The...
LIVE Transfer Talk: Liverpool to move for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Liverpool to move for...
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven in doubt over police shortage
Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven is in doubt over a police shortage.
Javier Tebas to report Premier League to UEFA over transfer spending
La Liga president Javier Tebas has again criticised Premier League clubs for their spending in the transfer market, revealing he is planning to file a report to UEFA.
Bayern Munich deny contact with Harry Kane
Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic has stressed he has never spoken to Harry Kane about a transfer.
Jules Kounde reveals how close he came to joining Man City
Pep Guardiola told Barcelona star Jules Kounde he 'loved him' as he attempted to lure the defender to Manchester City, it has emerged.
Everton set to make Adama Traore transfer bid in January as Frank Lampard targets shock swoop for Ferencvaros winger
EVERTON are ready to make a bid for Ferencvaros winger Adama Traore, according to reports. The Toffees could launch a January bid for the 27-year-old who has caught the eye this season claim Calciomercato. Traore has played 14 times this season scoring 12 goals and assisting four for the club.
Andy Robertson out until 'at least international break' with knee injury
Andy Robertson has been ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Ajax on Tuesday.
Andy Robertson doubtful for Ajax clash through injury
Andy Robertson is doubtful for Liverpool's Champions League clash on Tuesday.
Erik ten Hag puts Man Utd stars through wrong-footed training sessions
Manchester United players have reportedly not impressed Erik Ten Hag with the strength of their weaker foot - and he is doing something about it.
Antony Calls Manchester United Teammate Cristiano Ronaldo The Best In The World
Manchester United winger Antony has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo, branding him the best player in the world.
Joao Felix reveals Atletico Madrid never even told him about Man Utd’s transfer approach for striker
ATLETICO MADRID star Joao Felix says he did not even know Manchester United were in for him this summer. Spanish media reported that Red Devils representatives spoke to the creative Portugal forward's agent in a bid to sign him last month. A Marca article also said Atleti made it clear...
Wolfsburg striker Jonas Wind opens door to future Arsenal transfer
Wolfsburg forward Jonas Wind has revealed his desire to move to Arsenal in the future.
