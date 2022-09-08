ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands, NC

Local universities struggle to recover from enrollment drops

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, local college campuses in the mountains are not as full as school leaders had hoped. Student enrollment is still down from before the pandemic. "We're down about 300 students over where we were last fall," Jeff Konz, director of Institutional Research and Interim...
WNC officials hope HUD's new, higher Fair Market Rents help with Section 8 housing

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released its Fair Market Rents (FMR) for the 2023 fiscal year. FMRs, published annually as required by law, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover rent and utility expenses on 40% of the rental housing units in an area. FMRs, which go into effect Oct. 1, 2022, are used in several HUD programs, including to determine the maximum amount that a Section 8, also known as Housing Choice Voucher, will cover. Housing choice vouchers are what very low-income families, the elderly and disabled people can use to pay for rent in the private market.
EBCI increases minimum wage to $15/hour for tribal employees

Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed announced on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8 that the tribal government of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) is raising the minimum wage of tribal employees to $15 per hour effective Oct. 1. The current minimum wage is $10.50 per hour. In a...
Asheville Pours $7.6M in Subsidies for Affordable Projects

Asheville – Asheville City Council approved taxpayer subsidies for land transactions for two low-income housing developments. The stated objective was to address the shortage of housing affordable to households earning no more than 60% of the area median income (AMI). The first subsidy came in the form of a...
Spartanburg Regional experts say sepsis awareness is critical to reduce cases, deaths

Most people are familiar with the signs, symptoms and statistics of heart attacks and strokes, but one lesser-known medical condition accounts for more cases than those two conditions combined. Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System providers and experts are recognizing Sepsis Awareness Month by educating patients about sepsis – potentially saving lives....
Asheville’s Fentanyl Response Bordering On Absurd

Asheville – In April, Asheville made national headlines when police seized 2.76 pounds of “suspected” fentanyl. This would amount to between 1.5 million and 12.5 million prescription doses, or enough to give every man, woman, and child in Asheville 15-125 pills, which are normally taken as-needed. Also...
$27M Spartanburg affordable housing development seeks city approval

SPARTANBURG — A $27 million affordable housing development is being planned just outside the city limits by Spartanburg Housing. The project includes 24 buildings with a combined 196 units on 27 acres at 1304 Frey Springs Lane in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg Housing is scheduled to request approval from City Council on Sept. 12 to issue multifamily housing revenue bonds to finance the project.
Local gas prices follow national trend, continue to drop

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 25.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 64.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
