Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Lampost’ owner sues MVC
“Lampost” building owner Adam Cummings has filed a lawsuit against the Martha’s Vineyard Commission following the May 5 denial by the MVC of a request to lift restrictions on short-term rentals. Cummings’ proposal to reduce the number of workforce housing units at the 6 Circuit Ave. location from...
Martha's Vineyard Times
The Aquinnah Powwow returns
Cultural celebration and preservation took place over the weekend during the Aquinnah Powwow, hosted by the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah). The annual event returned to Aquinnah Cliffs after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Aaron Athey, a member of the Mohegan Tribe in Connecticut, acted as the emcee for the event.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MassDOT responds to ‘Jaws Bridge’ tragedy
Following promises to engage the Massachusetts Department of Transportation concerning the recent Big Bridge tragedy, which claimed the lives of two young men, the Dukes County Commission discussed correspondence from MassDOT sent to the towns of Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. The fatal incident, resulting in the loss of life of...
wgbh.org
Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists
A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database
A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River City Council President to be arraigned on multiple charges; Charter outlines what actions City can take
The Fall River City Council President will be getting arraigned on multiple charges early next week. Pam Laliberte will be arraigned on Tuesday on charges concerning Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications, and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness. Westport Police filed the charges late last month after an investigation...
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Never been in more pain’
Islanders are displaying their support for the struggles of Brad Tucker and Liz Ragone, who lost their dog Ralf, a 3½ year old cane corso-Neapolitan mastiff mix, from a hit-and-run incident on Saturday. “I’ve never been in more pain in my entire life,” Tucker told The Times. Tucker has...
fallriverreporter.com
Convicted killer sentenced to prison on disturbing charges involving 14-year-old Fall River girl
BOSTON – A convicted killer was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston on some disturbing charges concerning a 14-year-old Massachusetts girl. Jabarie Phillips, a/k/a Jabarie Lindsey, 44, of Seattle, Washington, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. to 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release. On May 11, 2022, Phillips pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Bell rings on another Derby
The 77th annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby is underway as of 12:01 am Sunday with the headquarters’ opening bell rung kicking off the first weigh-in. Following a brief moment of silence for those who were killed in the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
Martha's Vineyard Times
9/11 remembered: Firefighters climb 110 floors
At a remembrance ceremony honoring the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the Word Trade Center and the Pentagon, members of the Edgartown Fire Department gathered at Memorial Wharf early Sunday morning. Engine truck bells rang, as the American flag was raised and then lowered to half...
The Mystery of New Bedford’s Two Nantucket Lightships
While out shooting some pictures for a piece I was working on about the historic Wamsutta Mills, I came upon a familiar sight in the North Terminal area of New Bedford: it was the unmistakable bright red and white Nantucket Lightship. I'd seen the vessel before, recently, and it wasn't...
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
capecod.com
Person nearly drowns at Wellfleet beach
WELLFLEET – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at Lecount Hollow Beach sometime after 3 PM. The victim was carried up to the ambulance and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The photo above shows conditions at nearby Cahoon Hollow Beach at the same time. Large waves from distant Hurricane Earl can be seen. It was not clear if the surf was a factor in the incident. It was not believed any lifeguards were on duty at the time.
Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks Show
(Photo by Jonas Von Werne) (PEMBROKE, MA) The Town of Pembroke is celebrating"those that volunteer & work for the town of Pembroke with a great FIREWORKS display!" This fun, family event will kick off before the fireworks display, earlier in the afternoon with a 'Family Tailgating' party. This event is being held at the Pembroke High School athletic fields, which will provide plenty of free parking for event attendees. In addition to the fireworks show and tailgating party, this celebration festivity will include delicious fares from local food trucks, vendors, live music, and kid-friendly activities!
Crews respond to overnight rollover in Plympton
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Rescue crews responded to an overnight rollover in Plympton. Shortly before 2 a.m., the Plympton Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that they, along with Plympton Police, responded to the area of 153 Center Street for a rollover accident. As a result of the crash,...
Hurricane Earl to bring large waves, dangerous rip currents to shores of New England this weekend
BOSTON — Hurricane Earl passed by Bermuda on Thursday night as it tracked north in the Atlantic and it will miss the East Coast by hundreds of miles, but it will bring large waves and dangerous rip currents to the shores of New England this weekend. The National Weather...
fallriverreporter.com
Paving begins at Swansea Mall property as ECRs with Walmart allows “Shoppes at Swansea” to begin marketing efforts
With negotiations finalized with Walmart, plans are taking shape at the former Swansea Mall property. According to one of the owners of the property, Dick Anagnost, the group has finalized negotiations with Walmart and the ECRs have been recorded allowing “Shoppes at Swansea” to begin their marketing efforts.
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
