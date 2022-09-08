Read full article on original website
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
abc12.com
Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
Detroit News
Heavy rain, thunderstorms Sunday, Monday may lead to flooding in SW Michigan, NWS says
Detroit — Heavy rain Sunday and Monday may lead to some flooding in southern Michigan, with the worst expected on the southwest side of the state, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered showers Sunday morning are likely to turn into widespread rain by Sunday afternoon and evening, according...
Resentencing begins for juvenile lifer who beat, stabbed Bay City mother to death in 1994
BAY CITY, MI — For brutally killing Bay City resident Leona P. Stevenson nearly 30 years ago, Dominic P. Burdis has spent more of his life in prison than he did outside its walls. A teenager when he beat and stabbed Stevenson and was sentenced to die in prison, Burdis is now approaching 50 and is hoping to again walk free.
abc12.com
Midland man dies after hitting a deer near Port Austin
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Midland man died after hitting a deer, losing control of his car and crashing into a ditch on M-53 in Huron County over the weekend. Witnesses found the body 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper lying near his car early Sunday morning. Police believe he was thrown out of his car during the crash and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
wsgw.com
Two Arrested in Huron County Drug Investigation
Two men are facing charges following a Huron County Drug Task Force investigation. Two search warrants were executed Thursday in Sebewaing and Unionville. Randal Nitz, 56, of Sebewaing and 46-year-old Aron Kemp of Unionville have both been formally charged and were in the Huron County Jail, each with a $100,000 cash bond required for release.
2 Huron County men arrested during bust face drug trafficking charges
HURON COUNTY, MI – Two men were arrested Sept. 8 in a Huron County drug trafficking bust. The Huron County Drug Task Force executed search warrants Thursday afternoon at houses in Sebewaing and Unionville. Randal Nitz, 56 of Sebewaing, and Aron Kemp, 46 of Unionville, were arrested on drug...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Minden City man hits the gas, strikes Kinde convenience store during parking accident
Despite driving up the curb and into the Kinde One-Stop convenience store on Monday, August 29, damaging his SUV and the north wall of the business, a 63-year-old Minden City driver walked away uninjured. No one in the store was injured either, though some merchandise was damaged. The Huron County...
Juvenile lifer Dominic Burdis told psychologist he didn’t recall killing friend’s mother but didn’t doubt his guilt
BAY CITY, MI — In an interview with a psychologist, juvenile lifer Dominic P. Burdis said that while he did not clearly remember beating and stabbing a Bay City woman to death when he was 17, he did not doubt he did it. Rather, Burdis said his recollection of...
