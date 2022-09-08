ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Austin, MI

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
Midland man dies after hitting a deer near Port Austin

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Midland man died after hitting a deer, losing control of his car and crashing into a ditch on M-53 in Huron County over the weekend. Witnesses found the body 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper lying near his car early Sunday morning. Police believe he was thrown out of his car during the crash and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Two Arrested in Huron County Drug Investigation

Two men are facing charges following a Huron County Drug Task Force investigation. Two search warrants were executed Thursday in Sebewaing and Unionville. Randal Nitz, 56, of Sebewaing and 46-year-old Aron Kemp of Unionville have both been formally charged and were in the Huron County Jail, each with a $100,000 cash bond required for release.
