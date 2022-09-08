Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Mother of missing Amiah Robertson arrested for neglect
INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect. Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:. 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily...
Person dead in shooting on northwest side, 1 victim pistol-whipped
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and another pistol-whipped in a shooting incident Sunday night near a Mexican restaurant on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to the intersection of W. 79th Street and Michigan Road on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they […]
3 killed in overnight shootings across Indianapolis
Three people were killed in three separate shootings between Sunday night and Monday morning across Indianapolis, according to police
WISH-TV
1 person dead after shooting on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a woman is dead after a shooting Sunday night on the city’s northeast side. Police say that it happened at 34th Street and Brouse Avenue. That’s near Keystone Avenue. They say another person is stable. Investigators have...
WIBC.com
Baby Amiah’s Mother Arrested
INDIANAPOLIS--Amiah Roberston has been missing since March 2019 and presumed murdered by Indianapolis Metro Police. That agency arrested the child’s mother Saturday. Booking records indicate Amber Roberston, 23, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and two additional counts of neglect of a dependent.
cbs4indy.com
Second body found near a Connersville cemetery in less than a month
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — The community of Connersville, Indiana is shaken up after a dead body was found by police Saturday near a local cemetery, the second body found near a cemetery in the area in less than a month. The most recent body was found just before 8 a.m....
Fishers police investigate shooting on Interstate 69
FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department. The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit. The post also said that investigators believe this […]
2 killed, 2 hurt in Plainfield motel shooting, person of interest identified
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people have died and two others are in the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of an extended-stay motel in Plainfield, Indiana. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were dispatched around 9:25 p.m. Saturday to the White House Suites on Main Street in Plainfield on report […]
Kokomo police seek help identifying burglary suspect
Kokomo police said the suspect burglarized Doc's Pool and Spas over Labor Day weekend.
Family of 81-year-old Indy man killed in hit-and-run offers reward for help solving the unsolved death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is offering up a reward to help track down a driver responsible for killing an 81-year-old in a hit-and-run on the city’s southwest side. On a late Sunday night in early August, 81-year-old Tom Hembree lost his life standing along Mann Road near the intersection of Mooresville Road. “It was […]
Man found shot to death in taxi cab
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 400 block of East 11th Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle just after 4:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a taxi […]
Man shot, in ‘extremely critical’ condition on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is in seriously critical condition Friday afternoon following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police were dispatched around 6 p.m. to The Welcome Inn at the 2800 block of N. Shadeland Avenue, which is near the intersection of Shadeland and E. 30th Street on the east side, […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested after fight breaks out at funeral home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a fight happened at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says it happened at the 5252 East 38th Street. Police say there were about 100 to 150 people involved, but not all were fighting. Police say ERG was requested due to the size of the crowd, but people quickly disbursed.
WISH-TV
Police: Traffic affected after Fishers shooting on I-69
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Fishers Saturday afternoon. According to a Facebook post by FPD, the shooting happened on I-69 Northbound at the 207 mile-marker. Police say this was not a random act and there is no threat to the community.
Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
1 seriously wounded in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2851 N. Shadeland Ave. just before 6 p.m. That location is the Welcome Inn motel. Police at the scene located...
Family of 59-year-old man killed while riding Lime scooter seeks help finding driver
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a 59-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run on Indy’s west side is pleading for help finding the driver who fled the scene. Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night, police were called to W. Washington near the intersection of New Haven Drive and found a Lime scooter damaged in the street […]
IMPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital tonight after a shooting on the north side that happened just before 9:30 p.m. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a call came in around 9:25 p.m. about a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street, near the intersection with North Capitol Avenue. Two […]
WIBC.com
Avoiding I-69 After a Shooting
FISHERS – If you’re planning on driving around mile-marker 207 on northbound I-69 anytime soon, you might want to rethink your route. Fishers police are asking people to avoid the area after a shooting occurred there Saturday afternoon. They say the incident was not random. On their social...
Fox 59
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
