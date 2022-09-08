Read full article on original website
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
TMZ.com
'Data' In 'Star Trek' 'Memba Him?!
American actor Brent Spiner was 38 years old when he was first cast as "Data" -- the mindful and lively male android who served as an officer as he embarked on a Federation starship -- in the 1987-1994 series "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Spiner shared the space with Patrick...
Star Trek: Picard final season trailer finds Jean-Luc boarding the U.S.S. Titan and running into some old friends
Paramount Plus debuted a special treat for fans on Star Trek Day, unveiling the first trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Picard. The new footage was first introduced on stage by series star Patrick Stewart himself during the globally live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration on Thursday. It was...
Collider
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Trailer Shows the 'Next Generation' Crew Searching for Beverly Crusher
Happy Star Trek Day, indeed! The long-awaited trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is finally here and we are ready to boldly go on one last adventure with Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). Season 3 of the revival series sees the return of The Next Generation cast members Gates McFadden, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton, and Brent Spiner. Alongside the much anticipated TNG reunion, Picard regulars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd also return for the show's third and final season.
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Emotional Harrison Ford Shows New Footage at D23
The king of adventure is back once again. “Indiana Jones 5” showed its first trailer on Saturday during the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us,” he said, looking quite emotional. “I’m very proud to say to say that this one is fantastic. [Points at Waller-Bridge] And this is one of the reasons.” “‘Indiana Jones’ movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart,” he continued. “We have...
Collider
‘The Woman King’ Review: Viola Davis Pulls No Punches in Stunning Action Epic | TIFF 2022
In the opening scene of Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King, we see an imposing figure emerge from the tall grass in the moments before she will lead an attack. The figure is General Nanisca (Viola Davis) and soon the rest of her all-female group of warriors, the Agojie, will rise in kind behind her. Standing opposite them is a small encampment of men that are responsible for a recent mass kidnapping. The ensuing fight is a brief one as the Agojie make short work of their enemies, brutally and methodically cutting them down one by one. It is a bloody, yet graceful introduction as the warriors leap and spin through the air in a deadly dance of death. This is only the first glimpse of this small but formidable fighting force that the remainder of this well-balanced historical epic explores to remarkable effect.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Gets New Trailer At D23; Harrison Ford Teases “Human Story” That Will “Kick Your Ass” But Says “This Is It” For Him
Director James Mangold stopped by D23 today to tout his upcoming Indiana Jones film, slated for release on June 30, with a for-the-room-only trailer. He was joined onstage by Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy, as well as franchise veteran Harrison Ford and his fellow Indiana Jones 5 cast member, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Ford appeared very emotional, saying, “I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic, and this is one of the reasons,” before pointing to Waller-Bridge. “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart, and I’m really, really happy that we have a really human story to...
Collider
'Better Call Saul' Star Michael Mando Joins Ridley Scott's 'Sinking Spring' Series
Apple TV+ has announced that Better Call Saul star Michael Mando has joined the cast for the upcoming Apple Original series Sinking Spring from The Batman co-writer Peter Craig and Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ridley Scott. Mando will star opposite Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry in the new eight-episode drama.
Collider
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Images Tease a New Homeworld Conflict
A selection of stills from the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian, set to release in 2023, was released in conjunction with the D23 event that took place in Anaheim on September 10. In addition, the first trailer for the new season was also shown and released online, finally giving the public a tease of what's to come for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his charge, Grogu.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser Trailer Brings Back USS Titan With a Surprising New Commander
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has revealed a new teaser trailer in celebration of Star Trek Day 2022 – and you can watch it above! In addition to the new teaser, the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere date was revealed to be in February 2023 on Paramount+. As you can see below, the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 gives us bigger hints in the way of backstory about what sends Jean-Luc Picard back out into the cosmos, and has him gather up his old Enterprise crew.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Introduces New Season 2 Character in First Look Photo
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has released a first-look photo of the new recurring engineer character Pelia, who will be joining the series in the upcoming Season 2. Played by Emmy and Oscar-nominee Carol Kane (The Princess Bride, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Pelia is described as "highly educated and intelligent, this engineer suffers no fools. Pelia solves problems calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience." Sounds like she'll fit in just fine with the skilled coordination and wonderfully barbed banter of the Enterprise crew.
Collider
'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 First Image Shows Michael Burnham on a Strange New World
Star Trek Day celebrations are off to a spectacular start, with news and updates on the incredible five shows currently in production giving fans a lot to look forward to in the coming months. In addition to an absolutely delightful set tour from Wilson Cruz who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount has also released our first official look at Season 5.
‘HSMTMTS’ Finale Preview: Carlos Tackles A ‘Frozen’ Classic As Nini Watches On
Summer may be coming to an end, but not for Olaf! Carlos takes on the role of the lovable snowman in Shallow Lake’s production of Frozen in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series finale, airing September 14. Carlos, donning the adorable Olaf...
ComicBook
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Reveals First Look at Jude Law as Filming Wraps
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has revealed the first look at Jude Law hard at work on the new Star Wars Disney+ series, as filming wrap up. In the photo we see Law's character looking both suave and rougish in his rugged ascot and leather jacket, standing ahead of a group of young characters we already know will be stowing away on his ship.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Central Park’: Where to Stream Season 3 of the Adult Animated Sitcom
To all Central Park fans! The wait's over because the all-new season of the adult animated sitcom is (almost) here. This fall, the Tillerman family will put their heads together for a brand-new plan to save their home and the world, or either, depending on how it all goes. Central Park Season 3 continues the shenanigans of the crooked Bitsy Brandenham who would stop at nothing to take over Central Park, while Owen and Paige Tillerman keep up with their attempts to save it. In the new chapter, Owen gets to conduct a campaign to rebuild the public impression of the park and Paige gets her first book deal. In short, this time, the couple will have to put their respective skills to the ultimate test.
Collider
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Trailer Shows First Look at Our Heroes in Action
This year's D23 Expo is in full swing, and Disney and its properties are releasing a slew of news throughout the weekend. Today, fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians were treated to more news about the new adaptation. While it's still a long way off, Disney has shared the first trailer to tide us over. The trailer doesn't reveal much about the series, but does an excellent job of setting up the tone fans can expect. With narration from Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) himself, we get our first looks at Camp Half-Blood, those iconic orange t-shirts, and even a hint at the danger to come.
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 First Teaser Trailer Revealed: Everything We Know So Far
The adventures of Mando and Grogu, a.k.a Baby Yoda, will continue in season 3 of The Mandalorian. The stakes have never been higher when season 3 begins. Mando will be dealing with the consequences of removing his helmet. “You are a Mandalorian no more,” Mando is told in the teaser trailer. No matter what life throws at them, at least Mando and Baby Yoda are facing it together.
tvinsider.com
Final ‘Andor’ Trailer, Jude Law in ‘Skeleton Crew’ & More From Star Wars at D23 Expo (VIDEOS)
The D23 expo has revealed more trailers and show updates than we can count. From the first clips from Percy Jackson and the Olympians and the official Secret Invasion trailer to a slew of Star Wars updates, Disney+ has all of its franchise bases covered. Here, we’ve compiled a roundup...
TV Fanatic
Magnum P.I. Season 4 Deleted Scene: Classified Information Interrupts a Workout
Magnum P.I. Season 4 releases on DVD Wednesday, September 13. To celebrate, we have an exclusive look at some of the special features on offer for fans of the soon-to-be NBC drama. One of the best things about getting your favorite shows on DVD is that you also get access...
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Review: The Dystopian Drama Returns With a Glimmer of Hope
The Handmaid's Tale has never exactly been a feel-good show, but it is dystopian drama at its dreariest and has kept viewers tuning in for five seasons now, with the hope that eventually something good will happen. Season 5, which as it turns out, will be the penultimate of the series, is more of the same — depressing dystopia, a few instances of lightheartedness, some very heavy-handed scenes, and, amazingly, a glimmer of hope near its conclusion.
