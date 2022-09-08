In the opening scene of Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King, we see an imposing figure emerge from the tall grass in the moments before she will lead an attack. The figure is General Nanisca (Viola Davis) and soon the rest of her all-female group of warriors, the Agojie, will rise in kind behind her. Standing opposite them is a small encampment of men that are responsible for a recent mass kidnapping. The ensuing fight is a brief one as the Agojie make short work of their enemies, brutally and methodically cutting them down one by one. It is a bloody, yet graceful introduction as the warriors leap and spin through the air in a deadly dance of death. This is only the first glimpse of this small but formidable fighting force that the remainder of this well-balanced historical epic explores to remarkable effect.

