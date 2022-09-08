Read full article on original website
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Moves to January Release
In an announcement many expected, though they didn't want to hear it, it was revealed at D23 that Star Wars series The Bad Batch will now premiere on January 4, 2023, with a special 2-episode premiere. The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021, and follows the members of Clone...
'Transformers: EarthSpark': Paramount+ Unveils Release Date and Poster For Animated Series
Paramount+ and Nickelodeon revealed today the release date of their upcoming animated series Transformers: EarthSpark as well as a vibrant new poster. As the name suggests, the show centers around the world-famous group of alien robots who can transform into vehicles in order to stay hidden on planet Earth — and occasionally fight to protect it. The ten-episode Season 1 is set to premiere in just a couple of months from now, on November 11.
'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' Sets October Release Date
At the Studio Showcase panel at D23 on Saturday afternoon, it was announced that animated Star Wars anthology series Tales of the Jedi will hit Disney+ this fall, premiering on the streaming service October 26, 2022. The animated series was first announced back at Star Wars Celebration in May, where...
'Quantum Leap' Reboot: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Nearly thirty years after the television series Quantum Leap aired its series finale, NBC's reboot of the much-beloved show—a combination of adventure, comedy, drama, and science fiction—is finally ready to air. Quantum Leap, starring Scott Bakula, was a cult hit for five seasons before its ambiguous 1993 finale. Now, the Quantum Leap reboot seeks to preserve the mythology and soul of the first show while updating the technology and cultural issues for 21st-century audiences. But will the reboot manage to generate the same audience loyalty as the original? Here's everything we know so far about the new show.
Primetime Emmys 2022 — All of the Lead Acting Predictions
The Primetime Emmy Awards are once again back in full swing, with the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences celebrating its 74th year. The CBS ceremony is set to air on September 12 at 8:00 PM EST. These important annual awards show honors the hard work and creativity of actors, directors, crew members, creatives, casting directors, writers, and entertainment professionals involved in the television and streaming industry.
Why 'Rogue One' Is the Best Movie in the Star Wars Franchise
The legendary Star Wars franchise has seen more highs and lows than a landspeeder, from the heights of The Empire Strikes Back to the lows of Attack of the Clones. The opening text crawl. The stirring John Williams scores. Epic take-downs of giant battle stations. Lightsaber fights. But what would you say if you were told the best film in the franchise has none of these elements? This brings us to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. No text crawl. A different composer. No lightsabers. No Skywalkers (mostly). It's about a group of rebels who join together to steal the plans for the Empire's Death Star... period. And it is perfect.
From 'Star Wars' to The MCU: 8 Movie Plot Twists That Shocked and Awed No One
It might be impossible to execute a perfect plot twist that no viewer sees coming, but the best plot twists do at least take most viewers by surprise. There's a fine art to having just the right amount of foreshadowing and hints to make a surprising plot development make sense in hindsight, but not so much that it becomes too obvious what the twist will be well before it happens.
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Trailer Shows First Look at Our Heroes in Action
This year's D23 Expo is in full swing, and Disney and its properties are releasing a slew of news throughout the weekend. Today, fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians were treated to more news about the new adaptation. While it's still a long way off, Disney has shared the first trailer to tide us over. The trailer doesn't reveal much about the series, but does an excellent job of setting up the tone fans can expect. With narration from Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) himself, we get our first looks at Camp Half-Blood, those iconic orange t-shirts, and even a hint at the danger to come.
Here's How to Watch 'The Karate Kid' Franchise in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
Just like young Daniel LaRusso never could have imagined becoming a martial arts master, the cast and crew behind the making of The Karate Kid (1984) likely never could have expected the franchise the film would spawn. What started with a kid from New Jersey and his bonsai tree-loving karate...
'The Marvels': First Trailer Teases an Unlikely Super Trio
We haven't seen Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, more commonly known as Captain Marvel, in her very own film since 2019's Captain Marvel, Marvel's very first female-led feature film that took Danvers on a mission to uncover the truth behind the ongoing war between the pompous Kree and the shapeshifting Skrulls. While the Skrulls don't seem to be all that perfect in the upcoming Secret Invasion series, the Kree turned out to be the real villains in the film, and Captain Marvel was able to stop them.
'Secret Invasion': Emilia Clarke Shares Excitement to Join the MCU
After Marvel Studios dropped the official trailer for Secret Invasion during the Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Fox showcase at Disney's D23 Expo, a brief shot of the Mother of Dragons touting guns instead of dragon fire sent shock waves among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, known best for her titular role as Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen in the hit HBO show, shared her excitement to be taking on a role in the extensive MCU.
'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Showrunners Explain That Character's Late Return to the Series
One of the thoughts that probably populated your mind as you watched Season 5 of Cobra Kai was: where the heck is Kreese (Martin Kove)? After getting double-crossed by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) at the end of Season 4, Kreese was sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. So, one of the big questions for Season 5 was: Was Kreese getting his revenge? Would he see the light and finally realize what was wrong about his karate methods? In one word: No.
Aaron Eckhart Makes a Furry Friend in First Image for John Stalberg Jr.'s 'Muzzle'
Prepare to delve into a world of police corruption and intrigue. The first image for Muzzle, the upcoming action thriller from Crypto director John Stalberg Jr. and starring Golden Globe-nominee Aaron Eckhart, has been released. The new image shows Eckhart with his canine partner with a group of cops looking at the duo in the background.
'In the Dark's Controversial Series Finale Was Actually the Right Way to End Things
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of the CW series, In the Dark. After the quirky crime thriller In the Dark fell victim to the CW's uncharacteristic Spring 2022 ax-swing, the producers of the series announced that they had filmed two possible endings to Season 4. One would function as a typical cliffhanger, while the other would attempt to bring a sense of closure to the fast-paced, maximal tension show. Regardless of the events that preceded it, few viewers could have predicted the series' shocking conclusion. In what essentially amounts to a straightforward revenge thriller, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) vows vengeance at Max (Casey Deidrick)'s funeral. She finds out that it was Josh (Theodore Bhat) who called off the deal and caused Max’s death. Then, she convinces Felix (Morgan Krantz) to drive her to Josh’s hideaway cabin in Missouri and brutally murders Josh with a butcher knife. The sheer absurdity of this finale is reminiscent to that of St. Elsewhere, Roseanne, and Newhart, although there is no evidence that this is all just a dream. A more accurate comparison can be made to the ending of Thelma and Louise, as Murphy and Felix drive off into the sunset, blissfully uncaring of their probable demise.
