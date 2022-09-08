Market Report: As the Vail Valley real estate market flattens, nimble sellers will have the advantage

Read full article on original website
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Summit Daily News
A successful Labor Day weekend won’t make up losses from summer, Summit County businesses report
Labor Day weekend brought good numbers for Summit County businesses but not enough to make up for the rest of the summer. This summer, the general consensus among businesses has suggested that the summer of 2021 was unbeatable for sales. “I think the huge contributing factor was that people weren’t...
Summit Daily News
Why is Summit County not a hotel town? Visitors and residents give input
Residents, visitors and even officials have said that Summit County is not a hotel town. With its beautiful scenery and multiple ski resorts established within the county’s jurisdiction, visitors flock to Summit County every year to ski or ride, hike, climb, mountain bike and more. These visitors, however, need...
Berenson: Let’s call full-time short-term rentals what they are — businesses
On behalf of Eagle County residents and those who desperately want to become residents here, I implore elected officials throughout the county, from commissioners, town council members and POA board members and everything in between, to come together and designate all non-owner-occupied short-term rentals as businesses, zoned as hotels. The solvency of all of our communities depends on it.
Enter 'the soul of the Rockies' in this beachy town | Main Street Colorado
At last visit to Grand Lake, we happened upon Bob Scott’s Authentic Indian Jewelry. This was the man’s 51st summer in town, and he was cheery as ever. He answered phone calls with the usual line. “It’s a beautiful day in Grand Lake, Colorado. Don’t you wish you...
Living history: Eagle Mine Tour offers a glimpse into the past and future of Eagle County
The Eagle Mine, located along Highway 24 just north of Red Cliff, is the site of two impactful events in Eagle County’s history: the emergence of a profitable mining operation in the 1870s, and the start of an ecological disaster that has been actively mitigated for almost four decades with no end in sight.
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Drummer Brian Loftus doing OK after collapsing on stage at Ford Amphitheater in Vail
Drummer Brian Loftus says he’s thankful to be feeling fine after collapsing and being rushed off stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Aug. 26. Loftus was playing with the Shakedown Family Band at one of the amphitheater’s final shows of the summer, a free community concert for locals. The event caused an early end to the show, leaving many to wonder what had happened.
KJCT8
$100 million grant for I-70 improvement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Congressman Joe Neguse announced yesterday, September 10, 2022, that the Colorado Department of Transportation and Clear Creek County have received a $100,000,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation INGRA grants program. Funding from this grant will go towards improving I-70 through the mountain corridor....
Vail may go beyond what’s in state’s plastics legislation
Vail’s two large grocery stores have since 2015 stopped offering plastic shopping bags to customers. A recent state law may allow the town to go further. The first portion of a 2021 law called the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. That part of the law imposes a 10-cent fee on all plastic and paper bags, although local governments can raise that fee.
Vail’s Timber Ridge project has questions to answer
The Timber Ridge apartments in Vail will be torn down and rebuilt in the next two or three years. First among the many questions to answer is where to relocate current residents. 5.25 acres: Site size of the Timber Ridge apartments. 225: Estimated current residents of those apartments. 96: Current...
What Eagle Valley Wildland is doing to mitigate wildfire risk in Beaver Creek, Bachelor Gulch
Whether through the numerous EC Alerts or the visual imprints of the work looking toward Beaver Creek and Bachelor Gulch, Eagle County residents are likely aware of the wildfire mitigation efforts being made in the area by Eagle Valley Wildland. And while residents have likely seen the newly created stripe...
Oktoberfest in Lionshead, Underground Sound at Vilar and Avalanche Alumni in Vail: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/9/22
It’s officially Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Last week Beaver Creek kicked it off in grand style on the plaza level in the village and the oom-pah bands brought out the crowds – and the lederhosen and dirndls – for some Bavarian fun. The beer, pretzels, brats and more will move east to Lionshead Village for three more days before the event wraps up in Vail Village the following weekend. See, I told you last week that if you bought a dirndl or lederhosen, you’d definitely have opportunities to wear the traditional Bavarian garb.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That...
Bruce Cryer joins Vail Symposium for programs on stress, resiliency and creativity
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, and Thursday, Sept. 15, Bruce Cryer joins the Vail Symposium for two special programs — one discussion and one workshop — designed to share tools and techniques to help reduce stress and improve creativity and vitality. It’s no secret that the past two years...
Letter: WaterSmart saves water and money
By now we all realize what a difficult situation the Colorado River is in for providing the fresh water that Western states depend on for growing crops and food, for generating electricity, for domestic consumption and irrigation, and for recreation. The solution will be multi-faceted, but one action we as consumers can take is to not waste water and to use it more efficiently.
Curious Nature: Enjoying the outdoors sustainably
The urge to leave one’s mark on the world may be a uniquely human trait. But this month on Saturday, Sept. 17, National CleanUp Day and World Cleanup Day remind us that there are some marks we don’t want to leave behind when out in nature — our waste.
Mountain biker survives freak accident in Vail, credits good Samaritan
Today, one mountain biker owes the other a lifetime of beer. John Crandall is recovering after a freak mountain biking accident in Vail last weekend. “I was doing a run called Radio Flyer,” Crandall said. “Anyone who is familiar knows, there are a lot of close-proximity trees. High speed....
Obituary: Bradley Ghent
Bradley (Brad) Ghent of Edwards, CO, died with his family by his side on September 3, 2022 after a hard-fought 5-year battle with ALS. He was 69 years young. A native of Ft. Collins, CO, he was born Dec. 7, 1952 to Dwight and Amy Ghent and lived in Eagle County, CO since 1991.
cpr.org
Here’s the general region where Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves
It's been almost two years since Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot initiative to force the state to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of 2023. The initiative specified wolf reintroduction must occur on Colorado's Western Slope. Otherwise, it doesn't say where the state should release the predators to kickstart the population.
New plan plots the future of the Eagle River
One of the great uncertainties of climate change is how quickly and severely warming conditions will impact the quality and quantity of our local water supply. While it is impossible to answer this question without a crystal ball, a group of local stakeholders led by the Eagle River Watershed Council is nearing completion on the first forward-looking community water plan for the Eagle River.
Vail Daily
