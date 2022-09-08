ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Market Report: As the Vail Valley real estate market flattens, nimble sellers will have the advantage

By Michael Slevin, Market Report
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Summit Daily News

Why is Summit County not a hotel town? Visitors and residents give input

Residents, visitors and even officials have said that Summit County is not a hotel town. With its beautiful scenery and multiple ski resorts established within the county’s jurisdiction, visitors flock to Summit County every year to ski or ride, hike, climb, mountain bike and more. These visitors, however, need...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Berenson: Let’s call full-time short-term rentals what they are — businesses

On behalf of Eagle County residents and those who desperately want to become residents here, I implore elected officials throughout the county, from commissioners, town council members and POA board members and everything in between, to come together and designate all non-owner-occupied short-term rentals as businesses, zoned as hotels. The solvency of all of our communities depends on it.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Vail, CO
Business
City
Vail, CO
Vail, CO
Real Estate
Vail Daily

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Drummer Brian Loftus doing OK after collapsing on stage at Ford Amphitheater in Vail

Drummer Brian Loftus says he’s thankful to be feeling fine after collapsing and being rushed off stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Aug. 26. Loftus was playing with the Shakedown Family Band at one of the amphitheater’s final shows of the summer, a free community concert for locals. The event caused an early end to the show, leaving many to wonder what had happened.
VAIL, CO
KJCT8

$100 million grant for I-70 improvement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Congressman Joe Neguse announced yesterday, September 10, 2022, that the Colorado Department of Transportation and Clear Creek County have received a $100,000,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation INGRA grants program. Funding from this grant will go towards improving I-70 through the mountain corridor....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Flattening#Business Industry#Linus Business#Associ
Vail Daily

Vail may go beyond what’s in state’s plastics legislation

Vail’s two large grocery stores have since 2015 stopped offering plastic shopping bags to customers. A recent state law may allow the town to go further. The first portion of a 2021 law called the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. That part of the law imposes a 10-cent fee on all plastic and paper bags, although local governments can raise that fee.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail’s Timber Ridge project has questions to answer

The Timber Ridge apartments in Vail will be torn down and rebuilt in the next two or three years. First among the many questions to answer is where to relocate current residents. 5.25 acres: Site size of the Timber Ridge apartments. 225: Estimated current residents of those apartments. 96: Current...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Oktoberfest in Lionshead, Underground Sound at Vilar and Avalanche Alumni in Vail: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/9/22

It’s officially Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Last week Beaver Creek kicked it off in grand style on the plaza level in the village and the oom-pah bands brought out the crowds – and the lederhosen and dirndls – for some Bavarian fun. The beer, pretzels, brats and more will move east to Lionshead Village for three more days before the event wraps up in Vail Village the following weekend. See, I told you last week that if you bought a dirndl or lederhosen, you’d definitely have opportunities to wear the traditional Bavarian garb.
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Vail Daily

Letter: WaterSmart saves water and money

By now we all realize what a difficult situation the Colorado River is in for providing the fresh water that Western states depend on for growing crops and food, for generating electricity, for domestic consumption and irrigation, and for recreation. The solution will be multi-faceted, but one action we as consumers can take is to not waste water and to use it more efficiently.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Bradley Ghent

Bradley (Brad) Ghent of Edwards, CO, died with his family by his side on September 3, 2022 after a hard-fought 5-year battle with ALS. He was 69 years young. A native of Ft. Collins, CO, he was born Dec. 7, 1952 to Dwight and Amy Ghent and lived in Eagle County, CO since 1991.
EDWARDS, CO
cpr.org

Here’s the general region where Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves

It's been almost two years since Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot initiative to force the state to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of 2023. The initiative specified wolf reintroduction must occur on Colorado's Western Slope. Otherwise, it doesn't say where the state should release the predators to kickstart the population.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

New plan plots the future of the Eagle River

One of the great uncertainties of climate change is how quickly and severely warming conditions will impact the quality and quantity of our local water supply. While it is impossible to answer this question without a crystal ball, a group of local stakeholders led by the Eagle River Watershed Council is nearing completion on the first forward-looking community water plan for the Eagle River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy