ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WATCH: Man catches nonnative pacu with ferocious teeth in Florida

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DEX5o_0hnWcyqD00

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A fisherman caught a nonnative pacu with ferocious teeth in a Miami pond.

Massive ‘tail-gator’ strapped to SUV on Florida highway

Eric Estrada said he initially thought the fish was a piranha due to its unusual aggression and jagged teeth.

“Got into some Peacock Bass, Largemouth Bass, and a wild pack of Piranha’s????” Estrada wrote alongside a video of the catch. “Pretty sure they were Pacu, but they were incredibly aggressive, and have gnarly shaped teeth, unlike a standard Pacu that’s teeth are normally shaped like human teeth.”

Pacus are omnivorous and native to South America. They are generally not considered dangerously invasive.

Pacus can find their way into Florida’s waterways after being kept as pets.

TMX contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 6

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Best Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a dream retirement destination, known for its warm-weather days, paradise beaches, and zero state income taxes. This Sunshine State has a lot to offer - from the serene beaches and coasts to financial centers and booming economy. If you are planning to set up a home in the Sunshine State, here is the list of the best places to live in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacu#South America#Fish#Ferocious#Piranha#Nexstar Media Inc
fox13news.com

Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight

Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cohaitungchi.com

9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast

Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICS: Just One Tropical Wave East Of Florida As Earl Dies

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Sunday morning brings just one tropical wave east of Florida. Hurricanes Earl and Danielle are now dead, and there is no other activity following a week that brought two hurricanes and at least two tropical waves to the tracking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

93K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy