Morgantown removing trip hazards from High Street sidewalks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The city of Morgantown announced on Thursday that it will be removing trip hazards on three downtown streets next week.

The sidewalks spanning High, Pleasant, and Willey streets will be under maintenance from Tuesday, Sept. 13 to Friday, Sept. 16. Rather than new sidewalks being constructed, Precision Safe Sidewalks will be cutting the concrete to remove any vertical displacement than is more than 1/4 inch, according to the city’s release.

The sidewalks will remain open, and access to businesses will not be interrupted, according to the release, but the work will be loud and dusty.

In the event of inclement weather, the work will be postponed to the following week.

