Only One Sega Genesis Game Had A Colored Variant Cartridge
Physical video games are largely a thing of the past. Though gamers can still obtain physical copies of games through traditional stores or online retailers, the physical game market accounts for less than 20% of all video game sales these days with most video game enthusiasts preferring to purchase their favorite titles digitally through online marketplaces (per Statista). However, in previous generations of gaming, physical copies were the only option. These physical games came in various types, be it discs or cartridges. One example of the latter for the Sega Genesis — a console that produced many classic titles such as "Mortal Kombat" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" — stands out as unique, even if it's only for the aesthetics.
The Real Reason Nintendo's Power Glove Was A Flop
In the ongoing console wars, Nintendo is known as a company that likes to experiment and innovate with its controllers. While the Xbox and PlayStation have seen relatively little change in controller design over time, Nintendo tends to switch things up with every iteration. Indeed, this pattern is so consistent that memes have been made about it.
The 30 Best Nintendo 64 Games Of All Time Ranked
Nintendo is an undisputed juggernaut in the world of gaming, having held down the fort in the home console market for well over three decades at this point. From the early days of the firing up the Nintendo Entertainment Center in the living to the modern era of taking your Switch everywhere you go, Nintendo has made consoles that appeal to gamers' needs and hit them with warm feelings of nostalgia.
How Does The PS5's DualSense Edge Compare To The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller?
During Gamescom 2022, the console war between Xbox and PlayStation heated up yet again. During the event, PlayStation introduced the world to its brand new advanced controller, the DualSense Edge. Of course, as is the case with most news regarding PlayStation, this revelation invited a comparison: Is the DualSense Edge, a controller intended for more competitive gamers, better than Xbox's own special edition controller, the Elite Series 2? While a definitive answer to that question may be up for debate, it is certainly worth taking an in-depth look at both devices.
PlayStation 5's New Covers Didn't Get The Reaction Sony Hoped For
PlayStation has announced the next colorway for the PS5 and fans aren't impressed. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, the next wave of PS5 accessories is the Gray Camouflage series, which features a PS5 DualSense, console cover, and Pulse 3D wireless headset. "The PlayStation design team reimagined our camouflage pattern to reflect a fresher, more contemporary feel," VP of Brand, Hardware, and Peripherals at Sony Interactive Entertainment Isabelle Tomatis said in the blog post. Sony has previously released a number of solid color controllers and console covers, featuring black, red, blue, pink, and purple previously. The Gray Camouflage accessories will go on sale October 14. PlayStation has not announced a price for any of the new camouflage products.
Scalpers Are Already Ruining The Last Of Us Part 1
Scalpers will never let an opportunity go to waste, especially when it comes to PlayStation products. In much the same fashion that scalpers bought up all the available PlayStation 5s upon the console's release, a new limited edition of "The Last of Us Part 1" is being snatched up by resellers as well. After an initial batch of preorders for the $99 "The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition" sold out, the game's developer, Naughty Dog, announced that more copies would be made available on launch day via PlayStation Direct. Then, as spotted by outlets such as The Gamer and GamesRadar, copies sold out almost immediately — before popping up on the second-hand market.
Why Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Auto Battles Are A Major Development For The Series
Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have released a bunch of new information about the upcoming "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." The next mainline entries in the "Pokémon" series are set to introduce a ton of new features, like the ability to tackle gyms in any order. It's also set to introduce the internet's new favorite Pokémon, LeChonk. Additionally, a new feature announced by the Pokémon Company will let your Pokémon run off and battle all on their own.
How To Get Splatoon 3's Save Data Bonus
"Splatoon 3" is finally here, and although hackers have already been causing trouble in Splatsville, critics and players alike are loving "Splatoon 3." However, some gamers who have spent considerable time in "Splatoon 2" may be hesitant about switching over to "Splatoon 3," as they will lose their items and rank.
Coming Up With Mario Kart: Double Dash Was Tougher For Nintendo Than You'd Think
When it comes to racing games that you can enjoy with a party of people, the 14 "Mario Kart" games are the cream of the crop. Heather Alexandra attempted to break down what makes the games so exciting for Kotaku, but it's nearly impossible to decide what's more engaging: the fact that every race is different and surprising because of items, or people think it's fun because they're constantly learning and adapting through races. While it's tough to nail down what makes the games so fun for players, one particular "Mario Kart" title proved just as difficult for Nintendo developers to come up with.
SVG Asks: Would You Still Buy A PS5 If The Price Increased In The United States? - Exclusive Poll
Being an early adopter of a new console generation usually means a few things: your library is limited, the hardware is largely untested in many ways, and the new consoles are typically at their highest price of the generation. Sony and PlayStation have bucked that final trend by raising the price of the PS5 in many regions outside of the US. After nearly two years on the market, Europe, China, Australia and Japan all saw similar price increases for the PS5. The UK saw a £30 increase, which based on current conversion rates (via xe.com) would equate to roughly a $35 increase in the United States. However, Sony has not yet made any moves to increase the price of the PS5 in the States.
The Truth About The Worst-Selling Kirby Game Of All Time
Kirby is perhaps one of the most iconic video game characters of all time, with the little guy even earning a Grammy. It's hard to believe that Kirby almost didn't become video game character, especially given how beloved he is among fans. That doesn't mean every single Kirby game has been a hit, however. One Kirby game in particular, "Kirby Mass Attack," didn't quite meet expectations, selling a mere 1.06 million copies, according to an official Nintendo financial briefing. This is a far cry from the highest-selling Kirby title, "Kirby's Dream Land," which sold a whopping 5.13 million copies (per Nintendo Wire).
Splatoon 3's Salmon Run: The King Salmonid Encounter Explained
"Splatoon 3," Nintendo's latest colorful third-person shooter in which the Inklings fight each other by painting all over the map, is now available. The third game in the series, "Splatoon 3" offers both new game modes (like Table Turf Battle) and plenty of returning favorites. For instance, "Splatoon 3" sees the return of Salmon Run, a PvE-style horde mode, bringing new twists on the classic mode.
The N64 RPG Sequel That Never Made It Out Of Japan
The Nintendo 64 is arguably one of the best consoles of all time. It was revolutionary back when it was released in 1996 with its 64-bit CPU, 3D graphics, and iconic games like the best-selling "Super Mario 64" and hidden gems like "Shadow Man." RPGs were also popular games on the console, with major titles like "Paper Mario," "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time," and "Harvest Moon 64."
Counter-Strike's Most Iconic Map Exists Because Of Another Classic Game
For over a decade now, "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" — commonly known as "CS: GO" — has been one the longest surviving and influential first-person shooters on the market. A big reason for that is its multiplayer features, the most popular mode being Bomb Defusal which features two teams of five — Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists — attempt to thwart each other. While the game's easy-to-learn, hard-to-master gameplay has played a pivotal role in keeping one of Valve's best efforts alive for all these years, another huge reason for its success is its maps — the most popular being the original Dust.
The New PS5 Model Changed More Than You Realized
With little fanfare, Sony managed to release a new version of the PS5 last month without anyone noticing. Well, almost anyone. It turns out that tech enthusiasts have already gotten their hands on the new model and begun testing its internal components. Perhaps surprisingly – considering that the new model isn't an official upgrade or Pro version – Sony changed more than fans may have realized.
Pikmin 4: Will We Ever See The Sequel?
Nintendo released the original "Pikmin" for the GameCube back in 2001 to praise from critics and a positive response from gamers. Its cute art style, adorable creatures, and mix of real-time strategy gameplay won it a place in the hearts of fans and on lists of the best video games of all time. Since then, the series has seen two sequels which also received a warm reception, an AR mobile game from the developer of "Pokemon Go," and even branched onto Nintendo's handheld 3DS with "Hey! Pikmin."
The Biggest Differences Between The Last Of Us Part I On PS5 And PS4
Fans who played "The Last of Us" on PlayStation 4 will be able to spot more than a few differences in "The Last of Us Part I" for PlayStation 5. Although the remake was leaked before its reveal, Naughty Dog officially announced "The Last of Us Part I" during the Summer Game Fest showcase on June 9. After sharing information about a standalone multiplayer experience for those who enjoyed the "Factions" game mode, creative director Neil Druckmann brought out Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, the voices of Joel and Ellie. Together with Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley, the group discussed the upcoming "The Last of Us" TV show and Baker and Johnson's involvement with it. Then, they unveiled the remake.
The N64 Strategy RPG That Never Made It To The U.S.
From the cult classic "Mother 3" never releasing in the U.S., to the massively successful "Dragon Quest 10" never opening any North American servers, stories of beloved Japanese video game franchises never finding their footing in the Western market aren't exactly uncommon. Even the JRPG titan "Final Fantasy" had issues with the North American release of its sixth installment because, at the time, several numbered "Final Fantasy" titles had never been localized to English (via The Verge).
The Real Reason Amazon Canceled Its Lord Of The Rings MMO
In 2019, it was announced that the then-Amazon Game Studios was working on a "Lord of the Rings" MMO game. At the time, the video game studio hadn't yet cut its teeth on any notable projects, but since then, Amazon Games has become a legitimate force within the industry. It's the studio behind a few other popular MMOs like "Lost Ark" and "New World." Despite proving itself a capable studio with these releases, Amazon Games chose not to pursue the "Lord of the Rings" MMO and It was ultimately axed in 2021. The reason for the game's cancellation has never been publicly disclosed or discussed by Amazon — until now.
Fallout 76: How To Get The Mysterious Cave Code
After "Fallout 76" bombed in 2018, the game managed to enjoy something of a resurgence with the noteworthy 2020 release of the "Wastelanders" expansion. "Wastelanders" added NPCs and made other improvements to the formerly empty Appalachian landscape, eventually getting fans excited to play the game again. While it hasn't become a smash hit, the multiplayer prequel has come a long way from the mess it used to be, now sporting a solid story featuring background lore for the long-running franchise.
