Man pleads guilty of setting fire inside Sioux City store
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty of setting a fire inside a Sioux City convenience store. Orlando Castro, 64, entered a written plea Sept. 7 in Woodbury County District Court to reduced charges of second-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief, which were reduced as part of a plea agreement from first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 14. He will be sentenced to 15 days in jail and receive credit for 15 days already served for criminal mischief. A judge will decide his sentence on the arson charge.
Siouxland Strange
The Sioux City Police Department last week arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer. According to a social media post from the department and subsequent criminal complaint documents, the evening of Sept. 6, Justin P. Dahlheimer, 27, of Sioux City, approached a man at Dale Street Park and identified himself as a "peace officer/bounty hunter."
Iowa awards grants to nonprofit projects in Cherokee, Spencer and Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Four nonprofit agencies in Northwest Iowa were among 24 projects statewide to receive a total of $40 million in funding announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Nonprofit Innovation Fund, financed with COVID relief dollars the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, doubles the original investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects.
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724. Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724. Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333. Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the...
Sergeant Bluff table tennis tournament to draw players from around the Midwest
SERGEANT BLUFF -- Table tennis players from at least four states will compete at a tournament sponsored by the Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club. The tournament will start at 10 a.m. Sunday and conclude at 6 p.m. at the Sergeant Bluff Recreation Center, 903 Topaz Drive. With matches for singles,...
sioux city international film festival logos
Find out the guest speakers selected for the Sioux City International Film Festival. Media composer and Sioux City native Jordan Dykstra will conduct a "Collaborative Creation and Singular Sound" workshop. Now in its 17th year, the Sioux City International Film Festival is the longest-running festival in Iowa.
Briar Cliff's historic game at Field of Dreams excites Sioux City campus, local community
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Briar Cliff University baseball team will make history Friday at the Field of Dreams. More than 2,000 fans will travel to eastern Iowa to watch the Chargers take on Luther College in a “once in a lifetime” game. While an adjacent field near...
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Weekender Question
What does downtown Sioux City need more of: a) public art; b) green space: or c) parking ramps?. "I think Sioux City has a great mix of all three. As an outdoor enthusiast, I won’t ever argue against more green space." Earl Horlyk. "As an art lover, I enjoy...
Calendar
The Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m., Sept. 15; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Big & Rich, 8 p.m., Sept. 16; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850. Tech N9ne, 8 p.m., Sept. 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Sioux City Symphony An American...
SPORTS BRIEFS: USD volleyball's Harms named Summit League Offensive Peak Performer of the Week
SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Madison Harms has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. Harms, honored for the fourth time in her career, averaged 3.33 kills per set at the South Dakota Classic, where the Coyotes...
