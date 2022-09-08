Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Deep Ellum plans to create a community center to commemorate its 150th anniversaryJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep EllumLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
NFL insiders cast doubt on new Washington Commanders stadium by 2027
The Washington Commanders play in the worst NFL stadium with FedEx Field seemingly falling apart every week. While a new
Report: Watt may only miss month with injury
CBS sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports that “There’s some optimism today in Pittsburgh,” saying Watt did not suffer a full pectoral tear during Sunday’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles
Commanders RB J.D. McKissic voiced confidence in QB Carson Wentz given he was once an MVP candidate with the Eagles. “I’m trying to remind guys that he was an MVP candidate,” McKissic said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “So, we’re excited about him. He looks great and he’s doing great.”
Fox Sports' Glazer: Cowboys' Prescott 'popped some scar tissue', not a Jordan 11 issue
There was a lot of conversation about various Air Jordan releases around The Star in Frisco earlier in the week. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott left practice early on Thursday and the explanation he gave was that he had switched to new cleats and it caused tightness and irritation in his right foot. That’s his surgically repaired “bionic ankle”, after his horrific 2020 injury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Oklahoma 5-star QB commit Jackson Arnold scores four TDs in blowout win
Denton (Texas) Guyer five-star quarterback and Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold again showed why he is considered one of the country’s top prospects over the weekend. In a dominant win over Lancaster (Texas), Arnold completed 14 of 22 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding a rushing touchdown.
Dallas Mavericks Considering Signing 1 Of These Ball Handlers
The Dallas Mavericks are stuck between a rock and a hard place as they head toward training camp. Dallas has a need in their backcourt, but they only have one standard NBA contract spot left on the roster. As shared by Marc Stein on his Substack, the franchise has to...
Jerry Jones compares Dak Prescott to Tom Brady again
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is all about making headlines, and he did just that on Friday. For the second time in three years, Jones compared Dak Prescott to Tom Brady.
Dallas Mavericks Land Kelly Oubre Jr. In Major Trade Scenario
Across the NBA, teams are seeking a franchise player. If your team doesn’t have their man, rest assured that they’re looking for him. A franchise player can come in many different forms. A dominant two-way big or wing can be a good model. One of the league’s best scorers can carry a team pretty far as well. Still, perhaps the most popular model in 2022 is an offensive engine.
Comments / 0