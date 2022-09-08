ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders RB J.D. McKissic voiced confidence in QB Carson Wentz given he was once an MVP candidate with the Eagles. “I’m trying to remind guys that he was an MVP candidate,” McKissic said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “So, we’re excited about him. He looks great and he’s doing great.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fox Sports' Glazer: Cowboys' Prescott 'popped some scar tissue', not a Jordan 11 issue

There was a lot of conversation about various Air Jordan releases around The Star in Frisco earlier in the week. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott left practice early on Thursday and the explanation he gave was that he had switched to new cleats and it caused tightness and irritation in his right foot. That’s his surgically repaired “bionic ankle”, after his horrific 2020 injury.
NBA Analysis Network

Dallas Mavericks Land Kelly Oubre Jr. In Major Trade Scenario

Across the NBA, teams are seeking a franchise player. If your team doesn’t have their man, rest assured that they’re looking for him. A franchise player can come in many different forms. A dominant two-way big or wing can be a good model. One of the league’s best scorers can carry a team pretty far as well. Still, perhaps the most popular model in 2022 is an offensive engine.
