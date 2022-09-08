ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA Announces Potential Launch Date For Next Moon Mission

By Emily Morgan
 3 days ago
NASA has now announced a new launch date for the Artemis 1 mission to the moon. The announcement comes after the space agency delayed the mission two other times.

According to reports, NASA hopes to see a lift-off of its largest rocket between September 23 and 27. Previously, the Artemis missions were set to kick off on August 29, but technical issues delayed the mission.

Later, the launch was delayed another time on September 5. Now, NASA hopes to see a launch in late September. If the launch doesn’t go as planned, the rocket will have to be taken off the launch pad in front of the world’s eyes. The Artemis 1 mission is over a decade in the works and has cost over 18 billion dollars.

While launch delays after years of hard work and investment have been problematic, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has defended the cancellations.

“When you are dealing with a high-risk business, and spaceflight is risky, that is what you do when the conditions are not perfect,” Nelson said after the first delay.

Artemis 1 set to put humans back on the moon for the first time since the ’70s

Artemis 1 is also a crewless mission that will complete a 42-day tour around the moon and return to Earth. In addition, these missions will bring us back to the moon for the first time since the 1970s.

“That is the whole reason for this test flight,” Nelson admitted. “To stress it and to test it to make sure it’s as safe as possible when Artemis 2 when we put humans in the spacecraft.”

As for Artemis 2, it’s set to launch in 2024 with four crew members. However, the crew won’t touchdown on the moon. Instead, during their lunar flyby, they will pass the moon. The team will go further into space than any astronauts have gone before.

Later, NASA will launch the final mission: Artemis 3. It will launch sometime in 2025 or 2026. If it proves successful, it will be the first time someone has stood on the moon in over 53 years.

NASA chooses company for new space suits for Artemis 3

On Wednesday, the space agency announced that it had chosen Axiom Space to build the moon suits for Artemis 3.

“NASA is proud to partner with commercial industry on this historic mission that will kickstart the United States building a lasting presence on the surface of the moon,” Lara Kearney, manager of NASA’s Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility program, said in a statement.

“What we learn on Artemis 3 and future missions on and around the moon will pave the way for missions to Mars,” Kearney added. “Spacesuits enable us to literally take that next step.”

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

