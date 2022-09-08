ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ana de Armas channels Marilyn Monroe at ‘Blonde’ premiere in Venice

By Elana Fishman
 3 days ago

Ana de Armas is getting into character.

At the world premiere of her upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie “Blonde” during the Venice Film Festival Thursday, the actress stunned in a plunging pink Louis Vuitton gown reminiscent of one of Monroe’s most memorable looks.

With its halter neckline and billowing pleated skirt, de Armas’ dress was similar in style to the iconic white frock the platinum-haired Hollywood bombshell wore onscreen in 1955’s “The Seven Year Itch.”

The pink hue, meanwhile, seemed to pay homage to Monroe’s 1953 flick “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” — and de Armas went full “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” with her choice of accessories.

She paired Messika’s “Firebird” necklace, which includes a 5-carat cushion-cut stone at its center and 100 marquise-cut diamonds forming “wings,” with an equally sparkling diamond bracelet from the same jeweler.

De Armas’ look was reminiscent of Monroe’s “Seven Year Itch” style.
On Wednesday, de Armas also appeared to pay subtle tribute to Monroe with her festival arrival outfit : a navy nautical-style Louis Vuitton blazer paired with matching high-waisted short shorts, a favorite silhouette of the late screen star’s.

Based on the Joyce Carol Oates’ bestselling book, “Blonde” will carry a controversial NC-17 rating and see de Armas slipping into some of Monroe’s most beloved looks , including the two she seemed to reference with her premiere attire.

Monroe also looked pretty in pink in 1953’s “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”
The “Knives Out” actress has said she spent three hours practicing Monroe’s accent every day in preparation for the role, and even wore a bald cap every day of the shoot, so her own brunette hair wouldn’t show beneath her many blond wigs.

The biopic hits Netflix September 28.

