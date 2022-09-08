ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD Police Officer, Julio Alcantara-Santiago, 38, Arrested

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2300 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 44th Precinct in tne Bronx. Arrested:. Julio Alcantara-Santiago. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man, 20, shot in the neck in Bronx multiple shooting: NYPD

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the neck following a fight at a party rental hall in the Bronx Sunday morning, according to a law enforcement source and the NYPD. Authorities responded to a multiple shooting at 2368 Zerega Ave. in Westchester […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man forcibly reached under woman’s skirt in Astoria: NYPD

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A woman was walking down the 46th Street subway station stairs in Astoria when a man reached under her skirt and grabbed her, police said. The 22-year-old woman was walking down the stairs in the Broadway and 46th Street station when an unknown man walked behind her, forcibly reached under her […]
QUEENS, NY
norwoodnews.org

Allerton: Four Men Shot in Non-Fatal Daylight Incident

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the person seen in the attached photos and video who is sought in connection to a multiple, daylight shooting that took place in Allerton. It was reported to police that on Friday, Sept. 9, at approximately. 4.40 p.m., at...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

4 men injured in shooting at Bronx courtyard: NYPD

ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) – Four men were injured when a gunman opened fire in the Bronx Friday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened in Allerton at 810 Astor Ave. around 4:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The four victims were hanging out in a courtyard when the gunman came up to them and started […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Woman Impaled on NYC Fence in Freak SUV Sidewalk Jump Dies 2 Days Later

A woman who was impaled on a metal fence in a freak accident after an SUV jumped a curb and hit her on a Bronx sidewalk Friday has died, police said. Paulina Nrecaj, 59, was outside her Pelham Parkway apartment building on Bronxdale Avenue around 6:30 p.m. that night when cops say the SUV slammed into her and the side of the building. Nrecaj was impaled on a fence lining the outside of the apartment complex and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Staten Island’s Eltingville section

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a gunpoint robbery in progress at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place just before 2 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Woman Critically Impaled on Metal Fence in NYC Car Crash

A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition Friday evening after an SUV slammed into the side of an apartment building in the Bronx, sending the woman into a metal fence, authorities said. Police said the driver lost control and jumped the curb on Bronxdale Avenue near Cruger Avenue in the...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Bronx early Sunday, police said. The victim was walking near East 176th Street and Clay Avenue in Mount Hope at around 12:50 a.m. when he was struck in the right leg, police said. He was taken to the hospital in […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Road Rage Fight Sends NYC Driver to Hospital With Gunshot Wound: Cops

An argument between drivers escalated Saturday afternoon when one of the involved parties stepped out of the vehicle and shot the other driver in the chest, police said. The suspected gunman opened fire in Forest Hills on 108th Street, a busy thoroughfare of the Queens neighborhood. Police said the two...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

2 shot at gas station in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Two people were shot in the Bronx, and now the search is on for whoever pulled the trigger. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a BP gas station on Webster Avenue. Police say a man and a woman got into some sort of a fight with another man, who then opened fire and took off. The two victims, both in their 30s, were rushed to the hospital. They're expected to survive. So far there's no description of the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY

